Dunn, Markkanen rally Bulls late to beat Spurs, 98-93

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 15, 2018

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Kris Dunn scored 24 points, Lauri Markkanen added 23 and the Chicago Bulls rallied from a 21-point deficit in the second half to stun the San Antonio Spurs 98-93 on Saturday night.

The rally snapped Chicago's three-game skid and ended San Antonio's four-game winning streak.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 29 points and 12 rebounds for San Antonio, which dominated the first half. DeMar DeRozan added 21 points.

Bobby Portis' nine-foot jumper with 1:39 remaining in the game gave Chicago its first lead since a pair of one-point advantages in the opening two minutes of the game.

Dunn added six points in the final 40 seconds to complete the come-from-behind victory for a Bulls team that struggled to gain any momentum in the first half.

Aldridge scored six of the Spurs' first eight points and reached double figures seven minutes into the game.

San Antonio guard Marco Belinelli, who finished with 12 points, made his first four 3-pointers and finished 4 of 5.

The Spurs led 62-43 entering the second half but promptly committed four turnovers in the opening two minutes of the third quarter. The miscues only trimmed the lead to 64-48, but prompted an early timeout by an agitated Gregg Popovich.

The Spurs committed seven turnovers in the second half.

Ryan Arcidiacono finished with 12 points for the Bulls.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Chicago associate head coach Jim Boylen was an assistant coach under Popovich from 2013-15. . Guard Zach LaVine did not travel with the Bulls, missing the game with an injured left ankle. . Forward Jabari Parker was in uniform but did not play.

Spurs: Belinelli has twice made seven 3-pointers in a game this season, the most recent Nov. 19 at New Orleans. . They entered the game shooting 83 percent on free throws, which would be the second-best total in league history if it stands. Boston set the league mark by shooting 83.2 percent in 1990.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Oklahoma City on Monday night.

Spurs: Host Philadelphia on Monday night.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
W. Carter Jr.
34 PF
D. DeRozan
10 SG
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
23.7 Pts. Per Game 23.7
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
47.7 Field Goal % 47.3
47.4 Three Point % 47.8
78.4 Free Throw % 85.2
  SA team rebound 0:00
  Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Kris Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:03
+ 1 Kris Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws 0:03
  Personal foul on LaMarcus Aldridge 0:03
  Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:04
+ 2 Kris Dunn made jump shot 0:08
+ 2 DeMar DeRozan made reverse layup, assist by Rudy Gay 0:30
+ 2 Kris Dunn made floating jump shot 0:38
  Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn 0:56
  Rudy Gay missed driving layup, blocked by Bobby Portis 0:59
Team Stats
Points 98 93
Field Goals 37-86 (43.0%) 32-73 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 6-29 (20.7%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 18-21 (85.7%) 22-26 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 50 47
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 32 34
Team 10 6
Assists 16 18
Steals 12 3
Blocks 8 5
Turnovers 7 15
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Dunn PG 32
24 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
L. Aldridge PF 12
29 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 7-23 2122312498
home team logo Spurs 15-15 2834161593
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 7-23 101.4 PPG 41.3 RPG 21.8 APG
home team logo Spurs 15-15 110.8 PPG 44.4 RPG 24.0 APG
Key Players
K. Dunn PG 7.7 PPG 3.7 RPG 5.0 APG 39.1 FG%
L. Aldridge PF 18.5 PPG 9.5 RPG 2.1 APG 47.1 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Dunn PG 24 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
L. Aldridge PF 29 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
43.0 FG% 43.8
20.7 3PT FG% 33.3
85.7 FT% 84.6
Bulls
Starters
K. Dunn
L. Markkanen
R. Arcidiacono
J. Holiday
W. Carter Jr.
Bench
R. Lopez
B. Portis
C. Payne
S. Harrison
C. Hutchison
D. Valentine
Z. LaVine
J. Parker
T. Ulis
C. Felicio
A. Blakeney
R. Alkins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Lopez 19 10 5 1 0 1 0 0 3/6 0/0 4/4 2 3 18 +4
B. Portis 19 9 4 0 0 1 1 2 4/12 0/3 1/2 2 2 13 -11
C. Payne 13 4 1 1 1 1 1 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 1 8 -3
S. Harrison 10 0 3 2 2 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 9 -14
C. Hutchison 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -13
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. LaVine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Blakeney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 98 40 16 12 8 7 20 37/86 6/29 18/21 8 32 183 +25
Spurs
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. DeRozan
R. Gay
B. Forbes
D. White
Bench
M. Belinelli
D. Bertans
J. Poeltl
P. Mills
D. Cunningham
Q. Pondexter
C. Metu
D. Murray
P. Gasol
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Belinelli 29 17 4 2 0 0 1 3 6/8 5/7 0/0 1 3 24 +4
D. Bertans 20 6 1 0 1 0 0 0 1/3 1/3 3/4 1 0 8 +10
J. Poeltl 15 5 4 0 1 0 1 0 2/3 0/0 1/1 1 3 9 +4
P. Mills 25 3 3 4 0 0 3 2 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 3 11 -1
D. Cunningham 8 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -8
Q. Pondexter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 93 41 18 3 5 15 18 32/73 7/21 22/26 7 34 163 -25
NBA Scores