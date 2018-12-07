OKC
CHICAGO (AP) Lauri Markkanen scored 24 points and drove for the go-ahead layup in the closing seconds to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-112 victory over Oklahoma City on Friday and their first win under coach Jim Boylen.

The Thunder's Russell Westbrook had just hit a tying layup when Markkanen beat Paul George and banked in a layup over the outstretch arm of Steven Adams, making it 114-112 with 4.9 seconds left.

George's 3-pointer from the top of the key then ricocheted off the rim, and the Bulls came away with the win after dropping seven in a row.

They also gave Boylen something to celebrate in a difficult week. The longtime NBA assistant took over Monday when Fred Hoiberg got fired following a 5-19 start, and the Bulls lost the following night at Indiana in his debut.

Markkanen hit four 3-pointers in his third game back after missing the first 23 because of a sprained left elbow.

Zach LaVine scored 25. Justin Holiday scored 20, going 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, and Jabari Parker finished with 16 points.

Westbrook had 24 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists in his 109th triple-double, though he also turned the ball over 10 times. Adams finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds. George and Dennis Schroder each scored 19, but the Thunder's four-game win streak came to an end.

The Thunder outscored Chicago 29-17 in the third quarter to turn a 70-62 halftime deficit into a 91-87 lead going into the fourth quarter.

They were up 98-91 when Chicago went on a 14-2 run, with LaVine hitting a tiebreaking 3 and Markkanen adding two free throws to make it a five-point game with 4:46 remaining.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Coach Billy Donovan said ''nothing was brought to my attention'' about possibly adding C Joakim Noah, trying to revive his career after signing with Memphis this week. ''Our roster's pretty complete so that's probably the biggest thing,'' he said. ''No one's a bigger fan and admires him more than I do.'' Noah starred for Donovan on back-to-back NCAA championship teams at Florida and spent his first nine NBA seasons in Chicago before spending two with the New York Knicks.

Bulls: Boylen wasn't sure if G Kris Dunn (sprained left MCL) and F Bobby Portis (sprained right MCL) will return from their injuries Saturday when the Bulls host Boston. ''I'm not trying to be vague; I don't know yet. We kind of wait to see how they respond in the morning, it's one of those types of things. We check in and we go from there.'' Dunn has appeared in just one game - Oct. 22 at Dallas - while Portis has played in four.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Utah on Monday.

Bulls: Host Boston on Saturday.

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
Z. LaVine
8 PG
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
24.5 Pts. Per Game 24.5
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
46.0 Field Goal % 44.1
45.9 Three Point % 43.7
62.8 Free Throw % 87.0
  Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen 0:00
  Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:03
+ 2 Lauri Markkanen made driving layup 0:04
+ 2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup, assist by Paul George 0:19
+ 3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lauri Markkanen 0:23
+ 2 Dennis Schroder made driving layup, assist by Paul George 0:34
  Bad pass turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Paul George 0:37
  Offensive foul on Jerami Grant 0:51
  Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant 0:57
  Russell Westbrook missed jump shot 0:59
  Defensive rebound by Paul George 1:08
Team Stats
Points 112 114
Field Goals 43-94 (45.7%) 43-82 (52.4%)
3-Pointers 10-28 (35.7%) 12-25 (48.0%)
Free Throws 16-24 (66.7%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 60 45
Offensive 14 5
Defensive 37 34
Team 9 6
Assists 25 25
Steals 12 15
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 22 20
Fouls 22 26
Technicals 0 1
R. Westbrook PG 0
24 PTS, 17 REB, 13 AST
L. Markkanen PF 24
24 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 16-8 28342921112
home team logo Bulls 6-20 34361727114
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 16-8 111.1 PPG 49.1 RPG 22.7 APG
home team logo Bulls 6-20 102.8 PPG 42 RPG 22.3 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook PG 22.7 PPG 10.2 RPG 10.0 APG 46.2 FG%
Z. LaVine PG 24.5 PPG 5.2 RPG 4.9 APG 43.7 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Westbrook PG 24 PTS 17 REB 13 AST
Z. LaVine PG 25 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
45.7 FG% 52.4
35.7 3PT FG% 48.0
66.7 FT% 69.6
