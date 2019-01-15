NO
Davis scores 46, Pelicans beat Clippers 121-117

  • Jan 15, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Anthony Davis missed his first five shots and scored just four points in the first quarter, announcing to his teammates on the bench that he stunk.

They didn't think so - and they were right.

Davis finished with 46 points and 16 rebounds, Julius Randle scored 27 and the New Orleans Pelicans recovered after blowing a 20-point lead in the second half to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 121-117 on Monday night for just their second road win this season against a Western Conference team.

''I was missing some easy shots, but that doesn't discourage me. I just keep shooting the same shots,'' Davis said. ''Once I was finding the rhythm they told me to go get the ball.''

Davis and Randle combined to score 24 of their team's 28 points in the third quarter, when the Pelicans stretched their lead to 20.

''If it wasn't one person, it was the other,'' teammate Jrue Holiday said. ''I would hate to be the opposing team.''

But the Clippers chipped away, outscoring New Orleans 15-2 over the final 4 1/2 minutes to close to 94-88 heading into the fourth. And they weren't done yet.

Danilo Gallinari hit a 3-pointer off an inbounds pass from Patrick Beverley with 0.3 seconds left on the shot clock. Gallinari got fouled and made the free throw for a 101-100 lead, completing a 13-6 spurt that opened the quarter.

New Orleans quickly snatched the lead back. Darius Miller made a 3, launching a 15-6 run that included 3s by Davis and Holiday and put the Pelicans back in front 115-106.

Davis even played through one sequence without a sneaker after losing it on the court.

''Anthony Davis was spectacular,'' Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. ''I knew he would get it going. We found a way to get him the ball near the basket. It just started to click for him.''

Holiday got poked in the right eye by Gallinari on a foul. Holiday missed both free throws and Lou Williams hit three consecutive layups that drew the Clippers within two.

Davis made all 12 of his foul shots in the game, including four in a row to close it out.

''We got stops in big moments,'' said Holiday, who finished with 19 points. ''They come out and punch us in the mouth. We withstood the punch.''

The Pelicans improved to 6-17 on the road, including 2-10 versus the West.

Montrezl Harrell led the Clippers with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Gallinari added 25 points, Tobias Harris had 21, Williams scored 18 and Beverley had 11 rebounds.

''We have to stop putting ourselves in these holes,'' Harrell said. ''Yeah, we do a great job coming out and fighting and getting back into it, but we are running out of gas.''

TIP-INS

Pelicans: New Orleans won the season series 2-1, with all three games decided by seven points or less. ... F Nikola Mirotic was limited to 17 minutes five days after he returned from a right ankle injury.

Clippers: Have lost three in a row for the second time this season. ... The always-animated Beverley got a technical on the sideline while waiting to enter the game in the second.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Clippers: Host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Key Players
A. Davis
23 PF
T. Harris
34 SF
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
20.8 Pts. Per Game 20.8
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
51.1 Field Goal % 50.4
51.2 Three Point % 50.4
81.3 Free Throw % 88.2
  Offensive rebound by Patrick Beverley 0:00
+ 1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:06
+ 1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 0:06
  Personal foul on Patrick Beverley 0:06
+ 2 Lou Williams made layup, assist by Patrick Beverley 0:07
+ 1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:13
+ 1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 0:13
  Personal foul on Patrick Beverley 0:13
+ 2 Lou Williams made floating jump shot 0:26
  Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris 0:35
  Anthony Davis missed fade-away jump shot 0:38
Team Stats
Points 121 117
Field Goals 46-105 (43.8%) 41-86 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 18-36 (50.0%)
Free Throws 21-28 (75.0%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 59 59
Offensive 15 8
Defensive 34 42
Team 10 9
Assists 28 34
Steals 8 4
Blocks 7 7
Turnovers 6 16
Fouls 19 22
Technicals 0 1
A. Davis PF 23
46 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST
M. Harrell PF 5
26 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 21-23 32342827121
home team logo Clippers 24-19 36272529117
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
away team logo Pelicans 21-23 117.0 PPG 46.9 RPG 26.9 APG
home team logo Clippers 24-19 115.3 PPG 45.6 RPG 23.0 APG
A. Davis PF 29.4 PPG 13.3 RPG 4.4 APG 51.1 FG%
M. Harrell PF 16.0 PPG 6.8 RPG 1.8 APG 62.9 FG%
A. Davis PF 46 PTS 16 REB 4 AST
M. Harrell PF 26 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
43.8 FG% 47.7
32.0 3PT FG% 50.0
75.0 FT% 70.8
Pelicans
Starters
A. Davis
J. Randle
J. Holiday
E. Payton
E. Moore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Davis 46 16 4 16/34 2/5 12/12 4 38 3 1 1 5 11 +1 73
J. Randle 27 6 5 10/19 0/3 7/9 2 33 1 0 3 1 5 +21 41
J. Holiday 19 5 8 8/24 2/6 1/3 2 38 3 2 1 3 2 +24 44
E. Payton 11 6 3 5/10 1/3 0/2 0 29 0 0 0 1 5 +6 23
E. Moore 3 4 3 1/4 1/2 0/0 2 29 1 0 0 2 2 +7 14
Bench
D. Miller
J. Okafor
F. Jackson
N. Mirotic
W. Johnson
S. Hill
I. Clark
K. Williams
T. Frazier
C. Diallo
T. Bluiett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Miller 6 3 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 3 28 0 4 0 0 3 -19 15
J. Okafor 6 6 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 1 5 -1 14
F. Jackson 3 1 2 1/2 0/1 1/2 1 14 0 0 0 1 0 -10 8
N. Mirotic 0 2 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 4 17 0 0 1 1 1 -9 3
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 49 28 46/105 8/25 21/28 19 235 8 7 6 15 34 +20 235
Clippers
Starters
D. Gallinari
T. Harris
A. Bradley
M. Gortat
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Gallinari 25 4 6 8/13 6/9 3/3 5 33 2 0 4 0 4 -6 39
T. Harris 21 6 3 7/11 5/7 2/3 3 35 0 1 1 0 6 -1 33
A. Bradley 9 2 5 3/9 3/8 0/0 1 29 0 0 2 0 2 -13 19
M. Gortat 7 6 0 3/5 0/0 1/3 2 14 0 1 1 1 5 -19 13
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 0 0 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 1 2 0 0 -13 3
Bench
M. Harrell
L. Williams
T. Wallace
P. Beverley
M. Scott
L. Mbah a Moute
J. Motley
A. Delgado
B. Marjanovic
S. Thornwell
M. Teodosic
J. Robinson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harrell 26 10 4 10/16 0/1 6/9 1 33 0 0 3 2 8 +15 41
L. Williams 18 5 5 6/19 1/6 5/6 2 30 1 0 1 1 4 +2 33
T. Wallace 5 5 1 2/6 1/1 0/0 1 19 1 0 0 2 3 +5 13
P. Beverley 3 11 7 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 24 0 3 2 2 9 +16 29
M. Scott 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 4 0 1 0 0 1 -6 7
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Thornwell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 50 34 41/86 18/36 17/24 22 233 4 7 16 8 42 -20 230
NBA Scores