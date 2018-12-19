PHO
Booker, Ayton carry Suns past Celtics for 4th straight win

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 19, 2018

BOSTON (AP) It appears the Phoenix Suns have finally figured things out.

Devin Booker had 25 points and eight assists, and rookie Deandre Ayton added 23 points and 18 rebounds to lead the suddenly resurgent Suns past the Boston Celtics 111-103 on Wednesday night.

''We had multiple conversations when we were losing early in the year,'' Booker said. ''We looked around the locker room and said, `Nobody's going to feel bad for us.'''

It was the fourth consecutive victory for the Suns since opening the season 4-24. Phoenix has its first four-game winning streak since March 2015.

''There's so much positivity,'' said Ayton, who tied his season high in rebounds. ''You can just tag along and add your piece.''

T.J. Warren scored 21 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 13 in his Suns debut.

Kyrie Irving led Boston with 29 points and Jayson Tatum had 18. The Celtics lost their second straight after winning eight in a row.

Boston center Aron Baynes broke a bone in his left hand early in the game and the team announced that he'll be sidelined indefinitely.

The Celtics opened a quick 11-point lead early in the game, but the Suns came charging back.

''I think it started after the first quarter,'' Irving said. ''They just picked up their aggressiveness and they were pretty much in rhythm for the rest of the night.''

The Suns led by six entering the final quarter and pushed it to 92-80 on Jamal Crawford's 3-pointer from the top of the arc with just under 10 minutes to play.

They led 97-84 before Boston sliced it to five on Marcus Smart's 3 with 1:49 to go. Warren was fouled by Smart taking a 3 on the ensuing possession and made all three free throws.

After a 3 by Irving, Oubre nailed a 3-pointer at the other end to help the Suns hold on.

Smart's 3 at the second-quarter buzzer gave the Celtics a 62-59 halftime lead.

Boston grabbed its 11-point lead early in the first only to see the Suns use a 25-7 run over a 6 1/2-minute stretch in the second.

Baynes blocked Ayton's pass and shook his hand in visible pain before heading to the locker room during a stoppage in play.

TIP-INS

Suns: Warren went to the floor hard in the second quarter and walked slowly to the bench during a timeout. He did return to the game. ... Phoenix lost the first meeting between the teams in overtime at home on Nov. 8. . Oubre was acquired Monday in a trade with Washington.

Celtics: C Al Horford missed his sixth straight game with a sore left knee. Boston coach Brad Stevens said Horford didn't practice Tuesday but did some things on the court Wednesday morning. ''Feeling better, getting better. Reassess pretty much every day,'' Stevens said. ... F Marcus Morris also missed the game with a sore right knee. ... Boston shot 70.8 percent (17 of 24) in the first quarter.

NOT THIS TIME

Booker had scored 38 points or more in his last three games against Boston, including 70 at TD Garden on March 24, 2017.

''If I get on any social media (site) I'm going to hear about it all day when this game's coming up,'' Booker said, smiling. ''Obviously that was a special night in my career.''

BUSY STRETCH

The Celtics played their first of a game every other day for the next 36 days.

Irving said it's just about taking care of bodies and getting through the workload.

''You want to prepare yourself the best you know how,'' he said. ''It's more about maintenance and survival right now.''

It was also their first of four games in a row at home, which culminates with a Christmas Day matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

NICE COMPANY

Irving is the first Celtics player with five games of 20-plus points and 10-plus assists within the first 30 games of a season since Larry Bird did it in 1990-91.

UP NEXT

Suns: At the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

Celtics: Host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
K. Irving
11 PG
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
22.7 Pts. Per Game 22.7
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
44.5 Field Goal % 48.3
44.7 Three Point % 48.2
84.4 Free Throw % 84.0
  Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton 0:17
  Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:19
+ 1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:29
+ 1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 0:29
  Personal foul on Marcus Smart 0:29
+ 2 Kyrie Irving made reverse layup 0:42
+ 3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 0:49
+ 3 Kyrie Irving made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 1:11
+ 1 T.J. Warren made 3rd of 3 free throws 1:25
+ 1 T.J. Warren made 2nd of 3 free throws 1:25
+ 1 T.J. Warren made 1st of 3 free throws 1:25
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
D. Ayton
T. Warren
M. Bridges
D. Melton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Booker 37 25 5 8 1 2 6 2 9/23 3/8 4/6 2 3 43 -4
D. Ayton 32 23 18 0 1 0 2 1 10/14 0/0 3/4 8 10 40 0
T. Warren 36 21 5 1 2 0 2 4 7/20 1/4 6/6 3 2 28 -3
M. Bridges 33 9 7 0 1 0 0 1 3/7 3/6 0/0 2 5 17 +5
D. Melton 16 0 1 5 1 0 3 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 0 9 -3
Bench
K. Oubre Jr.
J. Jackson
R. Holmes
J. Crawford
R. Anderson
T. Daniels
G. King
E. Moreland
D. Bender
J. Evans
E. Okobo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Oubre Jr. 26 13 6 1 1 2 1 2 4/12 2/4 3/4 0 6 23 +12
J. Jackson 27 11 5 2 1 1 2 4 5/8 1/2 0/0 1 4 20 +14
R. Holmes 15 6 5 1 0 1 0 2 2/6 0/0 2/2 2 3 14 +8
J. Crawford 15 3 4 5 0 0 1 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 2 2 16 +11
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Moreland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okobo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 111 56 23 8 6 17 19 41/96 11/27 18/22 21 35 210 +40
Celtics
Starters
K. Irving
J. Tatum
M. Smart
J. Brown
A. Baynes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Irving 35 29 5 10 4 1 4 2 10/19 4/8 5/5 2 3 55 0
J. Tatum 35 18 8 0 1 4 2 2 7/17 2/5 2/2 0 8 29 +5
M. Smart 32 12 4 5 4 0 3 2 3/8 3/7 3/3 0 4 27 +8
J. Brown 23 6 1 0 0 1 1 1 3/9 0/3 0/0 0 1 7 -3
A. Baynes 2 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 +9
Bench
T. Rozier
G. Hayward
R. Williams
D. Theis
S. Ojeleye
A. Horford
B. Wanamaker
M. Morris
J. Bird
P. Dozier
G. Yabusele
W. Lemon Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Rozier 23 12 1 2 1 1 2 2 4/11 4/8 0/0 0 1 17 -16
G. Hayward 29 10 5 4 1 2 1 3 3/8 2/5 2/2 0 5 25 -13
R. Williams 24 8 8 1 1 5 1 2 4/4 0/0 0/2 5 3 23 -13
D. Theis 21 4 3 2 1 1 2 2 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 2 11 -4
S. Ojeleye 12 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0 5 -13
A. Horford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Wanamaker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yabusele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lemon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 103 37 26 13 15 16 17 38/85 15/39 12/14 9 28 204 -40
NBA Scores