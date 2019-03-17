CHI
Bagley just misses double-double as Kings top Bulls 129-102

  • Mar 17, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Marvin Bagley III had 21 points and nine rebounds, Buddy Hield added 16 points and inched closer to Sacramento's single-season record for 3-pointers, and the Kings beat the Chicago Bulls 129-102 on Sunday.

Harrison Barnes scored 15 points, De'Aaron Fox had 17 and Harry Giles added 16 to help Sacramento complete a second straight season sweep of Chicago. The Kings dominated in nearly every statistical category and outscored the Bullls 80-56 in the paint.

Zach LaVine had 18 points for the struggling Bulls (19-52). Chicago has lost five straight.

Hield made two 3s and has 231 this season. He needs 10 more to break Peja Stojakovic's single-season Kings record set in 2003-04. Stojakovic is currently Sacramento's assistant general manager.

Bagley, the second overall pick in the draft, managed to upstage his teammate with yet another strong game. Bagley scored 14 points in the second half to help the Kings pull away, made a handful of big plays including a coast-to-coast layup after blocking a shot by Robin Lopez, and finished one rebound shy of his 14th double-double this season.

The Kings needed it as they continue to maintain slim hopes of ending the NBA's longest active playoff drought. Sacramento, 4-8 since the All-Star break, began the day six games behind the Clippers for the eighth spot in the crowded Western Conference.

The Kings trailed early but got a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Bogdan Bogdanovic to end the first quarter, then opened the second with a 20-4 run.

Hield had 10 points during the surge, Bagley split a pair of defenders on a three-point play, and Harrison Barnes added a breakaway dunk to put Sacramento ahead 44-27.

Things got chippy when Lopez and Giles picked up offsetting technical fouls with one second left in the first half.

Sacramento continued to pull away and led 96-66 late in the third quarter.

Bulls: Lauri Markkanen had 11 points and has scored in double figures for the 29th consecutive game, the longest streak by a Chicago player in eight years. ... The Bulls had four offensive rebounds and two second-chance points in the first half.

Kings: The 40 points scored in the first half by Chicago matched the fewest allowed by Sacramento this season. Phoenix was limited to 40 by the Kings on Dec. 4. ... The Kings have led by 30 points or more in three games this season.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Play at Phoenix on Monday.

Kings: Host Brooklyn on Tuesday.

--

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports



Points 102 129
Field Goals 39-88 (44.3%) 54-103 (52.4%)
3-Pointers 10-26 (38.5%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 14-21 (66.7%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 47 61
Offensive 10 15
Defensive 29 33
Team 8 13
Assists 20 28
Steals 6 12
Blocks 6 7
Turnovers 19 10
Fouls 16 21
Technicals 1 1
Z. LaVine PG 8
18 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
M. Bagley III PF 35
21 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
away team logo Bulls 19-52 23173131102
home team logo Kings 34-35 24324330129
away team logo Bulls 19-52 105.2 PPG 42.5 RPG 22.1 APG
home team logo Kings 34-35 113.8 PPG 45.4 RPG 25.5 APG
Z. LaVine PG 23.9 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.5 APG 46.8 FG%
M. Bagley III PF 13.9 PPG 7.1 RPG 1.0 APG 51.1 FG%
Z. LaVine PG 18 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
M. Bagley III PF 21 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
L. Markkanen
R. Lopez
K. Dunn
O. Porter Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Z. LaVine 18 3 3 7/18 2/3 2/3 3 29 3 1 2 2 1 -20 29
L. Markkanen 11 3 2 4/8 1/4 2/2 1 22 0 1 3 0 3 -17 16
R. Lopez 8 6 0 2/6 0/0 4/6 1 27 0 2 1 2 4 -17 15
K. Dunn 8 1 5 4/11 0/3 0/0 1 19 1 0 2 0 1 -19 18
O. Porter Jr. 8 2 1 3/9 1/4 1/1 2 24 1 0 2 0 2 -15 11
Bench
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
S. Harrison
R. Arcidiacono
W. Selden Jr.
C. Felicio
A. Blakeney
D. Valentine
B. Sampson
R. Alkins
W. Carter Jr.
C. Hutchison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 11 0 1 4/8 3/5 0/1 2 22 0 0 0 0 0 -14 13
S. Harrison 11 4 7 5/6 0/0 1/1 1 19 1 0 4 0 4 -11 26
R. Arcidiacono 10 5 0 4/6 2/3 0/0 2 20 0 0 2 2 3 -10 13
W. Selden Jr. 9 3 1 2/7 1/4 4/6 2 24 0 1 1 0 3 -7 14
C. Felicio 4 10 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 17 0 1 1 4 6 -6 14
A. Blakeney 4 2 0 2/6 0/0 0/1 0 12 0 0 1 0 2 +1 5
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 39 20 39/88 10/26 14/21 16 235 6 6 19 10 29 -135 174
Kings
Starters
D. Fox
B. Hield
H. Barnes
W. Cauley-Stein
N. Bjelica
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Fox 17 4 3 6/12 2/4 3/4 3 25 2 1 2 0 4 +11 28
B. Hield 16 3 4 6/12 2/3 2/2 2 24 3 1 2 1 2 +25 29
H. Barnes 15 2 1 7/11 0/2 1/1 0 29 0 0 2 2 0 +18 17
W. Cauley-Stein 9 7 5 4/7 0/0 1/2 2 19 1 0 2 3 4 +13 25
N. Bjelica 8 5 2 3/7 1/2 1/2 3 18 0 0 0 1 4 +6 17
Bench
M. Bagley III
H. Giles
B. Bogdanovic
K. Koufos
Y. Ferrell
C. Brewer
F. Mason III
A. Burks
C. Swanigan
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Bagley III 21 9 2 9/14 0/2 3/3 1 21 0 1 1 4 5 +16 34
H. Giles 16 6 3 8/14 0/0 0/0 4 21 1 3 1 1 5 +17 31
B. Bogdanovic 8 6 3 3/6 2/2 0/0 1 22 2 0 0 1 5 +27 22
K. Koufos 6 4 0 3/7 0/0 0/0 2 7 1 1 0 2 2 -3 12
Y. Ferrell 5 0 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 12 1 0 0 0 0 -1 6
C. Brewer 4 0 3 1/4 0/3 2/2 2 21 1 0 0 0 0 +17 11
F. Mason III 4 0 0 2/5 0/3 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 -3 4
A. Burks 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 2 -8 6
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 129 48 28 54/103 8/23 13/16 21 235 12 7 10 15 33 +135 242
