Siakam has 33 and 13 as Raptors hold off Thunder in OT

  • Mar 21, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Pascal Siakam had 33 points and 13 rebounds, Fred VanVleet added 23 points and six assists and the Toronto Raptors won the first of two games in three days against Oklahoma City, blowing a 20-point lead in the second half before beating the Thunder 123-114 in overtime Wednesday night.

Atlantic Division-leading Toronto snapped a four-game losing streak against Oklahoma City despite the absence of starting guard Kyle Lowry, who sat out with a sprained right ankle sustained Monday in a win over the New York Knicks.

The Raptors did so with balanced scoring, good ball movement - four players had six assists - and strong shooting, making 51.7 percent overall and 38.9 percent from 3-point range (14 of 36). Kawhi Leonard added 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Danny Green scored 17.

In his return after a one-game suspension for accumulating too many technical fouls, Russell Westbrook had 42 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Oklahoma City, which has lost four straight games and 10 of 14. The Thunder entered sixth in the Western Conference but just a half-game out of eighth place.

Toronto led 78-58 in the third quarter but the Thunder steadily chipped away and pulled to 110-108 on a 3-pointer by Paul George with 39.9 seconds left in regulation. He fouled out with 19.9 seconds to go while scrambling for a rebound after a missed shot by VanVleet, but another miss by VanVleet led to a driving layup by Westbrook with 4.8 seconds left to tie it.

In overtime the Thunder missed their first seven shots, allowing Toronto to pull away again. A driving layup by VanVleet with 58.4 seconds left and a three-point play by Leonard with 35.5 seconds left gave the Raptors a 119-110 lead.

George scored 19 points for Oklahoma City, which made 13 of 43 3-point attempts (30.2 percent) and 15 of 29 free throws (51.7 percent).

NICK AT NIGHT

The Thunder retired Nick Collison's No. 4 jersey in a pregame ceremony, the first time the franchise has so honored a player since its move to Oklahoma City in 2008. The Seattle SuperSonics drafted Collison out of Kansas in 2003 and he spent his entire 15-year career with the club.

Collison averaged only 5.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for Seattle/Oklahoma City, but played a key role in developing the franchise's Oklahoma City culture and became known as ''Mr. Thunder.''

Mayor David Holt declared Wednesday to be ''Nick Collison Day'' in Oklahoma City.

''I could never have expected something like this,'' Collison said. ''But it's really a special night for me and my family. It's been a long run. To be able to have the career I had here and then have a celebration like that, I feel very fortunate. That kind of goes without saying, but it's amazing for me. It's a good feeling coming back. I don't know how to feel for something like this. It's like nothing can prepare you for it.''

Among his former Thunder teammates who attended the ceremony were Kevin Durant of Golden State and Serge Ibaka of the Raptors. Neither was mentioned in Collison's pregame speech, but Westbrook was.

''I used to play with Nick,'' Ibaka said. ''He was one of the guys who really helped me in my first year in the league, when I was 19. Playing tonight, the same day they're going to retire his jersey, it's really special.''

TIP-INS

Raptors: Coach Nick Nurse didn't seem too concerned about Lowry's injury: ''He's just sore. Nothing serious. They've checked it every way it can be checked.'' VanVleet started in Lowry's place. ... Siakam's double-double was his 16th of the season. . Toronto's 21 wins against Western Conference foes this season are a franchise record.

Thunder: Consecutive games against an opponent aren't new to the Thunder. OKC played at Dallas on Dec. 30 and hosted the Mavericks on Dec. 31. ... Backup C Nerlens Noel returned after missing one game with a bruised left quad.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host the Thunder on Friday.

Thunder: Visit the Raptors on Friday.

Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
R. Westbrook
0 PG
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
22.9 Pts. Per Game 22.9
10.5 Ast. Per Game 10.5
11.1 Reb. Per Game 11.1
49.6 Field Goal % 42.9
49.6 Three Point % 42.7
85.3 Free Throw % 65.2
  Lost ball turnover on Terrance Ferguson, stolen by Kawhi Leonard 0:08
  Personal foul on Dennis Schroder 0:12
+ 1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 3 free throws 0:14
  OKC team rebound 0:14
  Shooting foul on Kawhi Leonard 0:14
  Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant 0:15
+ 2 Pascal Siakam made dunk, assist by Kawhi Leonard 0:29
+ 2 Russell Westbrook made driving dunk 0:31
+ 1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 0:35
  Shooting foul on Terrance Ferguson 0:35
  Shooting foul on Terrance Ferguson 0:35
Team Stats
Points 123 114
Field Goals 45-87 (51.7%) 43-103 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 14-36 (38.9%) 13-43 (30.2%)
Free Throws 19-21 (90.5%) 15-29 (51.7%)
Total Rebounds 56 62
Offensive 6 16
Defensive 46 32
Team 4 14
Assists 30 22
Steals 11 6
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 17 17
Fouls 27 22
Technicals 1 0
P. Siakam PF 43
33 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST
R. Westbrook PG 0
42 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Raptors 51-21 3924291813123
home team logo Thunder 42-30 312423324114
OKC -4.5, O/U 227
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 51-21 114.2 PPG 45.3 RPG 25.1 APG
home team logo Thunder 42-30 114.4 PPG 48.2 RPG 23.0 APG
Key Players
P. Siakam PF 16.4 PPG 6.9 RPG 3.0 APG 54.2 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 22.9 PPG 11.1 RPG 10.5 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
P. Siakam PF 33 PTS 13 REB 6 AST
R. Westbrook PG 42 PTS 11 REB 6 AST
51.7 FG% 41.7
38.9 3PT FG% 30.2
90.5 FT% 51.7
Starters
P. Siakam
F. VanVleet
K. Leonard
D. Green
M. Gasol
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Siakam 33 13 6 14/21 1/4 4/4 5 42 2 1 5 2 11 +9 56
F. VanVleet 23 0 6 8/16 3/8 4/4 3 40 2 0 3 0 0 +6 34
K. Leonard 22 10 6 8/19 2/6 4/5 3 42 2 0 3 3 7 +9 43
D. Green 17 5 6 6/10 5/9 0/0 3 35 2 0 2 0 5 -5 34
M. Gasol 10 6 2 4/7 2/3 0/0 5 30 0 1 0 0 6 +11 21
Bench
S. Ibaka
J. Lin
O. Anunoby
N. Powell
P. McCaw
K. Lowry
E. Moreland
M. Miller
C. Boucher
J. Loyd
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Ibaka 6 9 0 1/4 0/2 4/4 2 22 0 2 1 1 8 -2 16
J. Lin 6 1 0 2/5 0/2 2/2 1 15 1 0 1 0 1 +6 7
O. Anunoby 6 3 1 2/3 1/2 1/2 2 13 1 1 1 0 3 +8 12
N. Powell 0 4 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 16 1 0 1 0 4 +4 10
P. McCaw 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1 -1 1
K. Lowry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Moreland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 123 52 30 45/87 14/36 19/21 27 259 11 5 17 6 46 +45 234
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
S. Adams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Westbrook 42 11 6 16/29 5/10 5/8 3 43 1 0 8 2 9 -7 58
P. George 19 5 6 6/14 3/10 4/7 6 34 1 0 2 0 5 -5 35
J. Grant 9 14 2 3/14 0/3 3/4 1 40 0 1 2 6 8 -5 26
T. Ferguson 8 1 0 3/10 2/8 0/0 3 33 1 0 1 0 1 -14 9
S. Adams 4 7 2 2/7 0/0 0/0 3 39 1 0 3 7 0 -4 13
Bench
D. Schroder
N. Noel
M. Morris
A. Nader
P. Patterson
A. Roberson
D. Burton
D. Grantham
H. Diallo
R. Felton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 12 7 4 5/16 1/6 1/2 4 38 1 0 1 0 7 0 27
N. Noel 9 1 1 4/5 0/0 1/5 0 10 0 1 0 1 0 -2 13
M. Morris 6 0 1 2/4 1/3 1/2 1 12 1 0 0 0 0 -4 9
A. Nader 5 2 0 2/4 1/3 0/1 1 11 0 0 0 0 2 -4 7
P. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Grantham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 48 22 43/103 13/43 15/29 22 260 6 2 17 16 32 -45 197
NBA Scores