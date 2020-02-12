WAS
1st Quarter
WAS Wizards 25
NY Knicks 24

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
11:28   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
11:19   Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by Bradley Beal  
11:12   Lost ball turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
11:10   Bad pass turnover on Taj Gibson, stolen by Bradley Beal  
11:07 +2 Isaac Bonga made alley-oop shot, assist by Bradley Beal 2-0
10:50   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
10:49   Out of bounds turnover on Reggie Bullock  
10:29   Isaac Bonga missed layup  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
10:22   Julius Randle missed layup, blocked by Ian Mahinmi  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
10:11   Rui Hachimura missed hook shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
10:01 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup 2-2
10:01   Violation  
9:41   Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
9:33   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Bradley Beal  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
9:24   Rui Hachimura missed driving layup  
9:22   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
9:22   Ian Mahinmi missed dunk  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
9:08   Julius Randle missed floating jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
8:58 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 4-2
8:37 +2 Julius Randle made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 4-4
8:16 +3 Isaac Bonga made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 7-4
7:57 +2 Taj Gibson made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 7-6
7:46   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
7:37   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Offensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
7:26 +2 Reggie Bullock made jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 7-8
7:04 +2 Ish Smith made finger-roll layup 9-8
6:57   Lost ball turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by Ish Smith  
6:51   Lost ball turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Reggie Bullock  
6:46   Reggie Bullock missed layup  
6:44   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
6:43   Julius Randle missed dunk, blocked by Isaac Bonga  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
6:32   Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
6:29   Personal foul on Taj Gibson  
6:29   Full timeout called  
6:19 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 11-8
5:58 +2 R.J. Barrett made driving layup 11-10
5:42 +2 Bradley Beal made floating jump shot 13-10
5:23   R.J. Barrett missed floating jump shot  
5:22   WAS team rebound  
4:57   Ian Mahinmi missed hook shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
4:33 +3 Julius Randle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 13-13
4:12   Rui Hachimura missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Offensive rebound by Ish Smith  
4:07 +2 Rui Hachimura made dunk, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 15-13
3:59 +3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 15-16
3:53   Shooting foul on R.J. Barrett  
3:53 +1 Troy Brown Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 16-16
3:53 +1 Troy Brown Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-16
3:36   Julius Randle missed layup  
3:34   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
3:33 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 17-18
3:25   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
3:09   Julius Randle missed layup  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
3:03 +2 Shabazz Napier made layup, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 19-18
2:47   Bad pass turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by Troy Brown Jr.  
2:41   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
2:41   Full timeout called  
2:41 +1 Troy Brown Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 20-18
2:41   Troy Brown Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
2:29   Lost ball turnover on Dennis Smith Jr.  
2:26   Troy Brown Jr. missed layup  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.  
2:21   Lost ball turnover on Dennis Smith Jr., stolen by Troy Brown Jr.  
2:05 +2 Moe Wagner made hook shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 22-18
1:44   Dennis Smith Jr. missed driving layup  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.  
1:42 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made dunk 22-20
1:34   Jerome Robinson missed finger-roll layup  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.  
1:24   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Smith Jr., stolen by Davis Bertans  
1:19 +3 Jerome Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 25-20
1:11   Full timeout called  
0:56 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made jump shot 25-22
0:43   Moe Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:40   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
0:33   Mitchell Robinson missed finger-roll layup  
0:31   Offensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
0:32   Maurice Harkless missed layup  
0:31   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
0:31 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 25-24
0:21   Moe Wagner missed layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
0:18   Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.  
0:04   Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
WAS Wizards 21
NY Knicks 26

Time Team Play Score
11:38   Bad pass turnover on Jerome Robinson, stolen by Dennis Smith Jr.  
11:30   Dennis Smith Jr. missed turnaround jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
11:20 +2 Jerome Robinson made driving layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 27-24
11:03 +2 Maurice Harkless made jump shot, assist by Mitchell Robinson 27-26
10:54   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
10:37 +2 Maurice Harkless made layup 27-28
10:30 +2 Davis Bertans made layup, assist by Jerome Robinson 29-28
10:10   Lost ball turnover on Dennis Smith Jr.  
10:09   Personal foul on Dennis Smith Jr.  
10:00   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
9:42   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
9:34   Shooting foul on Dennis Smith Jr.  
9:34 +1 Davis Bertans made 1st of 2 free throws 30-28
9:34 +1 Davis Bertans made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-28
9:24 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina 31-30
9:16   Jerome Robinson missed jump shot  
9:14   Offensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
9:08 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made reverse layup 33-30
9:02   Out of bounds turnover on Frank Ntilikina  
8:50 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 36-30
8:33   Personal foul on Moe Wagner  
8:27 +2 Wayne Ellington made reverse layup, assist by Frank Ntilikina 36-32
8:14   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   NY team rebound  
8:02   Wayne Ellington missed jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
7:47   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
7:46   Personal foul on Shabazz Napier  
7:33   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
7:23 +2 Bradley Beal made driving dunk, assist by Shabazz Napier 38-32
7:12   Shooting foul on Rui Hachimura  
7:12 +1 Bobby Portis made 1st of 2 free throws 38-33
7:12   Bobby Portis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
7:00   Personal foul on Reggie Bullock  
6:53   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
6:40 +2 R.J. Barrett made driving layup 38-35
6:18   Personal foul on R.J. Barrett  
6:18   Full timeout called  
6:03   Rui Hachimura missed driving layup  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
5:48   Reggie Bullock missed jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
5:22 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 40-35
5:10 +2 R.J. Barrett made driving layup, assist by Bobby Portis 40-37
4:56   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Bad pass turnover on Rui Hachimura, stolen by Bobby Portis  
4:54   Offensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
4:47   Personal foul on Jerome Robinson  
4:38   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
4:38   Julius Randle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:38   NY team rebound  
4:38 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-38
4:26 +2 Bradley Beal made fade-away jump shot 42-38
4:15   Reggie Bullock missed jump shot  
4:03   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
4:03   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
3:53   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga  
3:53   Elfrid Payton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:53   NY team rebound  
3:53 +1 Elfrid Payton made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-39
3:41   Ian Mahinmi missed driving layup, blocked by Julius Randle  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
3:36   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
3:34   Shooting foul on Rui Hachimura  
3:34   Mitchell Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:34   NY team rebound  
3:34 +1 Mitchell Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-40
3:21   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
3:21 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 43-40
3:21 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-40
3:08   Elfrid Payton missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Isaac Bonga  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
3:01   Isaac Bonga missed dunk  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
2:56   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
2:50 +2 Bradley Beal made finger-roll layup, assist by Isaac Bonga 46-40
2:41   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:38 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 46-42
2:19   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
2:14   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga  
2:14 +1 R.J. Barrett made 1st of 2 free throws 46-43
2:14 +1 R.J. Barrett made 1st of 2 free throws 46-43
2:14 +1 R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-44
2:02   Bradley Beal missed floating jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
1:47   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Ish Smith  
1:41   Bad pass turnover on Davis Bertans, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
1:40   Personal foul on Davis Bertans  
1:40 +1 Elfrid Payton made 1st of 2 free throws 46-45
1:40 +1 Elfrid Payton made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-46
1:26   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
1:16   R.J. Barrett missed layup, blocked by Ish Smith  
1:14   WAS team rebound  
1:11   Jumpball  
1:05   Bradley Beal missed floating jump shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
1:00 +2 R.J. Barrett made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 46-48
0:50   Davis Bertans missed turnaround jump shot  
0:48   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
0:43 +2 Julius Randle made dunk, assist by Maurice Harkless 46-50
0:30   Out of bounds turnover on Troy Brown Jr.  
0:06   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:00   Lost ball turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Maurice Harkless  

3rd Quarter
WAS Wizards 31
NY Knicks 23

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Bad pass turnover on Ish Smith, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
11:47   Shooting foul on Bradley Beal  
11:47 +1 R.J. Barrett made 1st of 2 free throws 46-51
11:47 +1 R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-52
11:27 +2 Rui Hachimura made jump shot 48-52
11:11   Reggie Bullock missed layup  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
11:04 +2 Ish Smith made jump shot 50-52
10:49   Bad pass turnover on R.J. Barrett, stolen by Isaac Bonga  
10:46 +2 Rui Hachimura made layup, assist by Isaac Bonga 52-52
10:46   Shooting foul on Julius Randle  
10:46   Rui Hachimura missed free throw  
10:44   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
10:32   Reggie Bullock missed driving layup  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
10:24   Elfrid Payton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
10:08 +2 Ish Smith made jump shot 54-52
9:58   Shooting foul on Rui Hachimura  
9:58 +1 Elfrid Payton made 1st of 2 free throws 54-53
9:58   Elfrid Payton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
9:43 +3 Isaac Bonga made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rui Hachimura 57-53
9:23   R.J. Barrett missed jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
9:16