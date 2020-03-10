DET
Depleted 76ers return home to face Pistons

  • FLM
  • Mar 10, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking for their league-best 29th victory in 31 home games when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Philadelphia continues to be one of the most erratic teams in the league with a 28-2 record at home and 10-24 on the road.

The shorthanded Sixers, who are without Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back), just completed a 1-3 road trip with losses to the Lakers and Clippers in Los Angeles and Golden State Warriors with a win over the Sacramento Kings sprinkled in.

Embiid has missed the past five games, Simmons has been out for the past seven and guard Josh Richardson (concussion) has sat for three straight. Richardson's status is unknown for Wednesday's game.

Tobias Harris scored 24 points and Al Horford had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists but the Sixers still couldn't oust the depleted Warriors last Saturday, losing 118-114. But the Sixers will now be playing at home, where they're nearly unbeatable.

"I mean, at this point in the season, when you see that there's fewer and fewer games, you have to handle business," Horford told Inquirer.com. "What's most frustrating about this one (loss to Warriors) was that we were in control most of the game. It's dangerous when you kind of let a team keep hanging and hanging."

Beginning Wednesday, the Sixers will play five of their next six games at home, yet they're still reeling from the distasteful loss to the Warriors, who have the league's worst record.

"No one is going to punt it around and not treat it as a way to not admit stuff and get better," Sixers head coach Brett Brown said. "But it would've been great to win and then go home."

The struggling Pistons will be hoping to avoid a fifth consecutive loss. They're only 9-23 on the road this season.

Detroit's most recent loss was especially troubling, 96-84 to the Knicks in New York on Sunday. The Pistons missed 15 of 19 shots in the fourth quarter.

"It was a one-point game going into the fourth quarter and we just couldn't get anything going," Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said. "The ball just stuck and everybody that caught it, held it, and you're not going to produce very many points doing that."

Christian Wood, a former Sixer, led the Pistons with 22 points and eight rebounds while Bruce Brown scored 16 points. With a season-worst 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Pistons' skid was extended. Overall, they have dropped 11 of 12 since the All-Star break.

Like the Sixers, the Pistons have been besieged by injuries this season. The latest player afflicted is John Henson, who left in the fourth quarter against the Knicks with a sore left ankle.

Blake Griffin is out for the season with a knee injury and Andre Drummond was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers last month.

"It changed the whole outlook," Casey told the Detroit News. "But it's the direction we have to go -- to retool, to rebuild, to develop the young guys. It's not fun. It's painful. It's stressful. As a coach, you want to go out there and win every game. But at the end of the night, after you get the frustration out of your system, reality sets in and you understand what you're fighting with."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
J. McRae
SG
T. Harris
12 SF
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
19.4 Pts. Per Game 19.4
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
41.1 Field Goal % 47.4
41.1 Three Point % 47.4
75.7 Free Throw % 80.2
away team logo
J. McRae SG
12.3 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 1.3 APG
home team logo
T. Harris SF 12
19.4 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 3.1 APG
Pistons
Roster
D. Rose
L. Kennard
B. Griffin
C. Wood
J. McRae
B. Knight
L. Galloway
S. Mykhailiuk
T. Snell
J. Henson
T. Maker
K. Thomas
J. Bone
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Rose 50 26.0 18.1 2.4 5.6 0.8 0.3 2.5 49.0 30.6 87.1 0.5 1.9
L. Kennard 28 32.9 15.8 3.5 4.1 0.4 0.2 1.5 44.2 39.9 89.3 0.3 3.2
B. Griffin 18 28.4 15.5 4.7 3.3 0.4 0.4 2.2 35.2 24.3 77.6 0.9 3.7
C. Wood 61 21.1 12.8 6.3 1.0 0.5 0.8 1.3 55.9 37.5 75.2 1.7 4.6
J. McRae 3 23.7 12.3 2.7 1.3 0.0 0.0 1.7 33.3 23.1 70.0 0.0 2.7
B. Knight 8 23.5 12.3 2.0 4.0 0.6 0.1 2.4 40.5 41.0 81.3 0.0 2.0
L. Galloway 65 25.8 10.2 2.3 1.5 0.7 0.2 0.6 43.4 40.1 85.9 0.5 1.8
S. Mykhailiuk 55 22.6 8.9 1.9 1.9 0.7 0.1 1.1 41.3 40.6 80.0 0.3 1.5
T. Snell 58 27.8 8.0 1.9 2.1 0.5 0.3 0.5 44.3 40.3 100.0 0.2 1.7
J. Henson 11 17.1 6.9 4.4 1.0 0.7 0.9 1.4 66.7 40.0 46.2 1.3 3.1
T. Maker 59 12.9 4.5 2.8 0.7 0.4 0.6 0.8 47.8 33.3 66.7 0.9 1.9
K. Thomas 7 6.7 1.9 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.4 28.6 36.4 50.0 0.1 0.0
J. Bone 10 5.3 1.2 0.4 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.2 25.0 20.0 0.0 0.0 0.4
Total 65 241.9 107.3 41.9 24.1 7.38 4.55 14.6 45.9 36.8 74.4 9.8 32.0
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
T. Harris
B. Simmons
J. Richardson
A. Horford
A. Burks
F. Korkmaz
S. Milton
G. Robinson III
M. Scott
M. Thybulle
R. Neto
K. O'Quinn
N. Pelle
M. Shayok
Z. Smith
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 43 30.3 23.3 11.8 3.1 0.9 1.4 3.0 47.2 34.2 81.4 2.7 9.0
T. Harris 64 34.6 19.4 6.8 3.1 0.8 0.6 1.5 47.4 36.7 80.2 0.8 5.9
B. Simmons 54 35.8 16.7 7.8 8.2 2.1 0.6 3.6 58.5 33.3 62.7 2.0 5.8
J. Richardson 47 30.7 13.9 3.4 3.1 1.0 0.7 1.9 43.0 32.5 79.0 0.8 2.6
A. Horford 59 30.8 11.9 6.8 4.0 0.9 0.9 1.1 43.7 32.9 75.3 1.5 5.3
A. Burks 10 20.1 11.1 3.2 1.7 0.6 0.0 0.6 40.0 32.6 87.0 0.5 2.7
F. Korkmaz 63 21.9 9.6 2.3 1.1 0.6 0.2 0.8 42.8 39.3 73.1 0.3 2.0
S. Milton 31 18.8 9.4 2.2 2.2 0.6 0.2 1.2 50.0 46.1 77.6 0.4 1.8
G. Robinson III 11 19.2 7.9 2.8 1.0 0.7 0.2 0.3 52.9 30.0 100.0 1.0 1.8
M. Scott 62 17.7 5.7 3.5 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.4 40.6 36.0 86.2 0.9 2.7
M. Thybulle 56 19.5 4.6 1.5 1.2 1.4 0.7 0.8 40.2 35.0 61.0 0.6 0.9
R. Neto 49 11.5 4.3 1.1 1.6 0.5 0.1 0.9 45.1 39.4 83.9 0.2 0.8
K. O'Quinn 26 9.8 3.3 3.7 1.3 0.2 0.8 0.7 48.6 30.4 52.6 1.2 2.5
N. Pelle 20 8.9 2.1 3.0 0.4 0.1 1.3 0.7 51.4 0.0 50.0 0.8 2.2
M. Shayok 2 5.0 1.5 1.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 20.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 1.5
Z. Smith 7 4.6 1.1 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.3 27.3 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.3
Total 64 241.2 109.4 45.4 25.8 8.19 5.39 13.4 46.4 36.1 75.1 10.3 35.1
NBA Scores