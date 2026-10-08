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⚾ Five things to know Thursday

🏈 Do not miss this: NFL Week 5 picks

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Is it just me or did the first month of the NFL season fly by quickly? Week 5 begins tonight, and our own Tyler Sullivan has his against-the-spread picks and score predictions for each game on the slate.

One of the weekend's marquee games features the NFC North rivalry between the Bears and Packers. Chicago will try to keep its strong start rolling, and Green Bay will attempt to steady the ship with a massive win.

Caleb Williams won't suit up for the Bears, but that hasn't mattered much over the last two weeks. That's because Chicago can run the ball with the best of them, and Green Bay's defense isn't exactly stout when it comes to stopping the run.

That's why Sullivan has the Bears winning and covering.

Sullivan: "Chicago has persevered amid Caleb Williams' injury, and both Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent (who'll start on Sunday) have performed at a high level in his stead. The Bears have leaned on their running game with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, and the team leads the NFL with 196.3 rushing yards per game. That strength could once again be an X-factor as Green Bay is tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns (7) allowed this season."

Here are a few more of Sullivan's score predictions, but you can see them all here.

Lions 33, Cardinals 30

33, 30 Vikings 23, Saints 20

23, 20 Texans 27, Titans 17

27, 17 Bengals 27, Dolphins 16

Still itching for more Week 5 predictions? I know you are. Pete Prisco has also logged his game-by-game picks for the weekend.

One team that absolutely needs a win in the worst way is the 0-4 Texans, and they have a great opportunity to get on the board against the 0-4 Titans. In a desperate attempt to get his defense back on track, coach DeMeco Ryans is taking control of the play-calling duties.

🏀 Eight burning questions about NBA season

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The 2026-27 NBA season is less than two weeks away, and we have some questions. Well, we have eight eight of them, to be exact.

Our own John Gonzalez posed eight burning questions about the upcoming NBA season. Can the Knicks repeat? How will the LeBron James experiment work out in Philly? How soon will Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Heat become contenders?

Those are all worth pondering, but one of the more intriguing queries was about how much gas the Warriors have left in the tank. Steph Curry and Draymond Green are old. The rest of the roster is old and hurt.

Gonzalez: "Curry is the best shooter of all time, but he played just 43 games last season -- the fewest he's managed in the last seven years -- and he'll turn 39 in March. Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody won't be ready to start the season due to injuries and it's unclear when they'll be available. Kristaps Porzingis was limited to only 32 games last season. And when training camp opened, Porzingis was listed as out indefinitely with a health issue. Al Horford is 40. Draymond Green will turn 37 in March."

The dynamic among the 76ers locker room will certainly be worth watching, and it's already been at the center of some controversy. Knicks announcer Mike Breen recently apologized for an anecdote about James calling out Joel Embiid at practice, which James refuted.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Thursday

🏈 Sam Houston at Liberty, 7 p.m. on ESPNU

🏈 Missouri State at WKU, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 NBA Preseason: Wizards at Knicks, 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV

🏈 South Florida at UTSA, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 South Alabama at Arkansas State, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

⚾ Game 4: Guardians at White Sox, 8 p.m. on TBS

🏈 Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video