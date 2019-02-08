CHI
Markkanen leads Bulls to 125-106 rout of Nets

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 08, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Otto Porter Jr. had a strong debut for the Chicago Bulls - even without a practice or walkthrough with his new teammates.

Two days after being acquired from Washington, Porter scored 18 points to help lift the Bulls to a 125-106 rout of the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

''He played great,'' Lauri Markkanen said. ''I'm glad we have him.''

Markkanen wasn't bad, either. He led all players with 31 points and 18 rebounds, and has at least 30 points in three straight games for Chicago. He knocked down 11 of 18 shots from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. And in the final minutes, the second-year pro finished the game at center after starting at power forward.

''He's smart,'' Bulls coach Jim Boylen said. ''He knows if he rebounds, it gets him into the game. So he's trying to get every rebound he can and then he's suddenly driving the ball more.''

Porter Jr. and Markkanen were hardly a two-man operation for Chicago, which has scored more than 100 points in 17 consecutive games.

Zach LaVine added 23 points, Robin Lopez and Kris Dunn each had 12, and Wayne Selden Jr. finished with 11. The win snapped a two-game skid for the Bulls.

Chicago has still lost three of five, seven of nine, and 16 of 19 dating to Dec. 30.

''We got a lot from a lot of guys,'' Boylen said. ''I felt like we looked like a team out there and played like a team. I'm happy for them. I'm happy for our guys. I'm proud of our guys.''

While the Bulls were reveling in a job well done, the Nets left feeling as if they gifted a win to one of the worst teams in the league.

D'Angelo Russell, named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team earlier in the week, led the Nets with 23 points but Brooklyn dropped to 29-28 with its third loss in five games. Allen Crabbe and Joe Harris each finished with 19 points.

''We just weren't really locked in defensively,'' Crabbe said. ''They got basically whatever they wanted, did whatever they wanted to do. I don't think we gave them any resistance on the defensive side. Guys were comfortable out there.''

At first glance, the game seemed liked a mismatch. The Nets have been one of the NBA's surprise stories as they find themselves in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, while the Bulls are in a heated race with Atlanta, Cleveland, Phoenix and the New York Knicks to be in the best position to win the NBA draft lottery and potentially select Duke power forward Zion Williamson.

But, the Bulls led 55-48 at halftime. Chicago's biggest lead in the first half was 10 at 40-30, but the Nets used 17-6 run spanning 6:28 to go up by 1 at 47-46, before the Bulls ended the first half by outscoring Brooklyn 9-1. Chicago made 21 of 44 shots from the field in the first half, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range, while the Nets struggled at 16 for 43 overall, and 5 of 17 from beyond the arc.

For the game, the Bulls made 54.1 percent (46 for 85) of its shots from the field, and knocked down exactly 50 percent (14 for 28) of its 3s. By comparison, the Nets made 39 of 94 (41.5 percent) shots from the field, and misfired on 28 of 41 3-point attempts (31.7 percent).

''They outplayed us 1 through 12,'' Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said.

Chicago extended its lead to as many as 14 in the third quarter, and had a 93-80 advantage going into the fourth. The advantage grew to 19 in the fourth after LaVine's layup with 2:44 left.

''Our defense was just non-existent,'' Atkinson said.

TIP-INS:

BULLS: The win snapped Chicago's six-game losing streak to Brooklyn, and its four-game losing streak at Barclays Center. The Bulls had lost the three previous meetings this season.

NETS: About 45 minutes before the opening tip-off, Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks spoke to reporters about the state of the team. While he spoke cautiously, Marks was unquestionably proud of how his team has played through the first 56 games. ''I give our players a heck of a lot of credit for how they've handled this first, you know, over half of the season,'' he said. ''It's really been led by them. They took the reins of this thing and they've been pushing and believing.''

COMEBACK CARIS

Nets third-year guard Caris LeVert played for the first time since suffering a subtalar dislocation of the right foot in a 120-113 loss to the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Nov. 12. He had missed 42 games.

''It felt good to get back out there with the team,'' said LeVert, who finished with 11 points in nearly 15 minutes. ''Obviously we didn't get the win out there, but it felt good to be back.''

UP NEXT:

Bulls: Host Washington on Saturday night.

