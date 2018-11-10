HOU
SA

No Text

Aldridge's double-double helps Spurs hold off Rockets 96-89

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 10, 2018

SAN ANTONIO (AP) LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat the Houston Rockets 96-89 on Saturday night.

DeMar DeRozan had a season-low 13 points, but added 11 rebounds in 39 minutes as San Antonio snapped a two-game skid.

James Harden had 25 points to lead Houston and Eric Gordon added 23. Chris Paul was held to 13 points on 4-for-13 shooting.

The Rockets were without Carmelo Anthony, who missed the game due to illness.

San Antonio closed the game on an 8-2 run in the final four minutes to pull away for the win.

Derrick White tied a career high with 14 points and set a career high with eight assists for the Spurs.

San Antonio overcame 15 turnovers, including eight in the second quarter.

There were 14 lead changes and nine ties in a battle between the intrastate rivals.

Houston opened the game 1 for 7 from the field, falling behind 12-4 in the opening 4 minutes, but Gordon scored 13 points to rally the Rockets, including a driving dunk over Davis Bertans.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Houston had won three straight prior to dropping its second straight. ... In addition to Anthony, the Rockets had five other players out with injuries or illness in addition, including Nene (strained right calf) and Michael Carter-Williams (illness). ... F Gerald Green was upset after he tumbled over Quincy Pondexter, who dove for a loose ball at his feet. Green remained on the court for a few seconds and then remained in the backcourt attempting to walk off a limp.

Spurs: Bryn Forbes finished with 13 points. Forbes has scored double figures in nine of 11 games this season. The only other Spurs player to top that in his first three seasons was Tim Duncan, who had 10 in 1998. ... White's previous career high was two assists, which he accomplished twice in his rookie season. ... Rookie C Chimezie Metu played a season high 12 minutes with Gasol and Poeltl out. Metu's previous high was seven minutes.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Indiana on Sunday night.

Spurs: At Sacramento on Monday night

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
D. DeRozan
10 SG
36.9 Min. Per Game 36.9
26.4 Pts. Per Game 26.4
6.8 Ast. Per Game 6.8
6.4 Reb. Per Game 6.4
41.4 Field Goal % 50.2
41.3 Three Point % 50.0
76.1 Free Throw % 89.2
+ 2 Clint Capela made dunk, assist by Eric Gordon 0:04
+ 1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:11
+ 1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 0:11
  Personal foul on Chris Paul 0:11
  Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan 0:21
  Defensive rebound by James Harden 0:28
+ 2 Clint Capela made dunk 0:53
  Offensive rebound by Clint Capela 0:53
  James Harden missed finger-roll layup 0:54
+ 1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:04
+ 1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 1st of 2 free throws 1:04
Team Stats
Points 89 96
Field Goals 30-90 (33.3%) 33-74 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 9-41 (22.0%) 10-20 (50.0%)
Free Throws 20-29 (69.0%) 20-27 (74.1%)
Total Rebounds 59 58
Offensive 15 8
Defensive 34 38
Team 10 12
Assists 11 17
Steals 10 3
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 8 15
Fouls 24 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
25 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
L. Aldridge PF 12
27 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 4-7 2129211889
home team logo Spurs 7-4 2032202496
O/U 210.5, SA +3.5
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
O/U 210.5, SA +3.5
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 4-7 102.8 PPG 41.6 RPG 20.8 APG
home team logo Spurs 7-4 110.9 PPG 45.7 RPG 24.3 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 26.6 PPG 5.4 RPG 7.7 APG 44.6 FG%
L. Aldridge PF 18.6 PPG 9.8 RPG 3.1 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 25 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
L. Aldridge PF 27 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
33.3 FG% 44.6
22.0 3PT FG% 50.0
69.0 FT% 74.1
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
C. Paul
C. Capela
P. Tucker
J. Ennis III
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 38 25 6 3 2 2 2 3 7/27 1/13 10/13 0 6 39 -8
C. Paul 40 13 4 4 3 1 1 4 4/13 2/3 3/4 0 4 28 -12
C. Capela 32 12 17 1 0 2 2 5 4/9 0/0 4/6 8 9 31 -19
P. Tucker 38 3 7 0 0 0 1 3 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 7 9 -23
J. Ennis III 19 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 0/4 0/4 1/2 0 0 1 -14
Bench
E. Gordon
G. Clark
I. Hartenstein
G. Green
B. Knight
M. Carter-Williams
V. Edwards
M. Chriss
Z. Qi
Nene
C. Anthony
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Gordon 30 23 4 2 2 0 0 2 10/26 3/14 0/0 1 3 33 +7
G. Clark 23 8 2 0 1 0 0 3 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 2 11 +10
I. Hartenstein 9 3 7 1 1 0 1 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 6 1 12 +13
G. Green 7 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 2 3 +11
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chriss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Qi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 89 49 11 10 5 8 24 30/90 9/41 20/29 15 34 167 -35
Spurs
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. White
D. DeRozan
B. Forbes
D. Cunningham
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Aldridge 35 27 10 1 0 1 2 3 10/21 0/0 7/8 2 8 38 +21
D. White 29 14 4 8 2 0 2 2 4/9 1/2 5/6 0 4 34 +20
D. DeRozan 39 13 11 3 0 0 4 2 5/12 0/3 3/4 1 10 26 +12
B. Forbes 29 13 5 0 0 0 1 2 5/11 3/3 0/1 1 4 17 +23
D. Cunningham 10 2 2 0 1 0 1 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 4 +5
Bench
M. Belinelli
Q. Pondexter
D. Bertans
P. Mills
C. Metu
R. Gay
J. Poeltl
D. Murray
P. Gasol
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Belinelli 18 8 2 2 0 0 0 1 3/7 2/4 0/0 1 1 14 -17
Q. Pondexter 15 8 2 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 1/1 5/8 0 2 10 -3
D. Bertans 20 6 2 1 0 2 0 2 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 2 12 0
P. Mills 28 5 6 2 0 1 1 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 5 15 -12
C. Metu 12 0 2 0 0 1 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 0 -1 -14
R. Gay - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Poeltl - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 96 46 17 3 5 15 20 33/74 10/20 20/27 8 38 169 +35
NBA Scores