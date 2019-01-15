PHO
Phoenix
Suns
11-34
away team logo
97
TF 7
FINAL
End
4th
Tue Jan. 15
7:00pm
BONUS
131
TF 3
home team logo
IND
Indiana
Pacers
29-14
ML: +452
IND -10.5, O/U 219
ML: -618
PHO
IND

Bogdanovic scores 20, Pacers trounce Suns 131-97

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 15, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20 points and the Indiana Pacers cruised to a 131-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Myles Turner returned for the first time in four games to finish with 18 points and six rebounds. Turner was nursing a sore right shoulder over the last week.

Indiana got off to a hot start thanks to Bogdanovic, who scored the Pacers' first 10 points. The Pacers doubled the Suns' total in the first quarter, leading 38-19 at the end of the period.

Cory Joseph scored eight of his 10 points in the first quarter, adding to Bogdanovic's hot start. Thaddeus Young scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half and finished the game with seven rebounds.

Joseph was one of three Pacers who scored in double figures off the bench. Tyreke Evans scored 20 and Domantas Sabonis finished with 14 and eight rebounds in their usual reserve roles.

The Suns made it interesting for a brief moment in the first half. Phoenix pulled within seven points in the second quarter, but Indiana never let the Suns regain momentum long enough for it to matter. The Pacers pulled back ahead once again by double digits, leading 62-51 at halftime, and never looked back. The Pacers led by as many as 37.

Indiana limited Devin Booker to eight points in 26 minutes.

Rookie Deandre Ayton finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. T.J. Warren led Phoenix with 18 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 16 points off the bench.

TIP-INS

Suns: Phoenix is 2-5 in January. . With his next appearance, Jamal Crawford will play in his 1,300th NBA game, becoming just the 22nd player to reach the milestone. Crawford did not dress Tuesday night due to a sore right knee.

Pacers: Indiana's 38 points in the first quarter tied a season high. . The Pacers outscored the Suns 27-10 on fast-break points. . Seven Pacers scored in double digits. . Indiana scored 58 points off the bench and outscored Phoenix 60-48 in the paint. The Pacers' 37-point lead tied for their largest of the season

UP NEXT

Suns: At Toronto on Thursday

Pacers: Host Philadelphia on Thursday

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
V. Oladipo
4 SG
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
19.8 Pts. Per Game 19.8
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
45.0 Field Goal % 43.3
44.9 Three Point % 43.6
84.3 Free Throw % 72.4
+ 3 De'Anthony Melton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 0:03
  Offensive rebound by Mikal Bridges 0:04
  Offensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton 0:10
  Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Aaron Holiday 0:14
+ 3 Alize Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Holiday 0:28
  Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott 0:51
+ 3 Aaron Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot 1:06
+ 3 Troy Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Richaun Holmes 1:23
+ 2 Doug McDermott made reverse layup, assist by Kyle O'Quinn 1:30
+ 2 Richaun Holmes made dunk, assist by De'Anthony Melton 1:40
  Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges 1:42
Team Stats
Points 97 131
Field Goals 40-95 (42.1%) 46-89 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 8-27 (29.6%) 12-25 (48.0%)
Free Throws 9-18 (50.0%) 27-36 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 56 60
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 33 43
Team 13 8
Assists 26 31
Steals 8 11
Blocks 6 7
Turnovers 19 14
Fouls 30 17
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
K. Oubre Jr. SF 3
16 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
D. Collison PG 2
15 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 11-34 1932222497
home team logo Pacers 29-14 38243435131
IND -10.5, O/U 219
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
IND -10.5, O/U 219
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 11-34 106.1 PPG 40.4 RPG 24.1 APG
home team logo Pacers 29-14 108.4 PPG 43.5 RPG 25.8 APG
Key Players
T. Warren SF 18.5 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.6 APG 49.0 FG%
B. Bogdanovic SF 16.2 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.7 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Warren SF 18 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
B. Bogdanovic SF 20 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
42.1 FG% 51.7
29.6 3PT FG% 48.0
50.0 FT% 75.0
Suns
Starters
T. Warren
D. Ayton
D. Booker
M. Bridges
D. Melton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Warren 18 3 1 7/15 1/2 3/3 3 30 1 0 1 0 3 -38 23
D. Ayton 14 8 0 7/16 0/0 0/2 3 28 1 1 1 3 5 -37 23
D. Booker 8 5 5 4/12 0/4 0/0 5 26 0 0 4 0 5 -31 19
M. Bridges 7 7 1 3/3 1/1 0/0 2 29 2 0 4 1 6 -23 14
D. Melton 3 4 8 1/7 1/3 0/0 2 22 1 2 3 2 2 -30 23
Bench
K. Oubre Jr.
R. Holmes
J. Jackson
T. Daniels
E. Okobo
Q. Acy
D. Bender
R. Anderson
J. Crawford
G. King
J. Evans
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Oubre Jr. 16 5 2 7/13 1/5 1/6 4 24 1 1 0 1 4 +1 27
R. Holmes 13 5 2 5/9 0/0 3/3 2 19 0 1 1 2 3 +3 22
J. Jackson 8 4 3 3/7 1/1 1/2 2 19 0 1 5 1 3 -11 14
T. Daniels 6 0 0 2/5 2/4 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -4 6
E. Okobo 4 2 4 1/5 1/4 1/2 4 20 1 0 0 0 2 -4 15
Q. Acy 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 8 1 0 0 0 0 +8 1
D. Bender 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -4 0
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crawford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 97 43 26 40/95 8/27 9/18 30 233 8 6 19 10 33 -170 187
Pacers
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
M. Turner
D. Collison
T. Young
V. Oladipo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 20 5 3 7/12 3/5 3/4 0 29 0 0 0 0 5 +16 31
M. Turner 18 6 1 7/11 1/4 3/5 1 27 2 2 0 1 5 +21 30
D. Collison 15 4 7 4/8 2/2 5/5 1 27 3 0 3 1 3 +27 33
T. Young 12 7 4 5/7 0/0 2/2 2 28 1 1 2 1 6 +28 27
V. Oladipo 8 6 5 2/11 1/5 3/5 3 29 2 0 4 0 6 +23 22
Bench
T. Evans
D. Sabonis
C. Joseph
A. Holiday
T. Leaf
A. Johnson
D. McDermott
K. O'Quinn
D. Reed
E. Sumner
I. Anigbogu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Evans 20 4 0 6/8 1/1 7/8 3 14 1 0 1 1 3 +12 24
D. Sabonis 14 8 0 5/9 0/0 4/7 4 19 1 1 2 2 6 +10 22
C. Joseph 10 4 5 4/7 2/3 0/0 0 20 0 0 1 1 3 +8 23
A. Holiday 5 2 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 4 1 2 0 0 2 +4 14
T. Leaf 4 3 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 2 1 +7 9
A. Johnson 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -1 3
D. McDermott 2 2 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 2 18 0 0 1 0 2 +11 5
K. O'Quinn 0 1 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 1 +4 6
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 131 52 31 46/89 12/25 27/36 17 233 11 7 14 9 43 +170 249
NBA Scores