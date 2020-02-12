No Text
WAS
NY
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:43
|
|Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga
|11:28
|
|Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|11:19
|
|Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by Bradley Beal
|11:12
|
|Lost ball turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Elfrid Payton
|11:10
|
|Bad pass turnover on Taj Gibson, stolen by Bradley Beal
|11:07
|
|+2
|Isaac Bonga made alley-oop shot, assist by Bradley Beal
|2-0
|10:50
|
|Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:48
|
|Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson
|10:49
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Reggie Bullock
|10:29
|
|Isaac Bonga missed layup
|10:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson
|10:22
|
|Julius Randle missed layup, blocked by Ian Mahinmi
|10:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura
|10:11
|
|Rui Hachimura missed hook shot
|10:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton
|10:01
|
|+2
|Elfrid Payton made driving layup
|2-2
|10:01
|
|Violation
|9:41
|
|Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton
|9:33
|
|Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Bradley Beal
|9:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga
|9:24
|
|Rui Hachimura missed driving layup
|9:22
|
|Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi
|9:22
|
|Ian Mahinmi missed dunk
|9:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock
|9:08
|
|Julius Randle missed floating jump shot
|9:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi
|8:58
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal made jump shot
|4-2
|8:37
|
|+2
|Julius Randle made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton
|4-4
|8:16
|
|+3
|Isaac Bonga made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith
|7-4
|7:57
|
|+2
|Taj Gibson made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton
|7-6
|7:46
|
|Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|7:37
|
|R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:35
|
|Offensive rebound by Reggie Bullock
|7:26
|
|+2
|Reggie Bullock made jump shot, assist by Julius Randle
|7-8
|7:04
|
|+2
|Ish Smith made finger-roll layup
|9-8
|6:57
|
|Lost ball turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by Ish Smith
|6:51
|
|Lost ball turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Reggie Bullock
|6:46
|
|Reggie Bullock missed layup
|6:44
|
|Offensive rebound by Julius Randle
|6:43
|
|Julius Randle missed dunk, blocked by Isaac Bonga
|6:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi
|6:32
|
|Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:31
|
|Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga
|6:29
|
|Personal foul on Taj Gibson
|6:29
|
|Full timeout called
|6:19
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal made jump shot
|11-8
|5:58
|
|+2
|R.J. Barrett made driving layup
|11-10
|5:42
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal made floating jump shot
|13-10
|5:23
|
|R.J. Barrett missed floating jump shot
|5:22
|
|WAS team rebound
|4:57
|
|Ian Mahinmi missed hook shot
|4:55
|
|Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett
|4:33
|
|+3
|Julius Randle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton
|13-13
|4:12
|
|Rui Hachimura missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:10
|
|Offensive rebound by Ish Smith
|4:07
|
|+2
|Rui Hachimura made dunk, assist by Troy Brown Jr.
|15-13
|3:59
|
|+3
|Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton
|15-16
|3:53
|
|Shooting foul on R.J. Barrett
|3:53
|
|+1
|Troy Brown Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|16-16
|3:53
|
|+1
|Troy Brown Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17-16
|3:36
|
|Julius Randle missed layup
|3:34
|
|Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson
|3:33
|
|+2
|Mitchell Robinson made dunk
|17-18
|3:25
|
|Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson
|3:09
|
|Julius Randle missed layup
|3:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.
|3:03
|
|+2
|Shabazz Napier made layup, assist by Troy Brown Jr.
|19-18
|2:47
|
|Bad pass turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by Troy Brown Jr.
|2:41
|
|Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson
|2:41
|
|Full timeout called
|2:41
|
|+1
|Troy Brown Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|20-18
|2:41
|
|Troy Brown Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless
|2:29
|
|Lost ball turnover on Dennis Smith Jr.
|2:26
|
|Troy Brown Jr. missed layup
|2:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.
|2:21
|
|Lost ball turnover on Dennis Smith Jr., stolen by Troy Brown Jr.
|2:05
|
|+2
|Moe Wagner made hook shot, assist by Shabazz Napier
|22-18
|1:44
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. missed driving layup
|1:42
|
|Offensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.
