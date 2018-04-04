GS
Durant scores 34 to help Warriors top Thunder

  • Apr 04, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Kevin Durant scored 34 points while being booed throughout the game, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 111-107 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Klay Thompson added 20 points for the Warriors, who evened the season series at two wins apiece despite guard Stephen Curry missing his sixth straight game with a left MCL sprain.

Russell Westbrook had 44 points and 16 rebounds, and Paul George added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder.

Golden State led 107-103 when a steal by Westbrook led to a dunk by Corey Brewer with 20 seconds left. Quinn Cook made two free throws at the other end with 18 seconds to play.

Westbrook quickly scored a layup to make it 109-107, but Golden State's Draymond Green went to the line with 10 seconds left and made two free throws to put the game out of reach.

Durant scored 15 points in the first quarter, then added nine in the second to help the Warriors take a 57-47 advantage at the break. Thunder fans, still sore over Durant's choice to leave Oklahoma City for the Warriors in free agency after the 2015-16 season, booed him throughout the game.

Westbrook scored 18 in the first half to help the Thunder stay in the game.

Oklahoma City closed the gap, and a mid-range jumper by Westbrook tied the score at 76. A 3-pointer by Westbrook put the Thunder up 81-80. Westbrook scored 17 points in the third, but the Warriors rallied and took an 84-81 lead into the fourth.

---

TIP-INS

Warriors: Shot 54 percent in the first half. ... Made just 8 of 29 3-pointers. ... Bench scored 38 points on 18 for 26 shooting.

Thunder: The crowd recognized assistant coach Maurice Cheeks for being chosen for entry into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. ... C Steven Adams was issued a technical foul for arguing a travel early in the third quarter. ... Outrebounded the Warriors 58-40.

UP NEXT

Warriors play at the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

Thunder play at the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

---

Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
R. Westbrook
0 PG
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
25.4 Pts. Per Game 25.4
10.2 Ast. Per Game 10.2
9.8 Reb. Per Game 9.8
51.7 Field Goal % 45.2
51.9 Three Point % 45.0
89.0 Free Throw % 73.7
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell 0:01
  Paul George missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot 0:01
  Offensive rebound by Steven Adams 0:02
  Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:06
+ 1 Draymond Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:10
+ 1 Draymond Green made 1st of 2 free throws 0:10
  Personal foul on Russell Westbrook 0:10
+ 2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 0:13
+ 1 Quinn Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:18
+ 1 Quinn Cook made 1st of 2 free throws 0:18
  Personal foul on Russell Westbrook 0:18
Team Stats
Points 111 107
Field Goals 41-83 (49.4%) 35-93 (37.6%)
3-Pointers 8-29 (27.6%) 9-38 (23.7%)
Free Throws 21-24 (87.5%) 28-37 (75.7%)
Total Rebounds 45 67
Offensive 6 22
Defensive 34 36
Team 5 9
Assists 27 13
Steals 9 8
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 13 16
Fouls 25 20
Technicals 0 1
K. Durant SF 35
34 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
R. Westbrook PG 0
44 PTS, 16 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 57-21 24332727111
home team logo Thunder 45-34 27203426107
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 57-21 113.9 PPG 43.7 RPG 29.5 APG
home team logo Thunder 45-34 107.4 PPG 45 RPG 21.3 APG
Key Players
K. Durant SF 26.3 PPG 6.8 RPG 5.4 APG 52.1 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 25.4 PPG 9.8 RPG 10.2 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Durant SF 34 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
R. Westbrook PG 44 PTS 16 REB 6 AST
49.4 FG% 37.6
27.6 3PT FG% 23.7
87.5 FT% 75.7
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
K. Thompson
Q. Cook
D. Green
Z. Pachulia
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Durant 35 34 10 4 1 1 3 2 9/25 2/9 14/14 0 10 51 -4
K. Thompson 35 20 4 3 3 0 4 3 9/19 2/8 0/0 0 4 29 -1
Q. Cook 37 12 3 6 0 0 0 2 4/6 2/4 2/2 2 1 27 -9
D. Green 36 5 4 8 2 0 4 2 0/4 0/3 5/6 0 4 23 +5
Z. Pachulia 12 2 2 1 1 0 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 2 6 -9
Starters
K. Durant
K. Thompson
Q. Cook
D. Green
Z. Pachulia
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Durant 35 34 10 4 1 1 3 2 9/25 2/9 14/14 0 10 51 -4
K. Thompson 35 20 4 3 3 0 4 3 9/19 2/8 0/0 0 4 29 -1
Q. Cook 37 12 3 6 0 0 0 2 4/6 2/4 2/2 2 1 27 -9
D. Green 36 5 4 8 2 0 4 2 0/4 0/3 5/6 0 4 23 +5
Z. Pachulia 12 2 2 1 1 0 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 2 6 -9
Bench
N. Young
J. McGee
D. Jones
D. West
J. Bell
S. Curry
O. Casspi
K. Looney
P. McCaw
C. Boucher
A. Iguodala
S. Livingston
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Young 25 8 3 0 0 0 0 4 3/8 2/5 0/0 0 3 11 +13
J. McGee 9 8 2 0 0 0 0 3 4/4 0/0 0/0 2 0 10 -4
D. Jones 13 8 2 0 0 1 1 4 4/4 0/0 0/2 0 2 10 +9
D. West 14 8 3 3 2 1 0 3 4/4 0/0 0/0 0 3 20 +11
J. Bell 18 6 7 2 0 2 0 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 2 5 19 +9
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Casspi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Looney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Livingston - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 111 40 27 9 5 13 25 41/83 8/29 21/24 6 34 206 +20
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
C. Anthony
C. Brewer
S. Adams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 40 44 16 6 2 0 6 3 15/26 3/7 11/12 5 11 68 +3
P. George 37 20 8 2 0 0 3 2 5/19 3/9 7/7 3 5 29 -5
C. Anthony 36 12 8 2 0 0 1 4 4/16 0/9 4/4 4 4 23 +6
C. Brewer 24 10 6 1 5 0 0 1 4/10 1/4 1/2 2 4 23 +9
S. Adams 33 7 13 2 0 0 5 5 3/6 0/0 1/6 8 5 19 +11
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
C. Anthony
C. Brewer
S. Adams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 40 44 16 6 2 0 6 3 15/26 3/7 11/12 5 11 68 +3
P. George 37 20 8 2 0 0 3 2 5/19 3/9 7/7 3 5 29 -5
C. Anthony 36 12 8 2 0 0 1 4 4/16 0/9 4/4 4 4 23 +6
C. Brewer 24 10 6 1 5 0 0 1 4/10 1/4 1/2 2 4 23 +9
S. Adams 33 7 13 2 0 0 5 5 3/6 0/0 1/6 8 5 19 +11
Bench
A. Abrines
J. Grant
J. Huestis
P. Patterson
R. Felton
K. Singler
A. Roberson
D. Johnson
P. Dozier
D. Hamilton
T. Ferguson
N. Collison
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Abrines 17 8 0 0 0 0 0 2 3/5 2/4 0/0 0 0 8 -9
J. Grant 15 5 2 0 0 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 3/4 0 2 9 -13
J. Huestis 10 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 1 2 +1
P. Patterson 11 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 2 2 -12
R. Felton 12 0 2 0 1 1 1 2 0/5 0/2 0/0 0 2 3 -11
K. Singler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Collison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 107 58 13 8 3 16 20 35/93 9/38 28/37 22 36 186 -20
NBA Scores