Harden scores 25 in return, Rockets defeat Bulls 96-88

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 03, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) James Harden scored 25 points, including 11 in a decisive run in the third quarter, in his return to the Houston lineup, and the Rockets defeated the Chicago Bulls 96-88 on Saturday night.

Harden, who had missed three games with a strained left hamstring, scored 11 straight points in a 1:59 span of the third as the Rockets went on a 15-0 run.

Carmelo Anthony had 17 points and James Ennis added 15 as the Rockets won their second game in two nights after starting the season 1-5.

Chicago led 59-58 midway through the third quarter before the Rockets and Harden went ahead for good, outscoring the Bulls 21-7 in the period.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 21 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Jabari Parker added 15 points as the Bulls lost their fourth straight game - going 0-4 in the homestand - and dropped their fifth straight to the Rockets.

Houston opened a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter. Chicago narrowed it to five points with 4:01 left using a 12-2 run and capitalizing on stretch of cold shooting by Houston.

Harden, the NBA's reigning MVP, started slowly in his return to the starting lineup. He didn't score until completing a driving layup with 3:55 left in the second quarter. Then he hit back-to-back 3s and had 10 points at the half.

Harden had seven assists in the second quarter. He also had eight turnovers.

Harden suffered the hamstring injury near the end of the loss to Utah on Oct. 24, and Houston was routed in the next two games. The Rockets beat the Nets in Brooklyn 119-111 on Friday as Harden got an extra day of rest.

Guard Eric Gordon was held out of Saturday's game with abductor strain, suffered at Brooklyn.

The Bulls held their own with the Rockets in a see-saw, open first half and led 56-54. Neither team had more than a five-point lead in the first half.

Ennis, in his second game back after missing three with a strained right hamstring, led all scorers with 13 points at the half. Jabari Parker had 11 for Chicago.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Before the game, coach Mike D'Antoni didn't have details of Gordon's injury, but thought the guard, who has averaged 15 points through seven games, would be out day-to-day. ''Now we get James back, but we lose Eric,'' D'Antoni said, while noting injuries to top players have taxed other Rockets who aren't used to as much playing time. . D'Antoni's voice was rapsy and barely audible before Saturday's game. He attributed it to his team pulling out its second win of the season at Brooklyn on Friday. ''I celebrated last night and lost my voice,'' D'Antoni said ''We won a game.''

Bulls: Coach Fred Hoiberg expects his injury-depleted team will soon get a boost from the return of F Lauri Markkanen (right elbow sprain) and G Denzel Washington (left ankle sprain), but still doesn't have an exact timetable. ''Denzel will continue to ramp up his activity in the next couple days, and Lauri is doing a little bit more still,'' Hoiberg said, adding that Markkanen might be ready to ''get on floor'' in about a week. . Hoiberg said Bobby Portis (right knee sprain) and Kris Dunn (left knee sprain) ''are still a ways away.''

UP NEXT

Rockets: At Indiana on Monday in third game of a five-game trip.

Bulls: At the New York Knicks on Monday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Paul
3 PG
Z. LaVine
8 PG
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
27.2 Pts. Per Game 27.2
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
40.4 Field Goal % 46.8
40.7 Three Point % 47.5
78.6 Free Throw % 85.7
  Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony 0:10
  Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:24
+ 1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:24
  James Harden missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:24
  Team rebound 0:24
  Personal foul on Zach LaVine 0:24
+ 2 Zach LaVine made layup 0:25
+ 1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:31
  Team rebound 0:31
  Chris Paul missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:31
  Personal foul on Chandler Hutchison 0:31
Team Stats
Points 96 88
Field Goals 35-83 (42.2%) 28-72 (38.9%)
3-Pointers 13-42 (31.0%) 6-24 (25.0%)
Free Throws 13-20 (65.0%) 26-27 (96.3%)
Total Rebounds 56 44
Offensive 10 4
Defensive 35 33
Team 11 7
Assists 21 16
Steals 13 13
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 18 19
Fouls 22 18
Technicals 3 1
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
25 PTS, 1 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
W. Carter Jr. PF 34
14 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 3-5 2727212196
home team logo Bulls 2-8 282872588
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 3-5 107.7 PPG 41.9 RPG 21.1 APG
home team logo Bulls 2-8 109.3 PPG 41.7 RPG 24.9 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 28.5 PPG 6.3 RPG 9.0 APG 46.8 FG%
Z. LaVine PG 27.2 PPG 5.2 RPG 3.8 APG 48.9 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 25 PTS 1 REB 7 AST
Z. LaVine PG 21 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
42.2 FG% 38.9
31.0 3PT FG% 25.0
65.0 FT% 96.3
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
J. Ennis III
C. Capela
C. Paul
P. Tucker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 33 25 1 7 4 0 8 3 7/17 5/12 6/8 0 1 36 +9
J. Ennis III 17 15 1 1 2 1 0 1 5/8 3/5 2/2 1 0 21 +5
C. Capela 35 12 12 1 1 2 4 5 4/11 0/0 4/6 6 6 25 +1
C. Paul 35 7 6 8 4 0 4 1 3/11 0/3 1/3 0 6 29 0
P. Tucker 33 6 5 1 1 0 0 4 2/6 2/4 0/0 1 4 14 -8
Bench
C. Anthony
G. Clark
G. Green
I. Hartenstein
E. Gordon
B. Knight
M. Carter-Williams
V. Edwards
M. Chriss
Z. Qi
Nene
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Anthony 32 17 7 0 0 0 0 3 8/14 1/7 0/1 0 7 24 +7
G. Clark 21 6 7 1 1 2 0 1 2/6 2/6 0/0 0 7 18 +9
G. Green 19 6 4 1 0 0 1 1 3/9 0/5 0/0 1 3 11 +10
I. Hartenstein 12 2 2 1 0 1 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 6 +7
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chriss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Qi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 96 45 21 13 6 18 22 35/83 13/42 13/20 10 35 184 +40
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
J. Parker
W. Carter Jr.
J. Holiday
C. Payne
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. LaVine 38 21 4 4 1 0 3 3 4/16 1/7 12/13 0 4 31 -2
J. Parker 40 15 3 0 1 0 7 2 6/12 1/3 2/2 0 3 12 +3
W. Carter Jr. 35 14 13 1 2 4 3 3 4/7 0/1 6/6 2 11 32 +2
J. Holiday 33 9 6 1 2 0 1 1 3/6 3/6 0/0 0 6 18 -11
C. Payne 24 8 3 3 3 0 3 2 3/10 0/2 2/2 1 2 17 -15
Bench
C. Hutchison
C. Felicio
R. Arcidiacono
A. Blakeney
R. Lopez
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
B. Portis
T. Ulis
S. Harrison
R. Alkins
L. Markkanen
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Hutchison 27 12 4 2 2 0 1 3 5/8 0/0 2/2 1 3 21 -5
C. Felicio 12 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 -10
R. Arcidiacono 17 3 1 4 2 0 1 2 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 1 13 +4
A. Blakeney 9 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0/6 0/2 2/2 0 2 6 -6
R. Lopez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Portis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Markkanen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 88 37 16 13 4 19 18 28/72 6/24 26/27 4 33 155 -40
