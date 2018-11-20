LAC
Wall, Beal, Green help Wizards rally past Clippers 125-118

  • Nov 20, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) John Wall scored 30, Bradley Beal had 27 and Jeff Green added 20 as the Washington Wizards rallied from 24 points down to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 125-118 on Tuesday night.

Wall, Beal and Green each scored 10 in the fourth quarter as Washington outscored Los Angeles 39-23 to pull out the win.

The Clippers led by 24 midway through the second quarter, but the Wizards cut the lead to 95-86 after three quarters and took a 115-113 lead on Wall's layup with 2:33 to play.

Tobias Harris scored a season-high 29 points, Montrezl Harrell had 20, and Lou Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each added 17 for the Clippers, who had won five straight. Williams was ejected with 34.5 seconds to play.

Washington, which improved to 6-11, won amid reports the team would listen to trade offers for Wall and Beal. There were also reports that players argued in practice and that Wall had been fined for disrespectful behavior toward coach Scott Brooks.

TIP INS

Clippers: C Luc Mbah a Moute missed his 12th straight game with a sore left knee. ... Coach Doc Rivers said it wasn't a problem to face his son, Austin, who was traded from Los Angeles to Washington in the offseason. ''We should have that one down tonight,'' Rivers said. ''If we mess that one up, I'm going to go off on the whole team.'' The Clippers held Austin Rivers to two points. ... G Tyrone Wallace left the court after a violent collision with Beal late in the third quarter. Wallace held a towel over his left eye as he departed.

Wizards: C Dwight Howard was out with a glute injury. Howard missed the season's first seven games with the injury. Thomas Bryant received his first NBA start and scored seven points in 19 minutes. ... F Kelly Oubre, Jr. started in place of Markieff Morris. It was the first time Morris came off the bench since Feb. 28, 2016. Oubre committed five fouls in 12 minutes.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host Memphis on Friday.

Wizards: Visit Toronto on Friday.

Key Players
T. Harris
34 SF
J. Wall
2 PG
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
20.9 Pts. Per Game 20.9
7.9 Ast. Per Game 7.9
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
51.9 Field Goal % 44.4
51.8 Three Point % 44.9
81.0 Free Throw % 68.6
Team Stats
Points 118 125
Field Goals 46-89 (51.7%) 40-93 (43.0%)
3-Pointers 11-27 (40.7%) 13-39 (33.3%)
Free Throws 15-18 (83.3%) 32-39 (82.1%)
Total Rebounds 49 57
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 37 33
Team 5 13
Assists 20 27
Steals 6 11
Blocks 4 8
Turnovers 17 7
Fouls 28 20
Technicals 2 2
T. Harris SF 34
29 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
J. Wall PG 2
30 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 11-6 40332223118
home team logo Wizards 6-11 21333239125
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 11-6 117.9 PPG 46.8 RPG 22.6 APG
home team logo Wizards 6-11 110.9 PPG 41 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
T. Harris SF 20.9 PPG 8.7 RPG 2.3 APG 51.4 FG%
J. Wall PG 20.9 PPG 3.3 RPG 7.9 APG 45.1 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Harris SF 29 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
J. Wall PG 30 PTS 4 REB 8 AST
51.7 FG% 43.0
40.7 3PT FG% 33.3
83.3 FT% 82.1
Clippers
Starters
T. Harris
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
M. Gortat
A. Bradley
D. Gallinari
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 37 29 9 1 0 0 2 3 12/21 4/6 1/2 1 8 38 0
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 28 17 3 3 3 1 2 0 6/11 1/4 4/5 1 2 28 +5
M. Gortat 15 9 7 1 1 0 2 5 4/7 0/0 1/1 1 6 17 +5
A. Bradley 31 4 1 0 0 0 3 3 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 2 -8
D. Gallinari 28 3 5 5 0 0 0 4 0/8 0/4 3/3 0 5 18 0
Bench
M. Harrell
L. Williams
M. Scott
P. Beverley
T. Wallace
S. Thornwell
B. Marjanovic
L. Mbah a Moute
J. Motley
A. Delgado
M. Teodosic
J. Robinson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harrell 31 20 9 2 0 1 1 5 9/13 0/0 2/2 4 5 33 -11
L. Williams 22 17 2 3 1 0 4 1 7/15 1/4 2/2 0 2 22 -11
M. Scott 13 9 2 0 1 1 2 0 3/4 3/4 0/0 0 2 11 -11
P. Beverley 20 6 5 5 0 1 1 4 2/5 2/4 0/0 0 5 21 +1
T. Wallace 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 1 3 +2
S. Thornwell 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 0 2 -2
B. Marjanovic 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -5
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 118 44 20 6 4 17 28 46/89 11/27 15/18 7 37 195 -35
Wizards
Starters
J. Wall
B. Beal
O. Porter Jr.
T. Bryant
K. Oubre Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Wall 40 30 4 8 2 2 1 2 9/24 5/12 7/10 0 4 53 +6
B. Beal 41 27 3 7 0 1 2 3 8/17 0/3 11/14 1 2 43 +15
O. Porter Jr. 37 11 14 2 2 1 0 1 4/9 1/4 2/2 1 13 32 +10
T. Bryant 19 7 3 1 0 1 1 1 3/5 0/1 1/2 1 2 12 -1
K. Oubre Jr. 12 3 1 0 1 0 1 5 1/4 1/1 0/0 0 1 4 -8
Bench
J. Green
T. Satoransky
M. Morris
A. Rivers
J. Smith
J. McRae
D. Robinson
C. Randle
T. Brown Jr.
D. Howard
I. Mahinmi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Green 26 20 7 3 1 1 0 1 8/11 3/6 1/1 1 6 35 +13
T. Satoransky 24 13 7 3 3 1 1 2 4/7 1/3 4/4 4 3 29 +2
M. Morris 25 12 5 2 1 1 1 4 3/11 2/6 4/4 3 2 22 +4
A. Rivers 13 2 0 1 1 0 0 1 0/5 0/3 2/2 0 0 5 -6
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Randle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 125 44 27 11 8 7 20 40/93 13/39 32/39 11 33 235 +35
NBA Scores