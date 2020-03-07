IND
The Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks have turned it up a notch with the postseason picture starting to come into view.

The Pacers and Mavericks look to improve their respective playoff positioning at the other's expense on Sunday night when they meet in Dallas.

Indiana dropped a 112-103 decision to the Mavericks on Feb. 3 during a season-high six-game losing skid. The Pacers have since turned the corner and won seven of their last nine contests heading into the finale of their five-game road trip.

"We're a very talented group, and our depth is one of our strengths," said Victor Oladipo, who returned from a two-game absence due to a sore knee to score 16 points in 26 minutes during Indiana's 108-102 victory at the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

Pacers coach Nate McMillan has been open about his minutes restriction with Oladipo after the All-Star was sidelined for more than a year due to right knee surgery to a tendon.

"The first half he looked really good. Second half, he looked really tight because he's sitting 20 minutes. That's hard to come back in, get yourself loose," McMillan said. "Being off a couple games, we just can't immediately go back to playing him 30-plus minutes. We have to be cautious."

Indiana's injury concerns don't just end with Oladipo, though. The Pacers played without two of their top three scorers in T.J. Warren (left leg) and Malcolm Brogdon (left hip) as well as the team's best 3-point shooter in Doug McDermott (toe).

Domantas Sabonis was front and center, however. The 6-foot-10 power forward collected 24 points and 12 rebounds to tie Troy Murphy's club record (2008-09) with his 49th double-double this season.

One of Sabonis' double-doubles came at the expense of Dallas last month. He recorded 26 points and 12 boards.

While Indiana is battling the Philadelphia 76ers for fifth place in the Eastern Conference, Dallas resides a half-game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for sixth place in the West. The Mavericks have won seven of their last 10 contests to move a season-best 14 games over .500.

Kristaps Porzingis continued his sterling five-game run on Friday with 26 points and 11 rebounds in Dallas' 121-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

While Porzingis is averaging a robust 30.0 points and 12.2 rebounds in that stretch, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said he was impressed at what the 7-3 power forward-center is doing at both ends of the floor.

"Everyone's caught up in the offensive stats," Carlisle said, "but for me it's a combination of his offensive production and what he's doing defensively and rebounding. It's ridiculous."

Porzingis erupted for a season high-tying 38 points, matched a career high with six 3-pointers and added 12 rebounds in Dallas' victory over Indiana last month.

The Mavericks are not without injuries of their own, including some starters. Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) sat out Friday's game while Seth Curry (ankle) exited the contest after scoring 15 points in the first half.

Tim Hardaway Jr., who is dealing with an illness, had 25 points in the previous game versus the Pacers.

--Field Level Media

2nd Quarter
IND Pacers 15
DAL Mavericks 12

Time Team Play Score
4:27 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-38
4:27 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 45-38
4:27   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
4:38 +1 Courtney Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-38
4:38 +1 Courtney Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 44-37
4:38   Shooting foul on Aaron Holiday  
4:50   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
4:53   Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:53 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 44-36
4:53   Personal foul on Victor Oladipo  
5:05   Full timeout called  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
5:07   Victor Oladipo missed jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
5:19   Courtney Lee missed reverse layup  
5:27 +2 T.J. Warren made floating jump shot, assist by Victor Oladipo 44-35
5:32   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
5:34   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
5:54   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
6:00   Kristaps Porzingis missed dunk  
6:00   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:05   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22 +2 Domantas Sabonis made driving layup, assist by T.J. Warren 42-35
6:40   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:41   Boban Marjanovic missed turnaround jump shot  
6:49   DAL team rebound  
6:51   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed running Jump Shot  
6:54   Full timeout called  
6:54   DAL team rebound  
6:54   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
7:09 +2 T.J. McConnell made driving layup 40-35
7:18   IND team rebound  
7:19   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
7:35   Edmond Sumner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Turnover on Boban Marjanovic  
7:45   Offensive foul on Boban Marjanovic  
7:45   Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
7:48   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
7:58   Personal foul on T.J. McConnell  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
8:01   Edmond Sumner missed turnaround jump shot  
8:17   Traveling violation turnover on Delon Wright  
8:27   Out of bounds turnover on Edmond Sumner  
8:43   IND team rebound  
8:45   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
8:51   T.J. McConnell missed fade-away jump shot  
9:09 +1 Justin Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-35
9:09 +1 Justin Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 38-34
9:09   Shooting foul on JaKarr Sampson  
9:30 +2 T.J. McConnell made finger-roll layup 38-33
9:40   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:42   Luka Doncic missed free throw  
9:42   Shooting foul on T.J. McConnell  
9:42 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 36-33
9:50 +2 JaKarr Sampson made dunk, assist by Domantas Sabonis 36-31
9:59 +3 Justin Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 34-31
10:08   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
10:12   Edmond Sumner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24 +2 Boban Marjanovic made layup, assist by Luka Doncic 34-28
10:37 +1 JaKarr Sampson made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-26
10:37   IND team rebound  
10:37   JaKarr Sampson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:37   Shooting foul on Willie Cauley-Stein  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:45   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
11:05 +2 T.J. McConnell made reverse layup 33-26
11:15   Personal foul on J.J. Barea  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
11:29   J.J. Barea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Personal foul on Edmond Sumner  

1st Quarter
IND Pacers 31
DAL Mavericks 26

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   IND team rebound  
0:00   T.J. McConnell missed jump shot  
0:06   Personal foul on J.J. Barea  
0:15 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 31-26
0:32 +2 Edmond Sumner made floating jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 31-23
0:44   Defensive rebound by Goga Bitadze  
0:46   Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:46 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 29-23
0:46   Shooting foul on Goga Bitadze  
0:54 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edmond Sumner 29-22
1:07 +1 Willie Cauley-Stein made free throw 26-22
1:07   Shooting foul on Justin Holiday  
1:07 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made alley-oop shot, assist by Luka Doncic 26-21
1:18 +2 T.J. McConnell made layup 26-19
1:27 +2 Justin Jackson made floating jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 24-19
1:39 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 24-17
1:50 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 21-17
1:56   Personal foul on Justin Holiday  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
2:04   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 21-15
2:37 +3 Myles Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edmond Sumner 21-13
2:47   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
2:49   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
3:10   Out of bounds turnover on T.J. McConnell  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
3:16   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
3:35   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:44   Full timeout called  
3:52 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made alley-oop shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 18-13
4:01   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
4:04   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
4:16   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28 +1 Victor Oladipo made free throw 18-11
4:28   Shooting foul on Courtney Lee  
4:28 +2 Victor Oladipo made reverse layup 17-11
4:34   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
4:37   Courtney Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
4:44   Myles Turner missed running Jump Shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
5:02   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17 +2 Victor Oladipo made driving layup 15-11
5:27   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
5:29   Kristaps Porzingis missed turnaround jump shot  
5:46   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Holiday, stolen by Delon Wright  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
5:58   Courtney Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
6:07   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
6:19 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-11
6:19 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 13-10
6:19   Shooting foul on Victor Oladipo  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
6:27   Victor Oladipo missed jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
6:41   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56 +2 Myles Turner made turnaround jump shot 13-9
7:14 +2 Delon Wright made floating jump shot 11-9
7:29   Full timeout called  
7:31 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by Victor Oladipo 11-7
7:39   Personal foul on Luka Doncic  
7:47 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 9-7
7:59 +3 Aaron Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Victor Oladipo 9-4
8:01   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
8:01   Kristaps Porzingis missed dunk  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:04   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed finger-roll layup  
8:09   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Holiday, stolen by Courtney Lee  
8:24 +2 Luka Doncic made finger-roll layup 6-4
8:34   Personal foul on Myles Turner  
8:44 +2 Aaron Holiday made floating jump shot 6-2
8:56   Turnover on Luka Doncic  
8:56   Offensive foul on Luka Doncic  
9:16 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot, assist by Aaron Holiday 4-2
9:32 +2 Luka Doncic made turnaround jump shot 2-2
9:47   Out of bounds turnover on Victor Oladipo  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:06   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
10:25   DAL team rebound  
10:26   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:50   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
11:13 +2 Myles Turner made jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 2-0
11:21   Out of bounds turnover on Luka Doncic  
11:29   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:36   Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
11:38   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   IND team rebound  
11:44   Aaron Holiday missed free throw  
11:44   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
D. Sabonis
11 PF
L. Doncic
77 SG
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
28.4 Pts. Per Game 28.4
8.7 Ast. Per Game 8.7
9.4 Reb. Per Game 9.4
53.9 Field Goal % 46.1
53.8 Three Point % 45.9
72.3 Free Throw % 75.4
+ 1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 4:27
+ 1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 4:27
  Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis 4:27
+ 1 Courtney Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 4:38
+ 1 Courtney Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 4:38
  Shooting foul on Aaron Holiday 4:38
  Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber 4:50
  Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 2 free throws 4:53
+ 1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 4:53
  Personal foul on Victor Oladipo 4:53
  Full timeout called 5:05
Team Stats
Points 46 38
Field Goals 19-34 (55.9%) 13-37 (35.1%)
3-Pointers 4-12 (33.3%) 3-14 (21.4%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 19
Offensive 1 4
Defensive 19 12
Team 5 3
Assists 11 6
Steals 0 2
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 5 4
Fouls 11 8
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
D. Sabonis PF 11
6 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
L. Doncic SG 77
15 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 38-25 3115--46
home team logo Mavericks 39-25 2612--38
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 38-25 109.3 PPG 42.8 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo Mavericks 39-25 116.6 PPG 47.1 RPG 24.6 APG
Key Players
T. McConnell PG 6.5 PPG 2.6 RPG 5.0 APG 51.6 FG%
L. Doncic SG 28.4 PPG 9.4 RPG 8.7 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
T. McConnell PG 8 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
L. Doncic SG 15 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
55.9 FG% 35.1
33.3 3PT FG% 21.4
66.7 FT% 75.0
Pacers
Starters
M. Turner
D. Sabonis
V. Oladipo
A. Holiday
T. Warren
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Turner 7 5 0 3/6 1/3 0/0 1 13 0 1 0 0 5 +11 13
D. Sabonis 6 8 2 2/2 0/0 2/2 0 15 0 0 0 0 8 +10 18
V. Oladipo 5 1 3 2/6 0/2 1/1 2 10 0 0 1 0 1 +8 11
A. Holiday 5 0 1 2/3 1/2 0/1 1 11 0 0 2 0 0 +10 5
T. Warren 4 3 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 1 2 +12 9
On Court
M. Turner
D. Sabonis
V. Oladipo
A. Holiday
T. Warren
PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Turner 7 5 0 3/6 1/3 0/0 1 13 0 1 0 0 5 +11 13
D. Sabonis 6 8 2 2/2 0/0 2/2 0 15 0 0 0 0 8 +10 18
V. Oladipo 5 1 3 2/6 0/2 1/1 2 10 0 0 1 0 1 +8 11
A. Holiday 5 0 1 2/3 1/2 0/1 1 11 0 0 2 0 0 +10 5
T. Warren 4 3 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 1 2 +12 9
On Bench
T. McConnell
J. Holiday
J. Sampson
E. Sumner
G. Bitadze
M. Brogdon
J. Lamb
N. Mitrou-Long
D. McDermott
A. Johnson
T. Leaf
B. Bowen
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. McConnell 8 1 2 4/6 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 1 0 1 0 12
J. Holiday 6 1 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 1 -4 7
J. Sampson 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 7 0 0 0 0 0 -4 3
E. Sumner 2 0 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 0 -2 5
G. Bitadze 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 -1 1
M. Brogdon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lamb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. McDermott - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 20 11 19/34 4/12 4/6 11 93 0 1 5 1 19 +40 84
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
T. Hardaway Jr.
C. Lee
K. Porzingis
M. Kleber
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 15 1 3 6/9 1/3 2/5 2 12 0 0 2 0 1 +1 20
T. Hardaway Jr. 3 3 1 1/8 1/4 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 3 -10 8
C. Lee 2 0 0 0/3 0/2 2/2 1 11 1 0 0 0 0 -10 3
K. Porzingis 2 3 0 0/8 0/2 2/2 1 13 0 0 0 2 1 -11 5
M. Kleber 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 1 0 -3 3
On Court
L. Doncic
T. Hardaway Jr.
C. Lee
K. Porzingis
M. Kleber
PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 15 1 3 6/9 1/3 2/5 2 12 0 0 2 0 1 +1 20
T. Hardaway Jr. 3 3 1 1/8 1/4 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 3 -10 8
C. Lee 2 0 0 0/3 0/2 2/2 1 11 1 0 0 0 0 -10 3
K. Porzingis 2 3 0 0/8 0/2 2/2 1 13 0 0 0 2 1 -11 5
M. Kleber 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 1 0 -3 3
On Bench
J. Jackson
W. Cauley-Stein
D. Wright
B. Marjanovic
J. Barea
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
S. Curry
A. Cleveland
D. Powell
J. Reaves
J. Brunson
D. Finney-Smith
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Jackson 7 0 0 2/2 1/1 2/2 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 +2 7
W. Cauley-Stein 5 1 0 2/2 0/0 1/1 1 5 0 0 0 0 1 -1 6
D. Wright 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 10 1 0 1 0 2 -8 4
B. Marjanovic 2 5 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 1 4 -1 6
J. Barea 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 +1 2
M. Kidd-Gilchrist - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brunson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Finney-Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 38 16 6 13/37 3/14 9/12 8 91 2 0 4 4 12 -40 64
