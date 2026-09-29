Yankees vs. Red Sox score: Live updates from Wild Card Series as rivals meet in 2026 MLB playoffs

It's Game 1 of the Wild Card Series on Tuesday night in the Bronx as the New York Yankees host the rival Boston Red Sox. The Yankees are sending right-hander and American League Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler to the mound to start this best-of-three series, and he'll be opposed by Red Sox lefty Payton Tolle.

Winning Game 1 is usually essential in moving on in the MLB postseason bracket under this best-of-three Wild Card Series. Since it was introduced in 2022, Game 1 winners have won their series 15 out of 16 times. The one Game 1 loser to advance? That would be the 2025 Yankees, who came back to beat the Red Sox twice in a row last year at Yankee Stadium after dropping the playoff opener.

Schlittler, 24, is coming off a dazzling 2026 regular season. He went 14-6 with a 1.95 ERA and 239 strikeouts in 33 games, while making the All-Star team for the first time. Meanwhile, Tolle, at 23 years and 332 Days old, will be the youngest starting pitcher for the Red Sox in Game 1 of a playoff series since Babe Ruth in the 1918 World Series. Tolle had a 9-6 record with a 3.03 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 26 appearances for Boston this year.

Yankees vs. Red Sox: Game 1

Time : 8:15 p.m. ET | Date : Tuesday, Sept. 29



: 8:15 p.m. ET | : Tuesday, Sept. 29 Location : Yankee Stadium -- New York

: Yankee Stadium -- New York TV channel : NBC | Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: NBC | : fubo (Try for free) Odds (via DraftKings); NYY -140, BOS +116 | O/U: 6

Who will get a leg up in the wild-card round? We'll be keeping tabs on Yankees-Red Sox Game 1 all night long. Follow along below.