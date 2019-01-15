INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20 points and the Indiana Pacers cruised to a 131-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Myles Turner returned for the first time in four games to finish with 18 points and six rebounds. Turner was nursing a sore right shoulder over the last week.

Indiana got off to a hot start thanks to Bogdanovic, who scored the Pacers' first 10 points. The Pacers doubled the Suns' total in the first quarter, leading 38-19 at the end of the period.

Cory Joseph scored eight of his 10 points in the first quarter, adding to Bogdanovic's hot start. Thaddeus Young scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half and finished the game with seven rebounds.

Joseph was one of three Pacers who scored in double figures off the bench. Tyreke Evans scored 20 and Domantas Sabonis finished with 14 and eight rebounds in their usual reserve roles.

The Suns made it interesting for a brief moment in the first half. Phoenix pulled within seven points in the second quarter, but Indiana never let the Suns regain momentum long enough for it to matter. The Pacers pulled back ahead once again by double digits, leading 62-51 at halftime, and never looked back. The Pacers led by as many as 37.

Indiana limited Devin Booker to eight points in 26 minutes.

Rookie Deandre Ayton finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. T.J. Warren led Phoenix with 18 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 16 points off the bench.

TIP-INS

Suns: Phoenix is 2-5 in January. . With his next appearance, Jamal Crawford will play in his 1,300th NBA game, becoming just the 22nd player to reach the milestone. Crawford did not dress Tuesday night due to a sore right knee.

Pacers: Indiana's 38 points in the first quarter tied a season high. . The Pacers outscored the Suns 27-10 on fast-break points. . Seven Pacers scored in double digits. . Indiana scored 58 points off the bench and outscored Phoenix 60-48 in the paint. The Pacers' 37-point lead tied for their largest of the season

UP NEXT

Suns: At Toronto on Thursday

Pacers: Host Philadelphia on Thursday

