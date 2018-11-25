NY
Enes Kanter has 26 rebounds, Knicks top Grizzlies 103-98

  • Nov 25, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Enes Kanter had a career-high 26 rebounds and scored 21 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 22 points and the New York Knicks overcame a poor shooting first half to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 103-98 on Sunday night.

Emmanuel Mudiay added 17 points, and Trey Burk had 15 to help the Knicks win their third straight in former Grizzles coach David Fizdale's return.

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 27 points and Mike Conley had 23 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 points and seven blocks, tying a franchise record for a Grizzlies rookie.

The teams were tied at 89 with 4:38 left, then exchanged leads until a steal by Burke led to a dunk by Mudiay, who was fouled by Garrett Temple. The resulting free throw gave the Knicks a 97-93 lead.

Kanter's play in the third quarter helped the Knicks overcome a double-digit deficit.

Memphis built the lead to 13 in the third quarter, but New York rattled off a 15-2 rally to tie it at 68l when JaMycal Green was called for goaltending when he pulled down the net on Kanter's put back.

Kanter was muscling his way inside controlling the boards and scoring on rebounds. He had 11 rebounds and 14 points in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Memphis was having no luck at all shooting, connecting on 6 of 20 shots in the third.

That led to a 78-71 lead for New York after the third.

Memphis led 52-43 lead at the half based on Memphis holding the Knicks to 34 percent shooting in the first half, including 4 of 15 from outside the arc. Part of the New York shooting woes came from eight blocks by the Grizzlies.

Memphis would finish with 19 blocks for the game.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Fizdale coached Memphis to a 50-51 record over his one-plus seasons with the Grizzlies.. He acknowledged everything was backward when he arrived at FedExForum for the game. ''It was weird,'' he said. ''I pulled in and I'm like `OK, I'm not parking in my spot.' Then he added that Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff was ''in my damn spot.'' ... The win snapped a seven-game New York losing streak in Memphis. New York had not defeated the Grizzlies on Memphis' home court since a 110-108 victory on March 9, 2011. .Kanter's previous career-high rebounds was 24 against Chicago on Nov. 15.

Grizzlies: Memphis struggled mightily with free throws early, making only 3 of its first 9 in the game. The Grizzlies would end the night 11 of 19 from the line. . Coinley converted only 8 of 24 shots, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Detroit on Tuesday night.

Grizzlies: At Toronto on Tuesday night.

Key Players
T. Hardaway Jr.
3 G
M. Gasol
33 C
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
9.8 Reb. Per Game 9.8
40.9 Field Goal % 46.1
41.1 Three Point % 46.1
84.7 Free Throw % 73.2
Team Stats
Points 103 98
Field Goals 34-91 (37.4%) 38-86 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 11-30 (36.7%)
Free Throws 27-32 (84.4%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Total Rebounds 69 49
Offensive 14 6
Defensive 42 35
Team 13 8
Assists 17 27
Steals 4 5
Blocks 5 19
Turnovers 7 7
Fouls 21 23
Technicals 1 3
E. Kanter C 00
21 PTS, 26 REB, 3 AST
M. Conley PG 11
23 PTS, 4 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Knicks 7-14 21223525103
home team logo Grizzlies 12-7 2626192798
Knicks
Starters
T. Hardaway Jr.
E. Kanter
E. Mudiay
N. Vonleh
M. Hezonja
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Hardaway Jr. 38 22 1 2 0 0 0 2 6/16 3/7 7/7 0 1 27 +12
E. Kanter 40 21 26 3 0 0 2 4 9/16 0/1 3/6 6 20 51 +9
E. Mudiay 23 17 2 4 1 1 1 2 5/12 2/4 5/5 0 2 28 +5
N. Vonleh 30 7 6 2 0 1 0 4 2/4 1/2 2/2 0 6 18 +17
M. Hezonja 21 4 4 1 0 0 2 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 3 8 +5
Bench
T. Burke
A. Trier
F. Ntilikina
K. Knox
M. Robinson
C. Lee
L. Thomas
I. Hicks
L. Kornet
K. Porzingis
R. Baker
D. Dotson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Burke 29 15 3 3 2 1 1 0 3/15 1/2 8/8 1 2 26 -5
A. Trier 22 10 4 1 0 1 1 2 5/12 0/1 0/2 2 2 16 -3
F. Ntilikina 13 7 6 1 0 0 0 2 2/6 1/2 2/2 2 4 15 -6
K. Knox 7 0 2 0 0 1 0 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 2 3 -4
M. Robinson 13 0 2 0 1 0 0 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 0 3 -5
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dotson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 103 56 17 4 5 7 21 34/91 8/22 27/32 14 42 195 +25
Starters
M. Gasol
M. Conley
J. Jackson Jr.
G. Temple
K. Anderson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Gasol 39 27 8 4 2 5 0 2 10/21 3/6 4/8 2 6 50 -4
M. Conley 38 23 4 11 1 0 0 1 8/24 2/10 5/6 1 3 50 -6
J. Jackson Jr. 29 16 6 3 0 7 1 5 6/6 4/4 0/0 0 6 34 -1
G. Temple 33 5 3 1 0 2 3 6 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 3 9 -3
K. Anderson 34 4 6 3 1 2 1 3 2/3 0/0 0/3 1 5 18 -9
Bench
M. Brooks
J. Green
S. Mack
O. Casspi
W. Selden Jr.
C. Parsons
Y. Watanabe
J. Carter
D. Brooks
I. Rabb
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Brooks 10 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 0 6 +6
J. Green 19 6 7 0 0 2 0 2 2/8 0/1 2/2 2 5 15 -8
S. Mack 19 4 2 2 1 0 2 2 2/6 0/3 0/0 0 2 9 +3
O. Casspi 4 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 7 0
W. Selden Jr. 10 3 2 3 0 1 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 2 12 -3
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 98 41 27 5 19 7 23 38/86 11/30 11/19 6 35 210 -25
