Skip to Main Content

Yankees vs. Red Sox score: Live updates from Wild Card Series as rivals meet in 2026 MLB playoffs

The Yankees are hosting their division rivals on Tuesday night to kick off the best-of-three series

By
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

It's Game 1 of the Wild Card Series on Tuesday night in the Bronx as the New York Yankees host the rival Boston Red Sox. The Yankees are sending right-hander and American League Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler to the mound to start this best-of-three series, and he'll be opposed by Red Sox lefty Payton Tolle.

Winning Game 1 is usually essential in moving on in the MLB postseason bracket under this best-of-three Wild Card Series. Since it was introduced in 2022, Game 1 winners have won their series 15 out of 16 times. The one Game 1 loser to advance? That would be the 2025 Yankees, who came back to beat the Red Sox twice in a row last year at Yankee Stadium after dropping the playoff opener.

Schlittler, 24, is coming off a dazzling 2026 regular season. He went 14-6 with a 1.95 ERA and 239 strikeouts in 33 games, while making the All-Star team for the first time. Meanwhile, Tolle, at 23 years and 332 Days old, will be the youngest starting pitcher for the Red Sox in Game 1 of a playoff series since Babe Ruth in the 1918 World Series. Tolle had a 9-6 record with a 3.03 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 26 appearances for Boston this year.

Yankees vs. Red Sox: Game 1

  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET | Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29
  • Location: Yankee Stadium -- New York
  • TV channel: NBC | Live streamfubo (Try for free)
  • Odds (via DraftKings); NYY -140, BOS +116 | O/U: 6

Who will get a leg up in the wild-card round? We'll be keeping tabs on Yankees-Red Sox Game 1 all night long. Follow along below.

Add CBS Sports on Google
Updating Live
(4)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Game 1 starting lineups

Red Sox starter Payton Tolle is a lefty with reverse splits (i.e. he's better against righties), but Yankees manager Aaron Boone went with his righty heavy lineup anyway. Left-handed hitters Jazz Chisholm Jr., Luis Gárcia Jr., and Ryan McMahon are on the bench to start this one. Here is New York's Game 1 starting lineup:

1. 1B Paul Goldschmidt, RHB
2. DH Ben Rice, LHB
3. RF Heliot Ramos, RHB
4. LF Cody Bellinger, LHB
5. SS George Lombard Jr., RHB
6. 3B Amed Rosario, RHB
7. 2B Anthony Volpe, RHB
8. CF Spencer Jones, LHB
9. C Austin Wells, LHB

SP Cam Schlittler, RHP

That Rosario/Volpe lane is ripe for pinch-hitters. I would expect Chisholm to pinch-hit for Volpe (or Rosario) against a righty at the first opportunity, and if Chisholm has to face a lefty later in the game, the Yankees could pinch-hit Giancarlo Stanton and then put José Caballero on the infield. McMahon will come in to play third base for defensive purposess if the Yankees have the lead.

Here now is the starting nine Red Sox manager Chad Travy will deploy Tuesday:

1. DH Roman Anthony, LHB
2. C Adley Rutschman, SHB
3. 1B Willson Contreras, RHB
4. RF Wilyer Abreu, LHB
5. CF Ceddanne Rafaela, RHB
6. 2B Nick Sogard, SHB
7. LF Jarren Duran, LHB
8. SS Trevor Story, RHB
9. 3B Caleb Durbin, RHB

SP Payton Tolle, LHP

This is only the third time this season the Red Sox have had Anthony, Rutschman, Contreras, Abreu, and Rafaela in the lineup together. Anthony missed a chunk of the season with a wrist injury, Rutschman's been banged up basically all year (dating back to his time with the Orioles), Contreras had a sore hand for a bit after being hit by a pitch in September, and Rafaela missed time with a quad injury. Good time for them all to be on the field together.

Mike Axisa
September 29, 2026, 11:34 PM
Sep. 29, 2026, 7:34 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Judge off the Yankees' roster, but the Bombers do have Stanton

Aaron Judge will not be playing this week against the Red Sox. A calf injury has sidelined the slugger for the last two weeks, and he was officially left off the New York roster on Tuesday morning. Giancarlo Stanton, however, is available for New York.

Aaron Judge left off Yankees Wild Card Series roster, but Giancarlo Stanton will be available vs. Red Sox
Dayn Perry
Aaron Judge left off Yankees Wild Card Series roster, but Giancarlo Stanton will be available vs. Red Sox
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    Austin Riley's Clutch Comeback Homer

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Braves-Phillies Game 2 Outlook

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Defending Phillies Bullpen Strategy

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    NL Wildcard Game 1 Highlights: Phillies at Braves (9/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Yankees Without Aaron Judge in AL Wild Card Game 1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Cubs vs. Padres: Game 1 NL Wild Card Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Aaron Judge Left Off Yankees' ALWC Roster

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    NLWC Game 1 Preview: Can Cubs Handle Hot Padres?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    How Lack of Postseason Experience Impacts The White Sox

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Cam Schlittler to Start ALWC Game 1 Against Red Sox

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Phillies Start Jesús Luzardo in Game 1 vs. Braves

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    How Lack of Postseason Experience Will Impact White Sox

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Phillies Take Last NL Wild Card Spot

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Phillies vs. Braves: NL Wild Card Series Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Astros Clinch AL West Without Winning Record

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Red Sox vs. Yankees AL Wild Card Series Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Highlights: Astros at Athletics (9/27)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    Highlights: Dodgers at Giants (9/27)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:22

    Highlights: Mets at Nationals (9/27)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Player Select: Is Brock Purdy an NFL MVP Candidate?

See All MLB Videos