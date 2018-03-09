LAL
DEN

No Text

Millsap scores 21 as Nuggets beat Lakers, 125-116

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2018

DENVER (AP) Paul Millsap scored 21 points and hit a key 3-pointer in the final minutes, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 125-116 on Friday night.

Jamal Murray had 22 points and Nikola Jokic also scored 21 to help the Nuggets end a three-game home losing streak and stay in the thick of the playoff race.

Millsap missed 44 games with a left wrist injury before returning Feb. 27 against the Clippers. Friday was his sixth game back and his best performance, which included six rebounds and three blocked shots.

Brook Lopez led Los Angeles with 29 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Lonzo Ball had 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. The Lakers had their four-game road winning streak snapped.

The Lakers trailed by 13 in the first half but took the lead at the end of the third quarter with a 12-2 run. It set up a fourth quarter that had seven lead changes.

Millsap's three-point play with 4:24 left made it 112-110 and was the last time the lead changed hands. Murray's two free throws stretched it to six and after the Lakers got within two, Millsap drained a 3-pointer with 1:43 left and blocked Ball's layup with 34 seconds remaining to seal it.

Things got chippy at the end when Caldwell-Pope delivered a hard foul to Murray along the sideline after Millsap's block. Murray hit both free throws and two more to end the game.

TIP-INS

Lakers: The Lakers signed F Derrick Williams to a 10-day contract on Friday. ... G Brandon Ingram missed his fourth straight game with a left groin strain. Coach Luke Walton said Ingram is feeling better but did not say when the guard would return.

Nuggets: F Wilson Chandler was inactive with a hip injury. ''The hip has been giving him a lot of trouble,'' coach Michael Malone said. ... Devin Harris' 12 points were his most with Denver since being acquired from Dallas on Feb. 10. ... Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper was in attendance.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Cleveland on Sunday night.

Nuggets: Host Sacramento on Sunday afternoon.

---

This story has been corrected to with the date of Millsap's return and games played.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Randle
30 PF
N. Jokic
15 C
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
17.1 Pts. Per Game 17.1
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
10.5 Reb. Per Game 10.5
55.9 Field Goal % 49.1
56.0 Three Point % 48.9
70.1 Free Throw % 84.4
  Defensive rebound by Gary Harris 0:15
  Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot 0:18
+ 1 Jamal Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:19
+ 1 Jamal Murray made 1st of 2 free throws 0:19
  Personal foul on Brook Lopez 0:19
  Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Jamal Murray 0:20
+ 1 Jamal Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:29
+ 1 Jamal Murray made 1st of 2 free throws 0:29
  Personal foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 0:29
  Lonzo Ball missed layup, blocked by Paul Millsap 0:34
  Team rebound 0:34
Team Stats
Points 116 125
Field Goals 45-92 (48.9%) 42-83 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 14-35 (40.0%) 15-31 (48.4%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 26-30 (86.7%)
Total Rebounds 53 43
Offensive 12 7
Defensive 32 29
Team 9 7
Assists 25 30
Steals 8 10
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 23 16
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
B. Lopez C 11
29 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
J. Murray PG 27
22 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 29-36 28343420116
home team logo Nuggets 36-30 37282931125
O/U 230.5, DEN -7.0
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
O/U 230.5, DEN -7.0
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 29-36 108.3 PPG 46.3 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Nuggets 36-30 108.6 PPG 44.2 RPG 24.7 APG
Key Players
B. Lopez C 12.0 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.6 APG 44.9 FG%
J. Murray PG 16.0 PPG 3.5 RPG 3.1 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Lopez C 29 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
J. Murray PG 22 PTS 3 REB 8 AST
48.9 FG% 50.6
40.0 3PT FG% 48.4
75.0 FT% 86.7
Lakers
Starters
B. Lopez
J. Randle
K. Caldwell-Pope
L. Ball
K. Kuzma
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Lopez 32 29 5 2 0 2 0 5 12/18 3/7 2/3 1 4 40 -18
J. Randle 28 18 6 4 1 0 4 4 6/12 0/0 6/9 1 5 29 -6
K. Caldwell-Pope 39 17 9 1 1 0 1 2 5/11 5/10 2/2 2 7 28 -16
L. Ball 37 15 8 8 4 1 4 2 7/16 1/8 0/0 3 5 40 -14
K. Kuzma 39 14 6 3 0 0 1 2 5/10 2/3 2/2 2 4 25 +1
Starters
B. Lopez
J. Randle
K. Caldwell-Pope
L. Ball
K. Kuzma
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Lopez 32 29 5 2 0 2 0 5 12/18 3/7 2/3 1 4 40 -18
J. Randle 28 18 6 4 1 0 4 4 6/12 0/0 6/9 1 5 29 -6
K. Caldwell-Pope 39 17 9 1 1 0 1 2 5/11 5/10 2/2 2 7 28 -16
L. Ball 37 15 8 8 4 1 4 2 7/16 1/8 0/0 3 5 40 -14
K. Kuzma 39 14 6 3 0 0 1 2 5/10 2/3 2/2 2 4 25 +1
Bench
I. Thomas
T. Ennis
T. Wear
I. Zubac
D. Williams
J. Hart
B. Ingram
T. Bryant
G. Payton II
A. Caruso
L. Deng
C. Frye
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Thomas 28 10 2 4 1 0 2 2 5/13 0/2 0/0 0 2 19 -1
T. Ennis 17 8 1 3 1 1 3 2 3/3 2/2 0/0 1 0 14 +13
T. Wear 8 5 2 0 0 1 0 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 2 8 +5
I. Zubac 8 0 5 0 0 1 0 2 0/4 0/0 0/0 2 3 6 -9
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hart - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Payton II - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Frye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 116 44 25 8 6 15 23 45/92 14/35 12/16 12 32 209 -45
Nuggets
Starters
J. Murray
P. Millsap
N. Jokic
G. Harris
W. Barton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Murray 35 22 3 8 4 1 4 0 5/12 2/5 10/11 0 3 42 +4
P. Millsap 30 21 6 1 0 3 2 3 8/12 2/3 3/3 0 6 30 +12
N. Jokic 32 21 6 6 2 0 3 2 8/14 1/3 4/4 3 3 38 +13
G. Harris 38 19 5 5 3 0 1 2 6/10 5/8 2/2 0 5 36 +2
W. Barton 39 13 5 5 1 0 1 1 5/11 3/5 0/0 1 4 28 +25
Starters
J. Murray
P. Millsap
N. Jokic
G. Harris
W. Barton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Murray 35 22 3 8 4 1 4 0 5/12 2/5 10/11 0 3 42 +4
P. Millsap 30 21 6 1 0 3 2 3 8/12 2/3 3/3 0 6 30 +12
N. Jokic 32 21 6 6 2 0 3 2 8/14 1/3 4/4 3 3 38 +13
G. Harris 38 19 5 5 3 0 1 2 6/10 5/8 2/2 0 5 36 +2
W. Barton 39 13 5 5 1 0 1 1 5/11 3/5 0/0 1 4 28 +25
Bench
D. Harris
M. Plumlee
J. Hernangomez
T. Lyles
W. Chandler
K. Faried
D. Arthur
M. Beasley
T. Lydon
R. Jefferson
M. Morris
T. Craig
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Harris 15 12 0 1 0 0 0 2 4/7 2/3 2/3 0 0 14 -5
M. Plumlee 18 8 5 2 0 2 0 3 2/4 0/0 4/6 2 3 19 -6
J. Hernangomez 18 7 4 0 0 0 1 1 3/7 0/3 1/1 1 3 10 -3
T. Lyles 11 2 2 2 0 0 0 2 1/6 0/1 0/0 0 2 8 +3
W. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arthur - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 125 36 30 10 6 12 16 42/83 15/31 26/30 7 29 225 +45
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores