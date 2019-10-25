WAS
OKC

No Text

Bryant scores 21 points, Wizards top Thunder 97-85

  • AP
  • Oct 25, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) The crowd was fired up after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's jumper capped a rally and tied it in the closing minutes against the Washington Wizards.

The new-look Oklahoma City Thunder, in their first home game since trading away All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George in the offseason, seemed prepared to give their fans some hope.

The Wizards, unfazed, responded with a 14-0 run and beat Oklahoma City 97-85 on Friday night.

''I told the guys that's why the fans are going to fall in love with our team - because we give a lot of incredible effort,'' Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. ''I mean, it's maximum effort every time on the court, and some of the time, you don't know what's going to happen.''

Thomas Bryant had 21 points and 11 rebounds, rookie forward Rui Hachimura scored 19 points and Bradley Beal added 17 for Washington.

Oklahoma City shot just under 40 percent, made just 14 of 22 free throws and had 19 turnovers.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 28 points and Danilo Gallinari added 18 for the Thunder. Point guard Chris Paul, who scored six points in 30 minutes and had four assists and five turnovers, blamed himself for the loss.

''If I would have contributed at all we would have won the game, and that's something, and you can't sugar coat it,'' he said.

The Wizards led 52-46 at halftime, then scored the first six points of the second half. The Wizards led 78-70 at the end of the third quarter.

The Thunder held the Wizards scoreless for the first 4 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter to tighten the game. Gilgeous-Alexander's mid-range jumper tied it at 83 with 4:26 to play.

Washington responded quickly. A 3-pointer by Davis Bertans put the Wizards up by five, and a layup by Beal forced a Thunder timeout. The Thunder made just one more basket the rest of the way, and that came with 20.9 seconds remaining.

Brooks said Washington is improving because the team's young players have the right attitude.

''It's hard to teach when you have students who aren't interested in learning,'' Brooks said. ''I love the group that we have. We want to get better, and that's a coach's dream.''

TIP-INS

Wizards: G Jordan McRae sat out with a finger injury. He played 23 minutes in the opener against Dallas. ... Ish Smith, who had a short stint with the Thunder, started the game and finished with four points and five assists. ... Beal made 4 of 17 shots the first three quarters but 3 of 5 in the fourth.

Thunder: G/F Andre Roberson did not play, and Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said he doesn't know when the defensive stopper will return to action. Roberson has missed the past 1 1/2 years while recovering from surgery on his left patellar tendon. ... Starting shooting guard Terrance Ferguson did not take a shot for more than 1 1/2 games to start the season. He has scored two points in two games, both starts.

STAT LINES

Thunder C Steven Adams is off to a rough start. The 7-foot center from New Zealand has made 4 of 17 field goals and 2 of 8 free throws the first two games. He's averaging 12.5 rebounds, but his offensive struggles have hurt a team that has been in two close games to start the season.

QUOTABLE

Adams, talking about a Thunder team that has three new starters since last season: ''Just chemistry, mate. Just chemistry, get a bit more flow. It's just constantly building. This stuff ain't easy.''

Paul took a different approach.

''It's the NBA, we are all pros,'' he said. ''You can't be taking time and losing games.''

UP NEXT

Wizards at San Antonio on Saturday night.

