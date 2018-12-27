NO
Doncic helps Mavs top Pelicans 122-119 to end 6-game skid

  STATS AP
  Dec 27, 2018

DALLAS (AP) Devin Harris faked once, twice, three times before making a 3-pointer in a big fourth quarter for the Dallas Mavericks.

There was no such hesitation from 19-year-old Luka Doncic on the decisive play in the final minute.

Doncic scored 21 points, including the tiebreaking free throws with 30 seconds left, and the Mavericks ended a six-game losing streak with a 122-119 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

The rookie sensation drove down the right wing past Julius Randle, and after shaking off his anger over not getting the continuation call when he made the layup, Doncic connected on both free throws for a 121-119 lead.

''I mean, he's a rookie. He's going to have to work for some of those calls,'' said center DeAndre Jordan, who had 20 points and 12 rebounds. ''He's a big, strong body down there who doesn't shy away from the contact.''

Doncic did get to the line plenty. The Slovenian guard made his first 11 before missing his final free throw after rebounding a miss on a 3-pointer from Anthony Davis, who had 32 points and 18 rebounds in the fifth consecutive loss for the Pelicans.

Davis missed another 3 with a chance to tie in the final seconds, and Doncic got the rebound again to finish one rebound shy of a triple-double. He had 10 assists in the first of two straight games between these teams.

All five losses on the New Orleans skid have been by single digits.

''The same stuff. We can't close out a game,'' Davis said after his 23rd double-double. ''I thought we were fighting on the road. Things just weren't going our way.''

Harris and fellow backup guard J.J. Barea carried the Mavericks through most of the fourth quarter.

The 3 from Harris after faking the shot twice and a pass once was part of his 10-point quarter on the way to 16 for the game, while Barea went 3 of 3 from deep and scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth. Barea had seven assists and five rebounds.

The Mavericks ended a streak of five straight games of allowing at least 120 points while stopping a losing skid that had matched their season high.

''Every little thing that happened positively for us has to happen for us to win that game,'' coach Rick Carlisle said. ''When you have lost six and are desperate to get a win, this is the kind of win you have to have.''

Jrue Holiday scored 25 points for New Orleans, and Julius Randle had 23 points, including 11-of-13 shooting on free throws, against his hometown team.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: The other double-figure scorer was Frank Jackson with 10. ... Tim Frazier had nine points and seven assists. ... Davis had his 12th 30-point game of the season.

Mavericks: Nowitzki passed Karl Malone for fourth on the career list of games played at 1,477. Nowitzki has a chance to catch John Stockton (1,504) for third. Malone and Stockton spent 18 seasons together in Utah. ... Jordan was 7 of 7 from the field in his fifth straight double-double and 22nd of the season. ... Harrison Barnes scored 16 points and Maxi Kleber had 10. ... The Mavericks are 14-3 at home with wins in 12 of their past 13 games.

BLOCK PARTY

Kleber had a career-high six blocks as the Mavericks finished with a season-high 13 less than a week after their first game this season with zero. The LA Clippers shot 57 percent in that 125-121 win over Dallas.

ERRANT STEP

The Pelicans had just 10 turnovers, but two were for stepping out of bounds in the first half, when they had their biggest lead of nine points. ''That's elementary school,'' coach Alvin Gentry said. ''You can't step out of bounds when we throw you the ball.''

SEASON HIGH FOR DIRK

Dirk Nowitzki scored a season-high seven points while playing in the second half for the second time in his six games. The 40-year-old hit a 3 late in the third quarter to top his previous high of three points.

Nowitzki is in his 21st season with one team, an NBA record. The 13-time All-Star missed the first 26 games with a longer-than-expected recovery from left ankle surgery in April. He became the sixth NBA player with 900 career wins, after the Mavericks lost his first five games.

RARE DOUBLE-DOUBLE

Teams playing two games in a row against each other, as the Mavericks and Pelicans will do, isn't that unusual. Consecutive sets of such games are a little strange, though. Dallas will do that with two straight against Oklahoma City on back-to-back nights Sunday and Monday.

UP NEXT

The teams play again Friday in New Orleans.

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Davis
23 PF
L. Doncic
77 SF
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
50.2 Field Goal % 42.9
49.8 Three Point % 42.6
80.6 Free Throw % 77.0
  Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic 0:03
  Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:03
  NO team rebound 0:10
  Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:11
+ 1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 0:11
  Personal foul on Darius Miller 0:11
  Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic 0:16
+ 1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:30
+ 1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 0:30
  Personal foul on Julius Randle 0:30
+ 1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:42
Team Stats
Points 119 122
Field Goals 42-90 (46.7%) 39-81 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 12-27 (44.4%) 12-35 (34.3%)
Free Throws 23-30 (76.7%) 32-38 (84.2%)
Total Rebounds 50 53
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 32 38
Team 11 7
Assists 25 23
Steals 4 3
Blocks 2 13
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 27 25
Technicals 0 2
A. Davis PF 23
32 PTS, 18 REB, 2 AST
L. Doncic SF 77
21 PTS, 9 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 15-20 30343025119
home team logo Mavericks 16-17 33342332122
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Pelicans
Starters
A. Davis
J. Holiday
J. Randle
T. Frazier
D. Miller
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Davis 34 32 18 2 1 1 2 4 14/26 1/5 3/5 3 15 54 -12
J. Holiday 35 25 5 6 1 1 1 3 9/16 3/5 4/6 1 4 43 +7
J. Randle 37 23 4 3 1 0 2 5 5/16 2/4 11/13 0 4 32 +14
T. Frazier 23 9 1 7 0 0 1 1 3/8 1/1 2/3 0 1 23 -1
D. Miller 32 6 2 3 1 0 3 5 2/5 2/5 0/0 1 1 12 -3
Bench
F. Jackson
J. Okafor
S. Hill
E. Moore
W. Johnson
N. Mirotic
I. Clark
A. Harrison
E. Payton
K. Williams
C. Diallo
T. Bluiett
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
F. Jackson 13 10 1 2 0 0 1 3 4/5 2/2 0/0 0 1 14 -5
J. Okafor 16 9 0 0 0 0 0 3 3/6 0/0 3/3 0 0 9 +1
S. Hill 19 3 4 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 2 7 -3
E. Moore 27 2 4 2 0 0 0 3 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 4 10 -13
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mirotic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 119 39 25 4 2 10 27 42/90 12/27 23/30 7 32 204 -15
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
D. Jordan
H. Barnes
M. Kleber
W. Matthews
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Doncic 31 21 9 10 1 0 1 2 5/13 0/5 11/12 1 8 50 +3
D. Jordan 30 20 12 2 0 1 3 2 7/7 0/0 6/8 1 11 34 0
H. Barnes 31 16 4 1 0 0 0 1 5/12 3/6 3/4 1 3 22 +2
M. Kleber 24 10 3 0 0 6 1 3 4/9 2/5 0/0 2 1 18 +5
W. Matthews 28 8 3 1 1 0 3 4 3/7 0/2 2/2 0 3 11 -1
Bench
J. Barea
D. Harris
D. Nowitzki
D. Powell
D. Finney-Smith
S. Mejri
R. Spalding
J. Brunson
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
D. Smith Jr.
R. Broekhoff
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Barea 28 18 5 7 1 0 4 2 7/13 4/6 0/0 0 5 34 +4
D. Harris 17 16 3 1 0 1 0 4 4/7 2/4 6/6 1 2 22 +2
D. Nowitzki 11 7 1 1 0 2 0 3 2/6 1/3 2/2 0 1 12 -4
D. Powell 17 5 3 0 0 1 0 4 2/4 0/2 1/2 1 2 9 +3
D. Finney-Smith 19 1 3 0 0 2 0 0 0/3 0/2 1/2 1 2 6 +1
S. Mejri 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brunson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 122 46 23 3 13 12 25 39/81 12/35 32/38 8 38 218 +15
