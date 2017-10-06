Red Sox vs. Astros ALDS Game 2 lineups: Marrero slides into third base for Boston

The Houston Astros jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the best of five ALDS against the Boston Red Sox , thanks to an 8-2 victory on Thursday in Minute Maid Park. Friday early afternoon, the two will square off in Game 2. The start time is 2:05 p.m. ET, which is 1:05 local time in Houston.

The game airs nationally on Fox Sports 1. For more info on how to watch/follow the game, we've got you covered.

Here are the lineups for Game 2 in Houston.

Visiting Red Sox

Xander Bogaerts , SS

Dustin Pedroia , 2B

Andrew Benintendi , LF Mookie Betts , RF Hanley Ramirez , 1B Chris Young , DH Christian Vazquez , C Deven Marrero , 3B Jackie Bradley Jr., CF



LHP Drew Pomeranz



The Red Sox are facing lefty Dallas Keuchel , who held lefties to a .145/.190/.245 this year and has held them to .221/.264/.324 line in his career. As such, the Red Sox are going very righty-heavy here, with Marrero getting the nod over lefty-swinging Rafael Devers at this base and Chris Young over Mitch Moreland (with Ramirez sliding from DH to first). The Red Sox run out seven righties in all, leaving only Benintendi and Bradley from the left side to face Keuchel.

Home Astros

George Springer , CF Alex Bregman , 3B Jose Altuve , 2B Carlos Correa , SS Evan Gattis , DH Josh Reddick , RF Yuli Gurriel , 1B Marwin Gonzalez , LF Brian McCann , C



LHP Dallas Keuchel

That's the "stick with what works" special because it's the same lineup as the Astros used in Game 1 and can be considered their "normal" lineup now that Reddick is back from a September injury.