Adebayo's career-high 22 points helps Heat beat Suns 115-98

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 07, 2018

PHOENIX (AP) Bam Adebayo scored a career-high 22 points, 20 in the first half, and the Miami Heat opened a six-game road trip by handing the Phoenix Suns their eighth straight loss, 115-98, on Friday night.

Justise Winslow added 20 points, including all four of his 3-point tries, and Rodney McGruder scored 14 points for Miami. Goran Dragic, back after missing eight games with a sore right knee, had 11 points and 10 assists.

The Suns again were without their top two scorers. Devin Booker missed his third straight with left hamstring strain, and T.J. Warren his fifth straight with right ankle soreness.

Troy Daniels made 6-of-10 3-pointers for a season-high 18 points for Phoenix. Deandre Ayton had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix. Rookie De'Anthony Melton, in his first career start, scored all 12 of his points in the third quarter for the Suns, who, at 4-22, have the NBA's worst record.

After scoring fewer than 10 points in the first quarter of each of their previous two games, the Suns shot out to a 36-34 lead after one period against Miami.

Daniels' third 3-pointer of the half gave Phoenix its last lead, 45-43, with 4:53 left in the second quarter. Miami scored the next 11 points in what became a 17-2 run. McGruder's 3-pointer capped the outburst and put the Heat up 60-47. Mikal Bridges' steal and 3-pointer at the buzzer cut the Miami lead to 60-50 at the half.

Richardson and McGruder sank 3s in an 8-0 spurt that put the Heat ahead 80-62, and they led 89-73 entering the fourth quarter.

Phoenix briefly cut it to 91-79 before an 8-1 surge made it 99-80 with eight minutes left. The Heat led by as many as 22 points after that.

TIP-INS

Heat: Miami was without Wayne Ellington for an undisclosed personal issue and Hassan Whiteside remained in Miami for the birth of his first child. ... Adebayo's previous career high was 19 points at Cleveland on Nov. 28, 2017. ... It was Miami's first road game against a Western Conference team this season. ... The Heat have won 19 of their last 21 against Phoenix. ... Dwyane Wade stuck around and talked to cheering fans, and traded jerseys with Jamal Crawford, after his last game in Phoenix. Wade is retiring after this season.

Suns: In the previous two contests, Phoenix was the first NBA team in the shot-clock era to score fewer than 10 points in the first quarter of consecutive games. ... Daniels hit double figures for the third straight game. ... Phoenix signed G Juwan Evans to a two-way contract. Evans and another G-League player, George King, were active for the Suns Friday.

UP NEXT

Heat: At Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Suns: Host Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Richardson
0 SG
D. Ayton
22 C
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
10.1 Reb. Per Game 10.1
40.8 Field Goal % 59.5
41.0 Three Point % 59.0
84.6 Free Throw % 77.4
  Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo 0:16
  Bam Adebayo missed jump shot 0:18
+ 3 Troy Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo 0:40
+ 3 Derrick Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justise Winslow 0:54
+ 2 Elie Okobo made driving layup 1:08
+ 1 Kelly Olynyk made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:19
+ 1 Kelly Olynyk made 1st of 2 free throws 1:19
  Shooting foul on Troy Daniels 1:19
  Defensive rebound by Justise Winslow 1:36
  Troy Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:38
+ 1 Justise Winslow made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:51
Team Stats
Points 115 98
Field Goals 42-86 (48.8%) 36-79 (45.6%)
3-Pointers 15-37 (40.5%) 14-34 (41.2%)
Free Throws 16-18 (88.9%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 43 50
Offensive 6 4
Defensive 34 38
Team 3 8
Assists 32 27
Steals 10 7
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 12 20
Fouls 16 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Winslow SF 20
20 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
D. Ayton C 22
16 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Heat 10-14 34262926115
home team logo Suns 4-22 3614232598
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 10-14 107.4 PPG 47.6 RPG 21.8 APG
home team logo Suns 4-22 102.4 PPG 40 RPG 23.4 APG
Key Players
B. Adebayo C PPG RPG APG FG%
T. Daniels SG 6.6 PPG 1.4 RPG 0.8 APG 44.4 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Adebayo C 22 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
T. Daniels SG 18 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
48.8 FG% 45.6
40.5 3PT FG% 41.2
88.9 FT% 75.0
Heat
Starters
B. Adebayo
R. McGruder
G. Dragic
J. Johnson
J. Richardson
Bench
J. Winslow
K. Olynyk
T. Johnson
D. Jones Jr.
D. Wade
W. Ellington
H. Whiteside
D. Waiters
Y. Maten
D. Robinson
U. Haslem
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Winslow 31 20 8 6 1 1 4 2 7/8 4/4 2/3 1 7 38 +8
K. Olynyk 22 13 4 3 1 1 1 4 5/11 1/6 2/2 0 4 24 -5
T. Johnson 21 12 5 3 0 0 0 1 5/9 2/2 0/0 0 5 23 -1
D. Jones Jr. 6 5 0 0 0 0 0 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 0 5 -5
D. Wade 21 2 1 2 1 0 3 2 0/6 0/3 2/2 0 1 5 +4
W. Ellington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 115 40 32 10 5 12 16 42/86 15/37 16/18 6 34 222 +85
Suns
Starters
D. Ayton
M. Bridges
D. Melton
T. Ariza
J. Jackson
Bench
T. Daniels
R. Holmes
J. Crawford
E. Okobo
R. Anderson
G. King
T. Warren
D. Booker
D. Bender
J. Evans
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Daniels 31 18 4 0 0 0 0 2 6/13 6/10 0/0 0 4 22 -3
R. Holmes 18 11 4 0 0 2 2 2 5/7 0/0 1/2 0 4 15 -6
J. Crawford 21 6 1 3 0 0 1 4 2/8 0/4 2/2 0 1 12 -10
E. Okobo 22 4 5 5 2 0 3 5 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 5 18 +5
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Booker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 98 42 27 7 4 20 21 36/79 14/34 12/16 4 38 185 -85