|1:42
|
|+2
|Dennis Smith Jr. made dunk
|22-20
|1:34
|
|Jerome Robinson missed finger-roll layup
|1:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.
|1:24
|
|Bad pass turnover on Dennis Smith Jr., stolen by Davis Bertans
|1:19
|
|+3
|Jerome Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr.
|25-20
|1:11
|
|Full timeout called
|0:56
|
|+2
|Dennis Smith Jr. made jump shot
|25-22
|0:43
|
|Moe Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless
|0:33
|
|Mitchell Robinson missed finger-roll layup
|0:31
|
|Offensive rebound by Maurice Harkless
|0:32
|
|Maurice Harkless missed layup
|0:31
|
|Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson
|0:31
|
|+2
|Mitchell Robinson made dunk
|25-24
|0:21
|
|Moe Wagner missed layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson
|0:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.
|0:04
|
|Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:38
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jerome Robinson, stolen by Dennis Smith Jr.
|11:30
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. missed turnaround jump shot
|11:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner
|11:20
|
|+2
|Jerome Robinson made driving layup, assist by Shabazz Napier
|27-24
|11:03
|
|+2
|Maurice Harkless made jump shot, assist by Mitchell Robinson
|27-26
|10:54
|
|Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson
|10:37
|
|+2
|Maurice Harkless made layup
|27-28
|10:30
|
|+2
|Davis Bertans made layup, assist by Jerome Robinson
|29-28
|10:10
|
|Lost ball turnover on Dennis Smith Jr.
|10:09
|
|Personal foul on Dennis Smith Jr.
|10:00
|
|Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson
|9:42
|
|Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier
|9:34
|
|Shooting foul on Dennis Smith Jr.
|9:34
|
|+1
|Davis Bertans made 1st of 2 free throws
|30-28
|9:34
|
|+1
|Davis Bertans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31-28
|9:24
|
|+2
|Bobby Portis made jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina
|31-30
|9:16
|
|Jerome Robinson missed jump shot
|9:14
|
|Offensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.
|9:08
|
|+2
|Troy Brown Jr. made reverse layup
|33-30
|9:02
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Frank Ntilikina
|8:50
|
|+3
|Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr.
|36-30
|8:33
|
|Personal foul on Moe Wagner
|8:27
|
|+2
|Wayne Ellington made reverse layup, assist by Frank Ntilikina
|36-32
|8:14
|
|Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:12
|
|NY team rebound
|8:02
|
|Wayne Ellington missed jump shot
|8:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal
|7:47
|
|Bradley Beal missed jump shot
|7:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis
|7:46
|
|Personal foul on Shabazz Napier
|7:33
|
|Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson
|7:23
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal made driving dunk, assist by Shabazz Napier
|38-32
|7:12
|
|Shooting foul on Rui Hachimura
|7:12
|
|+1
|Bobby Portis made 1st of 2 free throws
|38-33
|7:12
|
|Bobby Portis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi
|7:00
|
|Personal foul on Reggie Bullock
|6:53
|
|Bradley Beal missed jump shot
|6:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|6:40
|
|+2
|R.J. Barrett made driving layup
|38-35
|6:18
|
|Personal foul on R.J. Barrett
|6:18
|
|Full timeout called
|6:03
|
|Rui Hachimura missed driving layup
|6:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis
|5:48
|
|Reggie Bullock missed jump shot
|5:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura
|5:22
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal made driving layup
|40-35
|5:10
|
|+2
|R.J. Barrett made driving layup, assist by Bobby Portis
|40-37
|4:56
|
|Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:54
|
|Bad pass turnover on Rui Hachimura, stolen by Bobby Portis
|4:54
|
|Offensive rebound by Rui Hachimura
|4:47
|
|Personal foul on Jerome Robinson
|4:38
|
|Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi
|4:38
|
|Julius Randle missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4:38
|
|NY team rebound
|4:38
|
|+1
|Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40-38
|4:26
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal made fade-away jump shot
|42-38
|4:15
|
|Reggie Bullock missed jump shot
|4:03
|
|Bradley Beal missed jump shot
|4:03
|
|Bradley Beal missed jump shot
|4:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|3:53
|
|Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga
|3:53
|
|Elfrid Payton missed 1st of 2 free throws
|3:53
|
|NY team rebound
|3:53
|
|+1
|Elfrid Payton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42-39
|3:41
|
|Ian Mahinmi missed driving layup, blocked by Julius Randle
|3:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|3:36
|
|R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:34
|
|Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson
|3:34
|
|Shooting foul on Rui Hachimura
|3:34
|
|Mitchell Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|3:34
|
|NY team rebound
|3:34
|
|+1
|Mitchell Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42-40
|3:21
|
|Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson
|3:21
|
|+1
|Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws
|43-40
|3:21
|
|+1
|Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44-40
|3:08
|
|Elfrid Payton missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Isaac Bonga
|3:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal
|3:01
|
|Isaac Bonga missed dunk
|3:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton
|2:56
|
|R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga
|2:50
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal made finger-roll layup, assist by Isaac Bonga
|46-40
|2:41
|
|Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:39
|
|Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson
|2:38
|
|+2
|Mitchell Robinson made dunk
|46-42
|2:19
|
|Ish Smith missed jump shot
|2:17
|
|Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett
|2:14
|
|Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga
|2:14
|
|+1
|R.J. Barrett made 1st of 2 free throws
|46-43
|2:14
|
|+1
|R.J. Barrett made 1st of 2 free throws
|46-43
|2:14
|
|+1
|R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46-44
|2:02
|
|Bradley Beal missed floating jump shot
|2:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless
|1:47
|
|Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Ish Smith
|1:41
|
|Bad pass turnover on Davis Bertans, stolen by Elfrid Payton
|1:40
|
|Personal foul on Davis Bertans
|1:40
|
|+1
|Elfrid Payton made 1st of 2 free throws
|46-45
|1:40
|
|+1
|Elfrid Payton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46-46
|1:26
|
|Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:24
|
|Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett
|1:16
|
|R.J. Barrett missed layup, blocked by Ish Smith
|1:14
|
|WAS team rebound
|1:11
|
|Jumpball
|1:05
|
|Bradley Beal missed floating jump shot
|1:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton
|1:00
|
|+2
|R.J. Barrett made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton
|46-48
|0:50
|
|Davis Bertans missed turnaround jump shot
|0:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis
|0:43
|
|+2
|Julius Randle made dunk, assist by Maurice Harkless
|46-50
|0:30
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Troy Brown Jr.
|0:06
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:00
|
|Lost ball turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Maurice Harkless
|11:49
|
|Bad pass turnover on Ish Smith, stolen by Elfrid Payton
|11:47
|
|Shooting foul on Bradley Beal
|11:47
|
|+1
|R.J. Barrett made 1st of 2 free throws
|46-51
|11:47
|
|+1
|R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46-52
|11:27
|
|+2
|Rui Hachimura made jump shot
|48-52
|11:11
|
|Reggie Bullock missed layup
|11:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi
|11:04
|
|+2
|Ish Smith made jump shot
|50-52
|10:49
|
|Bad pass turnover on R.J. Barrett, stolen by Isaac Bonga
|10:46
|
|+2
|Rui Hachimura made layup, assist by Isaac Bonga
|52-52
|10:46
|
|Shooting foul on Julius Randle
|10:46
|
|Rui Hachimura missed free throw
|10:44
|
|Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett
|10:32
|
|Reggie Bullock missed driving layup
|10:31
|
|Offensive rebound by Julius Randle
|10:24
|
|Elfrid Payton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi
|10:08
|
|+2
|Ish Smith made jump shot
|54-52
|9:58
|
|Shooting foul on Rui Hachimura
|9:58
|
|+1
|Elfrid Payton made 1st of 2 free throws
|54-53
|9:58
|
|Elfrid Payton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|9:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi
|9:43
|
|+3
|Isaac Bonga made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rui Hachimura
|57-53
|9:23
|
|R.J. Barrett missed jump shot
|9:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga
|9:16
|