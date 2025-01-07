UFC CEO Dana White and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg are officially in business together. On Monday, White was named to Meta's Board of Directors.
White was named to the Meta board of directors alongside Exor CEO John Elkann and tech investor Charlie Songhurst. Existing board members include executives from PayPal, Dropbox, Broadcom and DoorDash. Meta's portfolio includes Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
"I've never been interested in joining a board of directors until I got the offer to join Meta's board. I am a huge believer that social media and AI are the future," White said in a press release. "I am very excited to join this incredible team and to learn more about this business from the inside. There is nothing I love more than building brands, and I look forward to helping take Meta to the next level."
"Dana, John, and Charlie will add a depth of expertise and perspective that will help us tackle the massive opportunities ahead with AI, wearables and the future of human connection," Zuckerberg said in a statement.
Zuckerberg, a documented mixed martial arts fan, has been spotted at multiple UFC events. The Meta CEO also trains Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and has competed in local competitions.
More UFC news, rumors
- Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo is back in action. The Olympic gold medalist will headline UFC Fight Night in Seattle on Feb. 22 against bantamweight contender Song Yadong, White announced on Monday. Cejudo hasn't won since ending his three-year retirement. He returned in May 2023 in a failed bid against Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title. Cejudo then lost to Merab Dvalishvili in the fight preceding Dvalishvili's title win. Song is a good contender who has repeatedly fallen short against other top contenders. A win over Cejudo sets Song on the right path after his loss to Petr Yan.
- UFC Fight Night's co-main event also features bantamweight action. Inaugural and former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz steps into the Octagon for what he previously told TMZ might be his "last dance." Cruz fights for the first time since being knocked out by Marlon Vera in August 2022. Cruz will fight Rob Font, who is coming off a unanimous decision win against Kyler Phillips.