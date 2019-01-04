LAC
Clippers beat up on Suns again, win 121-111

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 04, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams scored 21 points apiece to lead a balanced attack, and the Los Angeles Clippers extended their dominance of the Phoenix Suns with a 121-111 victory Friday night.

Marcin Gortat had his first double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Patrick Beverley scored 16 points for the Clippers, who led by 29 points in the second quarter and took their third victory over the Suns this season and their 11th straight in the series.

Devin Booker scored 23 points and TJ Warren had 20 for the Suns, who lost their fifth straight.

Beverley made four 3-pointers, Williams had three and Tobias Harris added two with his 16 points. Montrezl Harrell scored 15.

The Suns, down by 30 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the third quarter, used 22-5 run fueled by seven points from Jamal Crawford and six by Josh Jackson to close to 91-78 entering the fourth quarter.

Mikal Bridges' slam on the first possession of the period brought the Suns within 11, but Williams made two 3-pointers and a three-point play as the Clippers again pulled away.

The Clippers shot 51 percent from the field and held a 43-25 rebounding edge. Los Angeles outrebounded the Suns by 42 in the three meetings this season.

Reserve Richaun Holmes had 16 points. Suns center Deandre Ayton had four points, tying a season low set in the first game against the Clippers on Nov. 28.

Gallinari has 72 points in three games against the Suns this season and Harris has 69.

The Suns fell behind early, a problem in their last several starts. Harris and Williams made two 3-pointers apiece in the first quarter, when the Clippers shot 71.4 percent and finished on a 23-6 run for a 38-19 edge.

The Clippers led 63-34 on Gallinari's first 3-pointer with 4 minutes left in the half. It was 68-44 at halftime.

Phoenix trailed Philadelphia by 22 points after 16 minutes of its 132-127 loss on Wednesday and was down by 17 at halftime of a 132-109 loss to Golden State on New Year's Eve.

TIP-INS

Clippers: The Clippers play six of their next seven games at home, only away for an over-night trip to Denver on Jan. 10. ... Boban Marjanovic, one of three Clippers to have a double-double against the Suns on Nov. 28, did not play.

Suns: Ayton had double-doubles in nine of his previous 11 games, and he had nine rebounds in the other game in that stretch. ... The Suns are 5-16 at home. Only New York (4-12) has fewer home victories. ... Booker has seven 35-point games, tied for third in the league behind James Harden (15) and Stephen Curry (eight).

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host Orlando on Sunday.

Suns: Host Charlotte on Sunday.

Key Players
T. Harris
34 SF
D. Booker
1 SG
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
25.5 Pts. Per Game 25.5
7.2 Ast. Per Game 7.2
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
50.4 Field Goal % 45.2
50.4 Three Point % 44.9
88.8 Free Throw % 84.3
+ 2 T.J. Warren made layup 0:00
  Bad pass turnover on Sindarius Thornwell, stolen by T.J. Warren 0:00
+ 2 Devin Booker made jump shot 0:11
  Offensive rebound by Devin Booker 0:12
  Devin Booker missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:14
  PHO team rebound 0:14
  Personal foul on Johnathan Motley 0:14
+ 1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:29
+ 1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 0:29
  Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges 0:29
+ 3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren 0:52
Team Stats
Points 121 111
Field Goals 43-84 (51.2%) 41-77 (53.2%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 25-32 (78.1%) 20-27 (74.1%)
Total Rebounds 55 36
Offensive 16 7
Defensive 27 18
Team 12 11
Assists 31 24
Steals 12 13
Blocks 7 9
Turnovers 20 17
Fouls 27 26
Technicals 1 3
D. Gallinari SF 8
21 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
D. Booker SG 1
23 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 22-16 38302330121
home team logo Suns 9-31 19253433111
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
away team logo Clippers 22-16 115.8 PPG 45.8 RPG 22.5 APG
home team logo Suns 9-31 106.0 PPG 40.9 RPG 23.8 APG
D. Gallinari SF 19.6 PPG 6.3 RPG 2.4 APG 45.7 FG%
D. Booker SG 25.5 PPG 3.9 RPG 7.2 APG 44.9 FG%
D. Gallinari SF 21 PTS 7 REB 6 AST
D. Booker SG 23 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
51.2 FG% 53.2
41.7 3PT FG% 47.4
78.1 FT% 74.1
Clippers
Starters
D. Gallinari
M. Gortat
T. Harris
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
A. Bradley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Gallinari 36 21 7 6 2 0 2 0 6/11 1/4 8/9 2 5 40 +12
M. Gortat 25 18 13 1 0 1 2 3 8/10 0/0 2/2 5 8 32 +17
T. Harris 36 16 2 1 4 1 7 4 6/11 2/3 2/2 2 0 18 +6
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 18 3 3 9 2 0 3 2 1/6 0/2 1/2 1 2 23 +6
A. Bradley 20 2 1 2 0 1 1 5 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 1 7 +3
Bench
L. Williams
P. Beverley
M. Harrell
T. Wallace
M. Scott
J. Motley
S. Thornwell
L. Mbah a Moute
A. Delgado
B. Marjanovic
M. Teodosic
J. Robinson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 27 21 3 4 1 0 2 0 5/15 3/6 8/9 0 3 31 +1
P. Beverley 29 16 4 5 1 1 2 4 6/9 4/7 0/0 2 2 30 +10
M. Harrell 22 15 4 1 1 2 0 3 6/13 0/0 3/4 3 1 24 -7
T. Wallace 12 8 3 1 0 1 0 4 4/5 0/0 0/0 1 2 14 +4
M. Scott 8 1 3 1 1 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/4 0 3 7 +13
J. Motley 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -4
S. Thornwell 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 -11
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 121 43 31 12 7 20 27 43/84 10/24 25/32 16 27 225 +50
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
T. Warren
M. Bridges
D. Melton
D. Ayton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Booker 37 23 3 4 0 0 4 4 8/14 1/2 6/11 2 1 30 -15
T. Warren 29 20 2 2 4 0 2 4 8/14 2/3 2/2 0 2 28 -8
M. Bridges 32 10 1 3 3 1 0 6 4/8 2/4 0/0 0 1 21 +14
D. Melton 16 7 0 2 1 1 0 1 3/6 1/1 0/0 0 0 13 -3
D. Ayton 27 4 5 3 0 1 4 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 3 12 -7
Bench
R. Holmes
J. Crawford
J. Jackson
K. Oubre Jr.
E. Okobo
R. Anderson
T. Daniels
G. King
D. Bender
J. Evans
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Holmes 20 16 4 2 3 3 2 0 5/8 0/0 6/8 1 3 28 -3
J. Crawford 19 10 0 4 1 0 0 1 3/8 1/5 3/3 0 0 19 0
J. Jackson 17 10 5 0 1 1 2 2 4/6 0/0 2/2 1 4 15 -9
K. Oubre Jr. 23 8 3 0 0 2 1 3 3/7 2/3 0/0 0 3 12 -16
E. Okobo 16 3 2 4 0 0 2 4 1/3 0/1 1/1 1 1 11 -3
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 111 25 24 13 9 17 26 41/77 9/19 20/27 7 18 189 -50