Nets: Visits Toronto on Monday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
D. Russell
1 PG
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
19.8 Pts. Per Game 19.8
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
45.7 Field Goal % 43.6
45.5 Three Point % 43.4
85.6 Free Throw % 82.9
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:05
  Offensive foul on DeMarre Carroll 0:30
+ 1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:38
  CHI team rebound 0:38
  Zach LaVine missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:38
  Personal foul on DeMarre Carroll 0:38
  Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn 0:57
  Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:01
+ 2 Lauri Markkanen made finger-roll layup, assist by Zach LaVine 1:07
+ 2 D'Angelo Russell made finger-roll layup, assist by DeMarre Carroll 1:27
+ 2 Kris Dunn made driving layup 1:35
Team Stats
Points 125 106
Field Goals 46-85 (54.1%) 39-94 (41.5%)
3-Pointers 14-28 (50.0%) 13-41 (31.7%)
Free Throws 19-24 (79.2%) 15-16 (93.8%)
Total Rebounds 57 43
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 42 27
Team 7 10
Assists 27 26
Steals 5 9
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 21 21
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
L. Markkanen PF 24
31 PTS, 18 REB
home team logo
D. Russell PG 1
23 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 13-42 32233832125
home team logo Nets 29-28 27213226106
BKN -8, O/U 226
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
BKN -8, O/U 226
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 13-42 102.1 PPG 41.8 RPG 21.6 APG
home team logo Nets 29-28 111.6 PPG 46.3 RPG 23.7 APG
Key Players
L. Markkanen PF 18.3 PPG 8.4 RPG 1.0 APG 44.1 FG%
D. Russell PG 19.8 PPG 3.7 RPG 6.5 APG 43.6 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Markkanen PF 31 PTS 18 REB 0 AST
D. Russell PG 23 PTS 1 REB 6 AST
54.1 FG% 41.5
50.0 3PT FG% 31.7
79.2 FT% 93.8
Bulls
Starters
L. Markkanen
Z. LaVine
O. Porter Jr.
K. Dunn
R. Lopez
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Markkanen 31 18 0 11/18 4/7 5/6 3 38 0 2 3 2 16 +17 48
Z. LaVine 26 3 5 10/17 1/2 5/7 1 37 2 0 1 1 2 +12 40
O. Porter Jr. 18 4 1 7/9 4/5 0/0 2 33 0 0 2 1 3 +18 22
K. Dunn 14 5 9 5/11 1/5 3/4 4 30 0 1 3 0 5 +12 35
R. Lopez 12 5 2 6/8 0/0 0/0 5 17 1 0 2 3 2 +2 20
Bench
W. Selden Jr.
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
C. Felicio
A. Blakeney
B. Sampson
R. Arcidiacono
S. Harrison
D. Valentine
R. Alkins
W. Carter Jr.
C. Hutchison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Selden Jr. 11 0 2 4/6 3/3 0/0 1 25 0 0 1 0 0 +5 14
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 8 4 0 2/7 1/5 3/3 2 13 1 0 0 0 4 +5 13
C. Felicio 5 4 0 1/4 0/0 3/4 2 15 0 1 1 1 3 +8 9
A. Blakeney 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
B. Sampson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
R. Arcidiacono 0 5 5 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 0 5 +7 14
S. Harrison 0 2 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 9 1 1 2 0 2 +9 8
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 125 50 27 46/85 14/28 19/24 21 236 5 5 16 8 42 +95 223
Nets
Starters
D. Russell
J. Harris
J. Allen
T. Graham
R. Kurucs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Russell 23 1 6 8/21 1/8 6/6 2 32 2 0 3 0 1 -13 35
J. Harris 19 2 5 7/13 3/7 2/2 3 31 0 0 2 0 2 -10 29
J. Allen 12 10 0 4/8 0/0 4/4 3 29 0 1 0 2 8 -11 23
T. Graham 6 0 1 2/5 2/5 0/0 1 23 0 0 0 0 0 +6 8
R. Kurucs 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 0 1 -12 4
Bench
A. Crabbe
C. LeVert
D. Carroll
R. Hollis-Jefferson
E. Davis
S. Napier
J. Dudley
S. Dinwiddie
T. Pinson
A. Williams
D. Musa
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Crabbe 19 1 0 7/12 5/9 0/0 3 21 1 0 0 0 1 -15 21
C. LeVert 11 2 4 5/11 0/3 1/2 1 14 5 0 0 0 2 +3 26
D. Carroll 7 4 5 3/8 1/4 0/0 3 26 1 0 3 1 3 -13 19
R. Hollis-Jefferson 4 6 2 2/7 0/0 0/0 0 16 0 0 1 3 3 -11 13
E. Davis 2 5 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 12 0 0 0 0 5 -6 11
S. Napier 0 1 1 0/5 0/3 0/0 3 12 0 0 2 0 1 -13 1
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dinwiddie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 33 26 39/94 13/41 15/16 21 234 9 1 11 6 27 -95 190
