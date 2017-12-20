Does Georges St-Pierre have a future with Floyd Mayweather or Conor McGregor?

Less than two weeks after vacating his UFC middleweight championship in the shortest title reign in company history, Georges St-Pierre is recovering from a battle with ulcerative colitis and contemplating his fighting future.

While most expect St-Pierre, who returned in November following a four-year retirement to submit 185-pound Michael Bisping at UFC 217, to return to his former stomping grounds of welterweight, coach Firas Zahabi of TriStar Gym in Montreal said no decision has been formally made.

Zahabi, who spoke with TSN following Saturday's UFC Fight Night card in Winnipeg, did stress that GSP at age 36 would be seeking the biggest fights possible. And almost hidden within his words was a casual drop of one name most didn't see coming: retired boxing pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather.

"It's hard to say honestly [whether St-Pierre returns at welterweight]," Zahabi said. "I think Georges is going to get better and get back to the gym. He's going to feel his body out and see what he wants. Tell me what you think is the most interesting, epic fight out there? Mayweather? [Conor] McGregor? Who do you want to see him fight? We need a mega fight."

Unless Mayweather's recent rant about signing with UFC was somehow anything more than him running his mouth, a Floyd-GSP fight would seemingly have to take place in a boxing ring, where St-Pierre has never competed professionally.

It's an idea that surely would be a profitable one, even with the predictable backlash that would follow it. Mayweather's August win over Conor McGregor finished second in terms of the biggest live gate and most pay-per-view buys in boxing history behind 2015's Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao fight.

What's hard to decipher is whether this was wishful thinking from Zahabi or a realistic option for St-Pierre, especially considering UFC president Dana White's interest in extending the company's brand into boxing promotion.

it's not hard to imagine the 40-year-old Mayweather, who continues to post videos of himself on social media working out in the gym, might be swayed to accept one more seemingly easy payday against a novice opponent. St-Pierre, meanwhile, has long trained boxing under Hall of Fame coach Freddie Roach, who worked GSP's corner at UFC 217 and has a history with Mayweather having trained Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya against him.

One thing Zahabi's comments and St-Pierre's recent actions do seem to indicate is that he prefers chasing big-money fights to navigating the UFC's ranking system and worrying about title defenses. It makes sense considering his age and how many fights he has left.

While challenging current welterweight champion Tyron Woodley for the title he gave up in 2013, for example, would be a big fight, St-Pierre could conceivably earn much more money against Nick or Nate Diaz. Meanwhile, a fight against McGregor likely challenges the UFC PPV record.

Either way, Zahabi believes St-Pierre's track record allows him to avoid criticism for how he handled his middleweight reign.

"I always tell people if you're criticizing Georges, do what he did," Zahabi said. "Do what he did first, then criticize him. It's not easy to do what he did. He defended the title over and over again. Lots of guys had their chance. Get in line. Make their way the way he did it. And when he did it, he never complained about nobody. He did it without complaining about anybody."