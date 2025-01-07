UFC CEO Dana White and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg are officially in business together. On Monday, White was named to Meta's Board of Directors.

White was named to the Meta board of directors alongside Exor CEO John Elkann and tech investor Charlie Songhurst. Existing board members include executives from PayPal, Dropbox, Broadcom and DoorDash. Meta's portfolio includes Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

"I've never been interested in joining a board of directors until I got the offer to join Meta's board. I am a huge believer that social media and AI are the future," White said in a press release. "I am very excited to join this incredible team and to learn more about this business from the inside. There is nothing I love more than building brands, and I look forward to helping take Meta to the next level."

"Dana, John, and Charlie will add a depth of expertise and perspective that will help us tackle the massive opportunities ahead with AI, wearables and the future of human connection," Zuckerberg said in a statement.

Zuckerberg, a documented mixed martial arts fan, has been spotted at multiple UFC events. The Meta CEO also trains Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and has competed in local competitions.

More UFC news, rumors