Bulls add to Heat woes at home, win 105-89

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 30, 2019

MIAMI (AP) The Chicago Bulls are mired toward the bottom of the NBA standings and know the postseason isn't going to include them. That being said, there's no way coach Jim Boylen is going to let them merely play out the string as though the last 30 games are meaningless.

Instead, he's challenging them.

And on Wednesday night, they listened.

Bobby Portis scored 22 of his 26 points in the second half, Wayne Selden added 20 and the Bulls ran away after halftime to beat the Miami Heat 105-89 - getting a win to finish off the second-worst January in franchise history.

''I just think you make it a competitive experience,'' said Boylen, whose team went 2-13 this month. ''Look, this game today is what the league's about. You get in late after a competitive game and now you're playing at the Miami Heat, a great franchise. Now, a competitive person takes that challenge.''

Lauri Markkanen had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls, who went 1-13 in January 2001 for their worst first month of the calendar year. Kris Dunn scored 14 and Robin Lopez added 13 for Chicago, which shot 51 percent. That, combined with a 50 percent showing at Brooklyn on Tuesday night, marked the first time the Bulls have made at least half their shots in consecutive games since October.

''We knew we've got a locker room with no superstars in here,'' Selden said. ''We didn't have any superstars out there tonight, but we had a whole bunch of guys that wanted to fight and we have some dogs in here.''

Miami - now without Derrick Jones and Goran Dragic - held out Dwyane Wade with right knee soreness. Chicago was without Zach LaVine because of a sprained right ankle.

Tyler Johnson scored 15 points for Miami, which got 14 from Justise Winslow and 13 apiece from Bam Adebayo and Wayne Ellington. The Heat shot 38 percent, including 12 of 42 from 3-point range.

''You could just feel missed shots sapped some of our energy and resolve at the other end,'' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

The Heat fell to 11-14 at home - and the Bulls, who snapped a four-game slide, moved to 7-20 on the road. Portis had 15 points in the fourth, while Miami's entire roster managed 21 in the final 12 minutes.

The Bulls led by 10 after the first quarter, took a two-point lead into halftime and then found themselves trailing by six early in the third. But they answered with an 18-5 run over the next five minutes, and led by three when Dion Waiters tried a 3-pointer with 1:38 left for the tie.

It missed, and with that the Bulls were off and running. Chicago finished the quarter on a 7-0 run, led by 10 going into the fourth and kept the lead the rest of the way.

''They took advantage of our mistakes,'' said Heat guard Josh Richardson, who finished with 12 points.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Carmelo Anthony still appears on Chicago's roster. The official reason for him not playing is listed as ''trade pending.'' ... Chicago has reached 100 points in 14 consecutive games, the team's longest streak since the 1991-92 season.

Heat: Miami won the season series 2-1. The Heat have swept the Bulls only twice in 31 seasons. ... Miami shot 18 of 42 inside the paint.

WADE DEAL

Wade was announced Wednesday as an ambassador for BallerTV, a site streaming live amateur sports such as high school basketball. Wade - who has used it to follow his son's games - said part of the appeal for him is that students do much of the announcing and camera-operating. ''They get a chance to get a camera from BallerTV and go do this themselves. It helps youth get to their dreams,'' Wade said.

BIG DIFFERENCE

It was 68 degrees in Miami at game time - a 102-degree difference from what Chicago felt like. Wind chill there at game time was minus-34.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Visit the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

Heat: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
L. Markkanen
24 PF
H. Whiteside
21 C
25.7 Min. Per Game 25.7
12.6 Pts. Per Game 12.6
0.9 Ast. Per Game 0.9
12.4 Reb. Per Game 12.4
42.5 Field Goal % 54.1
42.5 Three Point % 54.1
83.8 Free Throw % 42.9
+ 2 Bam Adebayo made layup, assist by Josh Richardson 0:06
  Offensive foul on Bobby Portis 0:17
  Offensive foul on Bobby Portis 0:17
  Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen 0:28
  Offensive foul on Lauri Markkanen 0:43
  Offensive foul on Lauri Markkanen 0:43
  Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen 0:55
  Bam Adebayo missed free throw 0:57
  Shooting foul on Kris Dunn 0:57
+ 3 Wayne Selden Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Dunn 1:08
  Offensive foul on Bam Adebayo 1:25
Team Stats
Points 105 89
Field Goals 40-78 (51.3%) 34-89 (38.2%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 12-42 (28.6%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 46 55
Offensive 5 15
Defensive 35 32
Team 6 8
Assists 26 22
Steals 6 6
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 2 3
away team logo
W. Selden Jr. SG 14
20 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
J. Winslow SF 20
14 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 12-40 31192827105
home team logo Heat 24-25 2127202189
MIA -10.5, O/U 207
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
MIA -10.5, O/U 207
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 12-40 101.4 PPG 42 RPG 21.5 APG
home team logo Heat 24-25 105.7 PPG 46.6 RPG 23.7 APG
Key Players
B. Portis PF 12.6 PPG 7.4 RPG 1.4 APG 42.9 FG%
T. Johnson SG 11.2 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.6 APG 43.4 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Portis PF 26 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
T. Johnson SG 15 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
51.3 FG% 38.2
42.1 3PT FG% 28.6
81.0 FT% 69.2
Bulls
Starters
W. Selden Jr.
K. Dunn
L. Markkanen
R. Lopez
R. Arcidiacono
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Selden Jr. 20 2 8 6/10 4/6 4/4 2 35 1 0 1 0 2 +19 38
K. Dunn 14 5 8 6/14 1/1 1/3 3 34 2 0 3 1 4 +8 34
L. Markkanen 14 13 4 4/15 0/5 6/7 3 33 0 0 2 1 12 +21 33
R. Lopez 13 1 0 6/8 0/0 1/1 1 23 1 2 1 1 0 +11 16
R. Arcidiacono 9 6 3 4/7 0/2 1/1 4 34 2 0 1 1 5 +8 22
Bench
B. Portis
B. Sampson
S. Harrison
J. Parker
A. Blakeney
D. Valentine
Z. LaVine
C. Felicio
R. Alkins
W. Carter Jr.
C. Hutchison
C. Anthony
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Portis 26 4 2 10/17 2/3 4/4 4 24 0 1 3 1 3 +5 32
B. Sampson 5 2 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 3 11 0 0 0 0 2 +2 7
S. Harrison 4 5 1 2/3 0/1 0/1 0 24 0 0 0 0 5 +22 11
J. Parker 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 1 0 2 -5 1
A. Blakeney 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -11 0
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. LaVine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 40 26 40/78 8/19 17/21 20 235 6 3 12 5 35 +80 194
Heat
Starters
J. Winslow
W. Ellington
J. Richardson
H. Whiteside
J. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Winslow 14 6 5 6/17 2/6 0/0 2 34 2 0 4 4 2 -14 28
W. Ellington 13 4 1 5/13 3/11 0/0 2 32 2 0 1 0 4 -9 20
J. Richardson 12 3 2 4/15 3/10 1/1 1 38 1 1 1 1 2 -2 20
H. Whiteside 8 9 0 3/6 0/0 2/4 4 15 0 1 0 5 4 -12 18
J. Johnson 2 2 4 1/6 0/2 0/0 3 17 1 0 1 1 1 -7 12
Bench
T. Johnson
B. Adebayo
D. Waiters
K. Olynyk
G. Dragic
R. McGruder
Y. Maten
D. Robinson
D. Jones Jr.
D. Wade
U. Haslem
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Johnson 15 3 2 5/12 2/6 3/3 1 27 0 0 1 2 1 -17 21
B. Adebayo 13 7 2 5/7 0/0 3/5 2 32 0 0 4 1 6 -4 20
D. Waiters 6 4 5 3/10 0/5 0/0 2 18 0 0 0 0 4 -9 20
K. Olynyk 6 9 1 2/3 2/2 0/0 3 22 0 0 2 1 8 -6 15
G. Dragic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McGruder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 47 22 34/89 12/42 9/13 20 235 6 2 14 15 32 -80 174
