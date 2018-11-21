MEM
Grizzlies fend off Spurs 104-103 behind Conley, Gasol

  • Nov 21, 2018

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Mike Conley had 30 points, Marc Gasol hit two free throws with 0.7 seconds left and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs 104-103 on Wednesday night.

DeMar DeRozan had 24 points, including a fadeaway 15-footer in the left corner with 1.2 seconds remaining for a 103-102 lead after San Antonio trailed for much of the game.

Gasol drew a foul from Rudy Gay on the inbound pass and hit both free throws, and LaMarcus Aldridge missed a 3-point try at the buzzer.

Memphis led by 10 in the first half and by as many as six in the second before the Spurs rallied. San Antonio opened the fourth quarter on a 13-7 run to take a 90-88 lead on Bryn Forbes' layup.

Aldridge and Gay combined to score 20 points in the final period, but San Antonio lost its second straight.

Gasol appeared to hit Aldridge's right arm on his shot at the final horn, but no foul was called as the crowd booed heavily.

Gay finished with 21 points, and Aldridge had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

San Antonio committed only one turnover in the first half but allowed Memphis to shoot 61 percent in the first quarter and 54 percent for the half.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Former Spurs forward Kyle Anderson smiled as he received a warm reception during pre-game introductions. Anderson spent his first four seasons with the Spurs. ... Jaren Jackson Jr. was issued a technical foul for arguing with an official after picking up his fourth foul with three minutes remaining in the first half. ... Former Spurs guard Jaren Jackson was in attendance watching his son, Jaren Jr., play. The elder Jackson, who was a member of the Spurs' inaugural championship in 1999, cheered excitedly each time his son scored.

Spurs: Memphis outscored San Antonio 42-38 in the paint, but the Spurs outscored the Grizzlies 12-2 in the paint in the final quarter. ... Davis Bertans returned after missing two games while in the NBA's concussion protocol after being injured Nov. 15 against the Clippers. ... Pau Gasol missed his eighth straight game with a sore left foot. ... Tim Duncan was in attendance.

NEXT

Grizzlies: At Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Spurs: At Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
M. Gasol
33 C
D. DeRozan
10 SG
36.8 Min. Per Game 36.8
24.9 Pts. Per Game 24.9
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
45.0 Field Goal % 48.3
44.0 Three Point % 48.2
75.0 Free Throw % 88.1
  Team rebound 0:00
  LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Marc Gasol made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:00
  Personal foul on Rudy Gay 0:00
+ 2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 0:01
  Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge 0:17
  Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:19
  Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol 0:42
+ 2 Mike Conley made jump shot 1:04
  Bad pass turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Garrett Temple 1:23
  Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay 1:35
Team Stats
Points 104 103
Field Goals 39-81 (48.1%) 35-81 (43.2%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 18-21 (85.7%) 26-30 (86.7%)
Total Rebounds 48 47
Offensive 4 9
Defensive 36 33
Team 8 5
Assists 21 21
Steals 4 4
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 9 8
Fouls 25 20
Technicals 4 1
M. Conley PG 11
30 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST
L. Aldridge PF 12
19 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 12-5 30312023104
home team logo Spurs 8-9 32271826103
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
O/U 199.5, SA -3
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 12-5 103.0 PPG 38.9 RPG 23.3 APG
home team logo Spurs 8-9 108.8 PPG 45.4 RPG 22.9 APG
Key Players
M. Conley PG 19.6 PPG 3.2 RPG 5.9 APG 41.2 FG%
D. DeRozan SG 24.9 PPG 6.3 RPG 6.4 APG 48.2 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Conley PG 30 PTS 4 REB 9 AST
D. DeRozan SG 24 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
48.1 FG% 43.2
32.0 3PT FG% 31.8
85.7 FT% 86.7
Grizzlies
Starters
M. Conley
M. Gasol
K. Anderson
J. Jackson Jr.
G. Temple
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Conley 34 30 4 9 1 1 0 0 11/23 3/7 5/5 1 3 54 +2
M. Gasol 34 20 10 2 2 0 0 5 6/13 0/4 8/8 0 10 36 +14
K. Anderson 38 9 9 2 0 2 1 3 4/4 1/1 0/0 0 9 23 -1
J. Jackson Jr. 12 9 1 1 0 0 1 5 3/4 2/2 1/2 0 1 11 +1
G. Temple 31 4 1 1 1 0 1 1 2/7 0/2 0/0 0 1 7 +8
Bench
J. Green
O. Casspi
M. Brooks
W. Selden Jr.
S. Mack
C. Parsons
Y. Watanabe
J. Carter
D. Brooks
I. Rabb
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Green 18 12 3 0 0 1 4 6 5/8 2/3 0/0 0 3 12 -7
O. Casspi 19 11 6 1 0 2 0 1 5/6 0/1 1/2 1 5 21 -4
M. Brooks 12 6 2 2 0 0 0 2 3/6 0/1 0/0 1 1 12 +3
W. Selden Jr. 18 2 3 1 0 0 1 1 0/6 0/2 2/2 0 3 6 -9
S. Mack 18 1 1 2 0 0 1 1 0/4 0/2 1/2 1 0 5 -2
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 104 40 21 4 6 9 25 39/81 8/25 18/21 4 36 187 +5
Spurs
Starters
D. DeRozan
R. Gay
L. Aldridge
D. Cunningham
B. Forbes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 37 24 5 5 1 0 5 2 10/20 0/0 4/5 0 5 35 -9
R. Gay 34 21 8 1 1 1 0 2 7/10 1/2 6/6 1 7 33 -5
L. Aldridge 40 19 11 4 0 1 0 4 6/20 0/1 7/9 6 5 39 -9
D. Cunningham 23 7 4 2 0 0 1 2 2/4 2/4 1/2 1 3 14 -5
B. Forbes 26 6 4 2 0 0 0 3 3/11 0/6 0/0 1 3 14 -10
Bench
P. Mills
D. Bertans
J. Poeltl
M. Belinelli
Q. Pondexter
D. White
C. Metu
D. Murray
P. Gasol
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Mills 24 15 2 3 0 1 1 2 4/7 3/4 4/4 0 2 23 +9
D. Bertans 19 8 5 2 1 1 0 1 2/3 1/2 3/3 0 5 19 +9
J. Poeltl 5 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 4 +10
M. Belinelli 15 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/4 0/2 1/1 0 0 0 +2
Q. Pondexter 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -2
D. White 10 0 2 2 1 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 7 +5
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 103 42 21 4 5 8 20 35/81 7/22 26/30 9 33 188 -5
NBA Scores