NO
SAC

No Text

Kings rally in 4th quarter to beat Pelicans 122-117

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 23, 2018

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Willie Cauley-Stein had 22 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, Buddy Hield scored 28 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 122-117 on Sunday.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 24 points, De'Aaron Fox had 19 points and 11 assists, and Iman Shumpert scored 10 points.

Anthony Davis had 26 points and 17 rebounds for the Pelicans. Jrue Holiday added 27 points, six assists and seven rebounds. New Orleans has lost four straight and 12 of 17.

Down 105-94 with 7 1/2 minutes left, the Kings scored 14 consecutive points as part of a 19-5 run to take control. Hield fueled the comeback with a pair of 3s and a fast-break layup, and Fox made a free throw to put the Kings up 113-110 with 2:03 left.

Sacramento pushed its lead to 121-114 before Davis made a 3. After Fox made one of two free throws, Julius Randle scored and appeared to get fouled but the play was overturned on replay.

The Pelicans, who scored a franchise-record 149 points against the Kings when the teams met in the second game of the season in October, got off to another fast start. New Orleans led 32-13 in the first quarter, then withstood a surge by Sacramento in the second to go up 69-58 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: New Orleans scored 66 points in the paint. ... Davis had eight points in the first quarter, going 6-for-6 on free throws. ... Nikola Mirotic missed his fifth consecutive game because of a sore right ankle.

Kings: Marvin Bagley (bruised left knee) sat out his fifth straight. The Kings made five 3s in the fourth quarter

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Dallas on Wednesday night.

Kings: At Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

--

More AP NBA:�https://apnews.com/tag/NBA�and�https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Davis
23 PF
D. Fox
5 PG
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
18.1 Pts. Per Game 18.1
7.4 Ast. Per Game 7.4
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
50.0 Field Goal % 47.3
50.3 Three Point % 47.9
81.0 Free Throw % 72.1
  Offensive foul on Julius Randle 0:05
+ 1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 0:13
  Personal foul on Julius Randle 0:13
+ 3 Anthony Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 0:15
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis 0:15
  Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:17
+ 1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 0:17
  Personal foul on Frank Jackson 0:17
+ 1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made free throw 0:18
  Personal foul on Darius Miller 0:18
  Full timeout called 0:25
Team Stats
Points 117 122
Field Goals 44-94 (46.8%) 42-100 (42.0%)
3-Pointers 6-26 (23.1%) 14-31 (45.2%)
Free Throws 23-28 (82.1%) 24-33 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 63 59
Offensive 12 12
Defensive 46 38
Team 5 9
Assists 26 26
Steals 6 9
Blocks 9 4
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 29 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
A. Davis PF 23
26 PTS, 17 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
W. Cauley-Stein C 00
22 PTS, 17 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 15-19 36332721117
home team logo Kings 18-15 25332836122
SAC +1.5, O/U 237.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
SAC +1.5, O/U 237.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 15-19 116.3 PPG 47.4 RPG 27.2 APG
home team logo Kings 18-15 114.9 PPG 44.1 RPG 25.5 APG
Key Players
J. Holiday PG 20.6 PPG 4.3 RPG 8.8 APG 47.1 FG%
B. Hield SG 20.1 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.4 APG 47.5 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Holiday PG 27 PTS 7 REB 6 AST
B. Hield SG 28 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
46.8 FG% 42.0
23.1 3PT FG% 45.2
82.1 FT% 72.7
Pelicans
Starters
J. Holiday
A. Davis
J. Randle
T. Frazier
D. Miller
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Holiday 36 27 7 6 0 0 2 5 12/21 1/5 2/3 2 5 44 -2
A. Davis 39 26 17 4 2 4 1 2 7/20 1/5 11/12 2 15 56 -3
J. Randle 30 18 9 2 0 0 4 6 8/16 0/1 2/4 0 9 27 -3
T. Frazier 22 12 4 7 2 1 2 4 4/7 2/2 2/2 2 2 31 -6
D. Miller 35 8 3 2 0 3 0 6 2/9 1/7 3/3 1 2 18 -14
Starters
J. Holiday
A. Davis
J. Randle
T. Frazier
D. Miller
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Holiday 36 27 7 6 0 0 2 5 12/21 1/5 2/3 2 5 44 -2
A. Davis 39 26 17 4 2 4 1 2 7/20 1/5 11/12 2 15 56 -3
J. Randle 30 18 9 2 0 0 4 6 8/16 0/1 2/4 0 9 27 -3
T. Frazier 22 12 4 7 2 1 2 4 4/7 2/2 2/2 2 2 31 -6
D. Miller 35 8 3 2 0 3 0 6 2/9 1/7 3/3 1 2 18 -14
Bench
E. Moore
S. Hill
J. Okafor
F. Jackson
W. Johnson
N. Mirotic
I. Clark
A. Harrison
E. Payton
K. Williams
C. Diallo
T. Bluiett
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Moore 30 10 1 3 2 0 0 2 5/9 0/3 0/0 0 1 19 +4
S. Hill 12 6 5 1 0 0 1 1 2/4 1/2 1/2 3 2 12 -11
J. Okafor 17 6 10 0 0 1 0 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 8 17 +8
F. Jackson 13 4 2 1 0 0 2 1 1/3 0/1 2/2 0 2 6 +2
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mirotic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 117 58 26 6 9 12 29 44/94 6/26 23/28 12 46 230 -25
Kings
Starters
B. Hield
W. Cauley-Stein
D. Fox
I. Shumpert
N. Bjelica
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 36 28 6 1 0 0 2 2 11/18 6/11 0/1 1 5 34 +17
W. Cauley-Stein 35 22 17 2 3 1 1 2 10/19 0/0 2/4 4 13 46 +14
D. Fox 33 19 1 11 2 1 1 4 5/15 1/1 8/11 0 1 44 +10
I. Shumpert 21 10 3 2 0 1 2 2 3/7 2/4 2/2 1 2 16 -6
N. Bjelica 29 7 10 0 0 1 0 4 2/9 1/3 2/2 2 8 18 -5
Starters
B. Hield
W. Cauley-Stein
D. Fox
I. Shumpert
N. Bjelica
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 36 28 6 1 0 0 2 2 11/18 6/11 0/1 1 5 34 +17
W. Cauley-Stein 35 22 17 2 3 1 1 2 10/19 0/0 2/4 4 13 46 +14
D. Fox 33 19 1 11 2 1 1 4 5/15 1/1 8/11 0 1 44 +10
I. Shumpert 21 10 3 2 0 1 2 2 3/7 2/4 2/2 1 2 16 -6
N. Bjelica 29 7 10 0 0 1 0 4 2/9 1/3 2/2 2 8 18 -5
Bench
B. Bogdanovic
J. Jackson
H. Giles
Y. Ferrell
K. Koufos
B. McLemore
F. Mason III
S. Labissiere
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
M. Bagley III
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Bogdanovic 31 24 4 7 1 0 2 3 7/16 2/5 8/9 1 3 41 +8
J. Jackson 19 6 1 1 1 0 0 1 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 1 10 -1
H. Giles 10 4 4 0 2 0 0 1 1/6 0/1 2/2 2 2 10 0
Y. Ferrell 8 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 5 -3
K. Koufos 12 0 3 1 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/2 1 2 4 -9
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 122 50 26 9 4 9 21 42/100 14/31 24/33 12 38 228 +25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores