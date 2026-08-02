Luis García Jr. trade grades: Yankees do whatever it takes to help offense; Nationals go quantity over quality

The New York Yankees have added one of the season's biggest breakout power hitters. The Yankees and Washington Nationals have agreed to a trade sending first baseman Luis García Jr. to the Bronx, reports ESPN. Neither team has announced the trade.

Four players, all right-handed pitchers, are headed back to Washington, per The Athletic: Ben Grable, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Jacob Bird. Bird and Cruz are major-league relievers. Grable is a Double-A reliever and Cebert is a Double-A starter.

García, 26 and a New York native, has slugged a career-high 23 home runs this season, including 18 in his last 47 games. He will remain under team control in 2027. García moved to first base this year and the Yankees are set there with Ben Rice, though the DH spot is wide open with Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton all on the injured list.

Luis Garcia WAS • 1B • #2 BA 0.283 R 48 HR 23 RBI 76 SB 4 View Profile

Since June 1, the Yankees have averaged only 3.94 runs per game, one of the lowest rates in baseball. Their offense has struggled badly without Judge and García will bring Yankee Stadium-friendly left-handed power to a lineup that needs all the help it can get.

The Nationals held García out of Sunday's lineup ahead of Monday's trade deadline.

Cebert, 24, is the top prospect heading Washington's way. He was New York's 15th-round pick last season. A reliever at Texas Tech, the Yankees moved him into the rotation this year and expanded his arsenal. He has a 4.03 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 82 ⅔ innings this year and has reached Double-A.

The 24-year-old Grable has struck out 56 batters in 36 ⅔ innings this season. He has one of the highest strikeout rates in the minors. Cruz, 26, and Bird, 30, have ridden the shuttle between Triple-A and MLB this season. Cruz was a minor-league contract signing over the winter. Bird was acquired at last summer's trade deadline.

Here now are our grades for this 4-for-1 swap.

New York Yankees: B

Imperfect fit, but a necessary move

Ideally, the Yankees would have added a right-handed hitter to a lineup that already leans very left-handed, but beggars can't be choosers. They need offense any way they can get it right now. García's power breakout is tied to bat speed training and improvement under Washington's new front office, something they've applied to several players with success.

Furthermore, García is a left-handed hitter who pulls the ball in the air, something that will play very well at Yankee Stadium. His 18.5% pulled fly ball rate is a career high by three percentage points and comfortably above the 16.8% league average. If those bat speed and power gains are sticky, which the Yankees clearly believe they are, García will love hitting in the Bronx.

Injuries have pushed Paul Goldschmidt, who is a platoon player at this point in his career, into the everyday lineup. The García pickup allows the Yankees to reduce Goldschmidt's role and use García and Ben Rice at first base and DH. Figure manager Aaron Boone will use a lineup along these lines against righties:

Amed Rosario platoons with McMahon and Anthony Volpe works his way into the lineup against lefties, often with Caballero playing second base. Of course, the Yankees remain in the market for another hitter, including a right-handed-hitting catcher. That speculative lineup above is very much subject to change pending more trade deadline activity.

García is an imperfect fit as yet another lefty bat, but the Yankees need any hitter with a pulse right now, and they'll have him next season, too. It's an A pickup that I'll nudge down to a B because García will only further New York's lefty issues. Chances are they'll do something to address that prior to Monday's 6 p.m. ET deadline, but I can't assume it will happen.

Washington Nationals: C

Quantity over quality in attempt to rebuild bullpen

For one of the top hitters on the trade market, the Nationals went with a quantity-over-quality package that includes three relievers. Their bullpen is very bad, one of the worst in baseball, and they're taking a wholesale approach to rebuilding it. The hard-throwing Cruz and the slider specialist Bird figure to step right into Washington's major league bullpen.

MLB Pipeline ranked Cebert as the No. 14 prospect in a thin Yankees system prior to the trade, and Grable their No. 25 prospect. Both are currently in Double-A. Grable represented the Yankees at the Futures Game last month and is a reliever with a unicorn fastball that explodes at the top of the zone. He's been compared to former Yankee Chad Green for his fastball effectiveness.

The Nationals need an entirely new bullpen and I understand the quantity over quality approach to build depth, but I don't love it. García reportedly had plenty of suitors, and it feels like they could have (or should have) aimed higher than three relievers and a possible fourth in Cebert. Pitcher attrition rates mean the Nationals might come out of this with only one or two keepers.