Thunder: Host Golden State on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
C. Paul
3 PG
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
22.0 Pts. Per Game 22.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
29.8 Field Goal % 41.7
27.8 Three Point % 41.2
57.1 Free Throw % 57.1
+ 2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made layup 0:20
  Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley 0:25
  Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:29
  Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant 0:46
  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:50
+ 3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 0:54
  Personal foul on Chris Paul 1:17
  Defensive rebound by Ish Smith 1:17
  Dennis Schroder missed driving layup 1:19
  Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1:27
  Rui Hachimura missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:30
Team Stats
Points 97 85
Field Goals 39-97 (40.2%) 33-83 (39.8%)
3-Pointers 11-41 (26.8%) 5-23 (21.7%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 14-22 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 60 58
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 39 42
Team 13 9
Assists 21 14
Steals 9 7
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 15 18
Fouls 21 18
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
T. Bryant C 13
21 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
S. Gilgeous-Alexander PG 2
28 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 1-1 2824261997
home team logo Thunder 0-2 2422241585
OKC -8.5, O/U 218
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
OKC -8.5, O/U 218
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 1-1 100.0 PPG 47 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo Thunder 0-2 95.0 PPG 48 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
T. Bryant C 14.0 PPG 11.0 RPG 3.0 APG 44.4 FG%
S. Gilgeous-Alexander PG 26.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.0 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Bryant C 21 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
S. Gilgeous-Alexander PG 28 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
40.2 FG% 39.8
26.8 3PT FG% 21.7
80.0 FT% 63.6
Wizards
Starters
T. Bryant
R. Hachimura
B. Beal
I. Bonga
I. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Bryant 21 11 2 9/16 3/7 0/0 0 31 2 3 2 4 7 +3 39
R. Hachimura 19 5 2 8/20 0/4 3/3 1 34 1 0 1 1 4 +10 28
B. Beal 17 6 3 7/22 3/11 0/1 3 34 1 1 3 0 6 +3 28
I. Bonga 6 6 2 2/4 0/1 2/2 5 24 2 0 0 0 6 -1 18
I. Smith 4 2 5 2/8 0/3 0/0 3 32 1 0 0 0 2 +7 17
Starters
T. Bryant
R. Hachimura
B. Beal
I. Bonga
I. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Bryant 21 11 2 9/16 3/7 0/0 0 31 2 3 2 4 7 +3 39
R. Hachimura 19 5 2 8/20 0/4 3/3 1 34 1 0 1 1 4 +10 28
B. Beal 17 6 3 7/22 3/11 0/1 3 34 1 1 3 0 6 +3 28
I. Bonga 6 6 2 2/4 0/1 2/2 5 24 2 0 0 0 6 -1 18
I. Smith 4 2 5 2/8 0/3 0/0 3 32 1 0 0 0 2 +7 17
Bench
D. Bertans
M. Wagner
A. Schofield
C. Chiozza
G. Mathews
I. Thomas
J. Wall
J. McRae
T. Brown Jr.
J. Robinson
I. Mahinmi
C. Miles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Bertans 13 3 2 5/12 3/9 0/0 3 27 1 0 2 0 3 +16 19
M. Wagner 10 7 0 4/7 1/2 1/2 1 16 0 1 5 1 6 +9 13
A. Schofield 7 5 0 2/2 1/1 2/2 0 10 0 0 0 2 3 +3 12
C. Chiozza 0 1 4 0/4 0/1 0/0 2 15 1 1 1 0 1 +5 10
G. Mathews 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 13 0 0 1 0 1 +5 2
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 97 47 21 39/97 11/41 8/10 21 236 9 6 15 8 39 +60 186
Thunder
Starters
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
D. Gallinari
S. Adams
C. Paul
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 28 7 4 10/17 2/4 6/8 2 36 2 3 2 0 7 -1 46
D. Gallinari 18 5 2 6/10 2/3 4/4 1 29 1 0 1 0 5 0 27
S. Adams 7 14 0 3/9 0/0 1/2 1 29 1 1 1 4 10 -2 22
C. Paul 6 2 4 3/9 0/2 0/3 1 30 0 0 5 0 2 -7 11
T. Ferguson 0 4 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 4 22 0 1 1 2 2 +1 4
Starters
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
D. Gallinari
S. Adams
C. Paul
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 28 7 4 10/17 2/4 6/8 2 36 2 3 2 0 7 -1 46
D. Gallinari 18 5 2 6/10 2/3 4/4 1 29 1 0 1 0 5 0 27
S. Adams 7 14 0 3/9 0/0 1/2 1 29 1 1 1 4 10 -2 22
C. Paul 6 2 4 3/9 0/2 0/3 1 30 0 0 5 0 2 -7 11
T. Ferguson 0 4 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 4 22 0 1 1 2 2 +1 4
Bench
D. Schroder
H. Diallo
D. Bazley
M. Muscala
A. Nader
N. Noel
D. Burton
A. Roberson
D. Hall
J. Patton
L. Dort
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 9 4 3 4/14 0/3 1/2 2 25 1 1 2 0 4 -13 19
H. Diallo 7 5 0 3/7 0/1 1/1 3 18 1 0 5 1 4 -3 8
D. Bazley 5 2 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 15 1 0 0 0 2 -8 8
M. Muscala 3 3 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 0 3 -1 6
A. Nader 2 1 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 1 -11 2
N. Noel 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1 -9 3
D. Burton 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 -6 1
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Dort - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 49 14 33/83 5/23 14/22 18 236 7 6 18 7 42 -60 157
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores