MIN
PHI

Young guns square off as 76ers host 'Wolves

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 24, 2018

Two of the top young post players in the NBA will take center stage on Saturday night in Philadelphia when Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves travel to Wells Fargo Arena to play Joel Embiid and the 76ers in a game with important playoff implications.

Philadelphia, the hottest team in the Eastern Conference with five straight wins, including Thursday's balanced 118-98 win over the Orlando Magic, has crept up to the fourth seed in the East playoff race, one game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed. Still, heading into Friday's games, just five games separated the third-seeded Cavs from the eighth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

"We respect the journey," Philadelphia coach Brett Brown told reporters in Orlando. "We don't intend on letting what we built so far go easily. We are aware of where we're at. We want to hold onto where we're at. And we want to play good basketball."

The 76ers have gotten this far on the strength of Embiid and triple-double machine Ben Simmons -- who just missed out on yet another with six points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the win over Orlando -- as they chase their first playoff berth since 2012.

"This is foreign territory to a lot of our guys," Brown said. "We can talk all about Dario (Saric) played at Efes, and Ben playing at LSU, Joel playing at Kansas -- it's not the NBA playoffs. The NBA 82-game regular season versus the NBA playoffs is a different sport."

Minnesota, meanwhile, has weathered Jimmy Butler's absence, improving to 7-6 over its last 13 games.

The Wolves snapped a two-game losing streak on Tuesday in a 123-109 win over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers, when Towns led all scorers with 30 points.

Towns also had 37 in a 116-111 win over Washington on March 13, two days after scoring 31 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, while adding 16 rebounds in a huge 109-103 win over the Golden State Warriors.

"Obviously it's humbling, just that they respect the work I put into my craft," Towns told reporters after the win over the Warriors. "I'm blessed with the opportunity to catch the ball with that kind of situation and be able to capitalize."

With Towns in tow, the Wolves have relied on Andrew Wiggins to up his game, and he has responded in recent weeks. Wiggins slumped in an early February stretch in which he failed to top 20 points in nine straight games, bottoming out with games of seven and eight points on a combined 6 of 25 shooting against the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers. One game later, Butler was injured.

Since then, Wiggins has scored 20-plus in nine of 11 games, including 27 points in the 14-point win over the Clippers.

"I'm just trying to help the team any way I can," Wiggins said. "When we need to score, I've got to score."

Minnesota next returns home for two, starting with a matchup with Memphis on Monday at 8 p.m.

The 76ers remain home for two more games -- Monday against Denver and Wednesday against New York, both at 7 p.m. -- before heading south to Atlanta and Charlotte for a two-game set.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
J. Embiid
21 C
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
23.4 Pts. Per Game 23.4
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
11.1 Reb. Per Game 11.1
55.0 Field Goal % 48.3
55.0 Three Point % 48.3
85.6 Free Throw % 77.0
away team logo
K. Towns C 32
20.9 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 2.4 APG
home team logo
J. Embiid C 21
23.4 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 3.3 APG
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 42-31 -----
home team logo 76ers 41-30 -----
O/U 220.5, PHI -7.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.
O/U 220.5, PHI -7.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 42-31 110.0 PPG 41.8 RPG 22.7 APG
home team logo 76ers 41-30 108.4 PPG 46.8 RPG 26.2 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 20.9 PPG 12.2 RPG 2.4 APG 55.0 FG%
J. Embiid C 23.4 PPG 11.1 RPG 3.3 APG 48.3 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Timberwolves
Roster
J. Butler
K. Towns
A. Wiggins
J. Teague
T. Gibson
J. Crawford
N. Bjelica
D. Rose
G. Dieng
T. Jones
A. Brooks
M. Georges-Hunt
C. Aldrich
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Butler 56 37.1 22.2 5.4 5.0 1.9 0.4 1.8 47.3 35.6 86.5 1.3 4.1
K. Towns 73 35.4 20.9 12.2 2.4 0.8 1.4 1.9 55.0 42.9 85.6 2.9 9.3
A. Wiggins 73 36.2 18.1 4.2 1.8 1.1 0.6 1.8 44.4 33.6 65.1 1.0 3.2
J. Teague 62 33.1 13.9 3.1 7.1 1.5 0.3 2.6 44.6 37.2 83.3 0.4 2.7
T. Gibson 73 33.6 12.4 7.1 1.3 0.8 0.7 1.1 58.1 20.6 77.7 2.4 4.7
J. Crawford 71 20.2 10.4 1.2 2.3 0.5 0.1 1.1 42.1 34.2 90.2 0.2 0.9
N. Bjelica 58 19.6 7.0 4.1 1.3 0.7 0.2 0.8 49.0 43.8 79.1 0.7 3.3
D. Rose 5 11.6 6.6 0.8 1.6 0.4 0.0 0.8 45.5 0.0 100.0 0.6 0.2
G. Dieng 70 17.1 5.8 4.5 0.9 0.6 0.5 0.8 47.4 26.5 76.8 1.3 3.2
T. Jones 73 17.7 4.9 1.7 2.7 1.1 0.1 0.7 46.3 34.9 89.9 0.2 1.5
A. Brooks 29 5.5 1.9 0.4 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.3 43.1 33.3 66.7 0.2 0.3
M. Georges-Hunt 39 5.2 1.2 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 40.5 21.4 50.0 0.2 0.2
C. Aldrich 18 1.9 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 27.3 0.0 50.0 0.2 0.3
Total 73 241.4 110.0 41.8 22.7 8.33 4.25 11.8 48.1 36.0 80.5 10.3 31.5
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
J. Redick
B. Simmons
D. Saric
R. Covington
M. Belinelli
E. Ilyasova
J. Bayless
T. McConnell
M. Fultz
J. Anderson
R. Holmes
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
A. Johnson
J. Young
J. McAdoo
F. Korkmaz
L. Drew
J. Pullen
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 60 30.9 23.4 11.1 3.3 0.7 1.8 3.8 48.3 31.1 77.0 2.3 8.8
J. Redick 60 30.6 16.6 2.6 3.0 0.5 0.1 1.5 45.0 41.0 91.1 0.2 2.4
B. Simmons 70 34.3 16.0 7.9 7.9 1.7 0.8 3.5 53.7 0.0 56.9 1.8 6.1
D. Saric 70 30.3 14.8 6.9 2.6 0.7 0.3 1.9 45.6 39.9 86.8 2.0 4.8
R. Covington 69 31.8 12.7 5.4 1.9 1.5 0.8 1.6 41.3 37.8 84.7 0.7 4.7
M. Belinelli 15 25.7 11.2 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.2 1.1 45.9 35.3 90.9 0.3 1.2
E. Ilyasova 10 21.9 8.3 4.8 1.9 0.8 0.2 1.2 41.3 37.0 78.6 1.5 3.3
J. Bayless 39 23.7 7.9 2.1 1.4 0.6 0.1 1.2 41.6 37.0 79.5 0.4 1.7
T. McConnell 65 23.7 6.6 3.1 4.2 1.3 0.1 1.6 49.9 42.4 85.3 0.5 2.6
M. Fultz 4 19.0 6.0 2.3 1.8 0.5 0.3 1.5 33.3 0.0 50.0 0.8 1.5
J. Anderson 32 14.0 5.9 2.3 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.4 43.0 34.1 70.4 0.6 1.7
R. Holmes 37 14.8 5.8 4.4 1.2 0.4 0.6 0.6 52.0 13.8 68.3 1.2 3.2
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 52 15.5 5.8 1.4 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.7 37.5 33.5 79.3 0.3 1.1
A. Johnson 64 15.1 4.4 4.3 1.3 0.6 0.6 0.8 53.8 30.8 58.4 1.7 2.6
J. Young 6 10.2 2.8 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.2 35.7 30.0 66.7 0.0 0.3
J. McAdoo 3 6.0 2.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 28.6 28.6 100.0 0.0 0.7
F. Korkmaz 7 6.3 1.7 0.9 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.3 23.5 18.2 100.0 0.3 0.6
L. Drew 3 5.0 0.7 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 14.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0
J. Pullen 3 2.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 71 241.4 108.4 46.8 26.2 8.03 4.94 16.2 46.8 36.8 75.9 11.0 35.8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores