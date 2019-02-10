PHO
Phoenix
Suns
11-47
away team logo
104
TF 10
FINAL
End
4th
Sun Feb. 10
6:00pm
BONUS
117
TF 3
home team logo
SAC
Sacramento
Kings
30-26
ML: +370
SAC -9.5, O/U 231.5
ML: -476
PHO
SAC

No Text

Bagley has 32 points to help Kings extend Suns' skid to 14

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 10, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Marvin Bagley III was more than a little excited playing against Phoenix for the first time. The Sacramento rookie grew up in Tempe, Arizona, and was briefly high school teammates with the Suns' Deandre Ayton.

Phoenix passed over Bagley with the No. 1 overall pick in last summer's draft, taking Ayton instead. Bagley fell to the Kings at No. 2 - a little added motivation there, too.

Bagley had another strong game off the bench with a career-high 32 points and six rebounds, and Sacramento beat Phoenix 117-104 on Sunday to hand the Suns their 14th straight loss.

''I love playing against the Suns,'' said Bagley, who missed the Kings first two games against Phoenix due to a knee injury. ''It's fun playing against Deandre, the whole organization, everybody involved. I got to meet them when I went there for my pre-draft work and I met a few of those guys. So it was good competing against them.''

Buddy Hield scored 18 points, De'Aaron Fox had 17 points and nine assists, and Nemanja Bjelica added 10 points and eight rebounds to help Sacramento to its fifth win in six games.

The Kings inched closer to ending the longest current playoff drought in the NBA. Sacramento, which last made the postseason in 2005-06, pulled within a half-game of the idle Los Angeles Clippers for the final playoff spot in the West.

It's also the fastest the Kings (30-26) have reached 30 wins since 2004-05 when they did it in 43 games.

''We have this goal in our heads about getting to the playoffs and it's getting close right now,'' Bagley said. ''Every game matters. I'm excited, after we get done with this next game, how we come back from break and see where we can go from there.''

Devin Booker had 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his return from injury for Phoenix. Ayton added 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Suns' losing streak is one shy of its franchise record of 15 set last season. They'll try to avoid matching that dubious mark Wednesday against the Clippers.

''The Kings came better prepared, more ready and more aggressive,'' Phoenix coach Igor Kokoskov said. ''We said before the game that they were going to throw the first punch hard at us. We were not ready to accept that punch.''

Bagley had his best game as a pro while dominating in the paint. The second overall pick in the draft, Bagley shot 10 of 15 and went 11 for 13 from the free-throw line. He also scored Sacramento's first 12 points in the fourth quarter, including a driving 360-degree spinning layup.

''He's doing what we knew he could do in the beginning,'' Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein said. ''It's really on him. He's getting the time, he's putting in the work and it's showing.

TIP-INS

Suns: Jackson scored six straight points in the third on a free throw, dunk and 3-pointer. He was also called for a technical foul in the same period. ... Booker returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games because of right hamstring tightness. He had a scare in the third quarter when he banged knees with Bogdan Bogdanovic and limped off the court, but he came back to start the fourth and promptly made a 3-pointer.

Kings: Sacramento had only two turnovers in the first half. ... Fox spent much of the first quarter on the bench after picking up his second foul early.

FINISHING WHAT THEY START

The Kings are 4-1 this season in games when they lead by 15 or more at halftime. The only blemish was a 115-11 loss to the Suns in Phoenix on Jan. 8 when Sacramento blew a 19-point lead at the break.

UP NEXT

Suns: Play in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Wednesday.

Kings: Play at Denver on Wednesday.

--

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Ayton
22 C
D. Fox
5 PG
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
7.1 Ast. Per Game 7.1
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
58.7 Field Goal % 46.0
58.4 Three Point % 46.0
77.4 Free Throw % 72.9
  Defensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III 0:04
  Tyler Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:08
  Mikal Bridges missed layup, blocked by Buddy Hield 0:13
  Lost ball turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic, stolen by Tyler Johnson 0:16
+ 2 Devin Booker made hook shot 0:22
  Offensive rebound by Devin Booker 0:23
  Devin Booker missed floating jump shot 0:26
  Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic 0:50
  Tyler Johnson missed driving layup, blocked by Bogdan Bogdanovic 0:53
+ 2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 0:59
+ 3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot 1:14
Team Stats
Points 104 117
Field Goals 38-91 (41.8%) 38-84 (45.2%)
3-Pointers 6-27 (22.2%) 9-31 (29.0%)
Free Throws 22-30 (73.3%) 32-44 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 62 57
Offensive 15 11
Defensive 39 38
Team 8 8
Assists 22 26
Steals 5 12
Blocks 4 11
Turnovers 17 12
Fouls 31 21
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
D. Booker SG 1
27 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
M. Bagley III PF 35
32 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 11-47 23212832104
home team logo Kings 30-26 33302430117
SAC -9.5, O/U 231.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
SAC -9.5, O/U 231.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 11-47 105.9 PPG 39.9 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Kings 30-26 113.3 PPG 45 RPG 25.6 APG
Key Players
D. Booker SG 24.9 PPG 3.8 RPG 6.7 APG 46.3 FG%
M. Bagley III PF 12.9 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.0 APG 50.9 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Booker SG 27 PTS 8 REB 6 AST
M. Bagley III PF 32 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
41.8 FG% 45.2
22.2 3PT FG% 29.0
73.3 FT% 72.7
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
J. Jackson
D. Ayton
T. Johnson
M. Bridges
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 27 8 6 9/19 3/5 6/7 5 35 0 0 5 1 7 -15 42
J. Jackson 18 5 1 7/16 2/3 2/4 3 32 0 3 3 2 3 -12 25
D. Ayton 16 9 0 8/10 0/0 0/0 3 32 0 1 2 1 8 -5 24
T. Johnson 9 5 3 4/12 1/5 0/0 3 31 1 0 2 3 2 -13 19
M. Bridges 9 6 4 2/8 0/5 5/8 5 34 3 0 0 2 4 -5 26
Starters
D. Booker
J. Jackson
D. Ayton
T. Johnson
M. Bridges
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 27 8 6 9/19 3/5 6/7 5 35 0 0 5 1 7 -15 42
J. Jackson 18 5 1 7/16 2/3 2/4 3 32 0 3 3 2 3 -12 25
D. Ayton 16 9 0 8/10 0/0 0/0 3 32 0 1 2 1 8 -5 24
T. Johnson 9 5 3 4/12 1/5 0/0 3 31 1 0 2 3 2 -13 19
M. Bridges 9 6 4 2/8 0/5 5/8 5 34 3 0 0 2 4 -5 26
Bench
R. Holmes
K. Oubre Jr.
E. Okobo
D. Bender
J. Crawford
T. Daniels
G. King
T. Warren
D. Melton
J. Evans
E. Terry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Holmes 10 9 1 2/6 0/0 6/6 5 15 0 0 1 5 4 -8 20
K. Oubre Jr. 7 3 1 3/10 0/3 1/3 3 20 1 0 2 0 3 -5 11
E. Okobo 6 3 3 2/7 0/4 2/2 3 18 0 0 2 0 3 -1 13
D. Bender 2 6 3 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 1 5 0 14
J. Crawford 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Melton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Terry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 54 22 38/91 6/27 22/30 31 236 5 4 17 15 39 -65 194
Kings
Starters
B. Hield
D. Fox
N. Bjelica
W. Cauley-Stein
H. Barnes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Hield 18 6 0 6/15 3/9 3/4 2 25 1 1 1 3 3 +6 25
D. Fox 17 6 9 5/11 2/4 5/6 2 31 2 0 2 0 6 +10 41
N. Bjelica 10 8 2 4/12 0/3 2/2 4 21 1 3 0 4 4 +13 26
W. Cauley-Stein 10 8 2 3/5 0/0 4/10 2 26 1 5 1 3 5 +12 27
H. Barnes 9 4 3 3/9 1/7 2/2 2 30 2 0 3 0 4 +9 18
Starters
B. Hield
D. Fox
N. Bjelica
W. Cauley-Stein
H. Barnes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Hield 18 6 0 6/15 3/9 3/4 2 25 1 1 1 3 3 +6 25
D. Fox 17 6 9 5/11 2/4 5/6 2 31 2 0 2 0 6 +10 41
N. Bjelica 10 8 2 4/12 0/3 2/2 4 21 1 3 0 4 4 +13 26
W. Cauley-Stein 10 8 2 3/5 0/0 4/10 2 26 1 5 1 3 5 +12 27
H. Barnes 9 4 3 3/9 1/7 2/2 2 30 2 0 3 0 4 +9 18
Bench
M. Bagley III
B. Bogdanovic
Y. Ferrell
A. Burks
H. Giles
C. Brewer
K. Koufos
F. Mason III
C. Swanigan
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Bagley III 32 7 1 10/15 1/2 11/13 2 31 1 1 1 1 6 +7 42
B. Bogdanovic 14 5 5 5/10 0/1 4/6 3 26 3 1 4 0 5 +5 29
Y. Ferrell 7 2 4 2/5 2/5 1/1 1 14 1 0 0 0 2 +1 18
A. Burks 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 0 3 +5 3
H. Giles 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 9 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
C. Brewer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 49 26 38/84 9/31 32/44 21 234 12 11 12 11 38 +65 229
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores