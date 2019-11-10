MIL
OKC

No Text

Antetokounmpo's 35 points lead Bucks past Thunder

  • AP
  • Nov 10, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't contain his frustration after a subpar first half.

Somewhere between the court and the locker room, the Milwaukee Bucks star kicked - and destroyed - a sign with a Thunder logo that is part of a temporary barrier.

The reigning league MVP regretted his actions.

''You know, there's no excuse there, and obviously I'll try to pay for the sign, or I can trade you guys for the Bucks sign when you guys come to Milwaukee,'' he said. ''But there's no excuse for that. But obviously, playing basketball is a lot of frustration and a lot of emotion, and obviously, moments like that happen.''

He channeled his fire in the second half. He scored 24 of his 35 points after the break to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-119 on Sunday night.

His first half, by his standards, was forgettable. He scored 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting and had six rebounds. Most important, the Thunder led by six.

''I wasn't playing good basketball,'' he said. ''I wasn't being as aggressive as I wanted.''

In the second half, he made 9 of 11 shots and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Thunder guard Chris Paul said it's a challenge to defend a 6-foot-11 player who can drive.

''You think `back up, back up,' but by the time you keep backing up, he's at the rim,'' Paul said.

Eric Bledsoe added 25 points and nine assists for the Bucks, who have won five of six.

Dennis Schroder scored 25 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 22 for the Thunder, who had won three straight home games.

The Thunder led by nine points early in the third quarter before Milwaukee rallied and led 87-80 heading into the fourth.

Oklahoma City's Danilo Gallinari hit a 3-pointer with 32.3 seconds left to tie the game at 114, but Milwaukee's Brook Lopez made a 3-pointer at the other end with 25.4 seconds remaining.

Gallinari missed a clean look at a 3, then Milwaukee's George Hill made two free throws with 10.5 seconds left to put the Bucks in control.

''We always fought back, and we didn't shoot the ball the way we usually do, especially me,'' Gallinari said. ''It was a very good game. Unfortunately we couldn't get it done.''

TIP-INS

Bucks: F Kyle Korver sat out with a head contusion. ... G Khris Middleton left the game with a left thigh contusion and did not return. He finished with 10 points. ... Lopez was called for a technical foul in the fourth quarter.

Thunder: C Steven Adams sat out with a left knee contusion. Coach Billy Donovan said he doesn't consider the injury serious. ... G Andre Roberson (recovery, left knee) still hasn't played this season.

KEEP FIRING

Gallinari was 3 for 15 from the field before he made the game-tying 3-pointer in the final minute. He finished 4 for 17 overall and 2 for 10 from 3-point range. Oklahoma City's No. 2 scorer for the season entered the night shooting 46.9% from the field overall and 47.5% from 3-point range.

SECOND HALF SWISHES

Milwaukee shot 60.5% in the second half. The Bucks made 21 of 30 shots inside the 3-point line after the break.

The Thunder shot 52.3% in the second half and made 9 of 21 3-pointers. Schroder scored 17 points in the second half on 6-for-7 shooting.

QUOTABLE

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on holding on against the Thunder in the fourth quarter: ''They had 39 points in the fourth quarter, so we are just lucky the clock ran out, but they hit tough shots.''

UP NEXT

The Bucks host the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

The Thunder visit the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
2 SG
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
20.9 Pts. Per Game 20.9
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
58.5 Field Goal % 47.6
57.5 Three Point % 48.4
64.5 Free Throw % 72.7
+ 3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:04
+ 1 Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws 0:04
  Personal foul on Dennis Schroder 0:04
+ 2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made layup 0:05
+ 1 George Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:10
+ 1 George Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 0:10
  Personal foul on Dennis Schroder 0:10
  Defensive rebound by George Hill 0:12
  Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:14
+ 3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wesley Matthews 0:25
Team Stats
Points 121 119
Field Goals 47-83 (56.6%) 45-91 (49.5%)
3-Pointers 11-28 (39.3%) 17-42 (40.5%)
Free Throws 16-18 (88.9%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 50 39
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 43 30
Team 2 4
Assists 27 31
Steals 9 11
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 22 15
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
35 PTS, 16 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
D. Schroder PG 17
25 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 7-3 21293734121
home team logo Thunder 4-6 24322439119
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 7-3 119.8 PPG 52.1 RPG 23.7 APG
home team logo Thunder 4-6 106.0 PPG 45.4 RPG 20.8 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 29.1 PPG 14.1 RPG 7.2 APG 57.3 FG%
D. Schroder PG 13.6 PPG 5.1 RPG 4.7 APG 40.5 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Antetokounmpo PF 35 PTS 16 REB 3 AST
D. Schroder PG 25 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
56.6 FG% 49.5
39.3 3PT FG% 40.5
88.9 FT% 70.6
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
E. Bledsoe
B. Lopez
K. Middleton
W. Matthews
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 35 16 3 13/19 2/3 7/9 3 36 1 1 7 2 14 +15 52
E. Bledsoe 25 3 9 9/15 3/6 4/4 4 29 0 1 3 0 3 +4 44
B. Lopez 15 4 0 6/11 3/7 0/0 5 30 0 2 1 0 4 +15 20
K. Middleton 10 4 5 4/7 0/2 2/2 3 22 1 0 2 0 4 +10 23
W. Matthews 6 2 2 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 31 1 0 1 0 2 +1 12
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
E. Bledsoe
B. Lopez
K. Middleton
W. Matthews
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 35 16 3 13/19 2/3 7/9 3 36 1 1 7 2 14 +15 52
E. Bledsoe 25 3 9 9/15 3/6 4/4 4 29 0 1 3 0 3 +4 44
B. Lopez 15 4 0 6/11 3/7 0/0 5 30 0 2 1 0 4 +15 20
K. Middleton 10 4 5 4/7 0/2 2/2 3 22 1 0 2 0 4 +10 23
W. Matthews 6 2 2 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 31 1 0 1 0 2 +1 12
Bench
S. Brown
G. Hill
P. Connaughton
E. Ilyasova
D. DiVincenzo
R. Lopez
F. Mason III
T. Antetokounmpo
D. Bender
D. Wilson
C. Reynolds
K. Korver
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Brown 12 3 1 5/9 1/2 1/1 1 18 2 0 2 0 3 -18 17
G. Hill 8 5 5 3/6 0/0 2/2 3 23 0 0 1 2 3 -5 22
P. Connaughton 4 5 1 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 12 1 0 2 0 5 +5 10
E. Ilyasova 4 4 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 1 3 -13 8
D. DiVincenzo 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 8 3 0 1 0 1 -2 7
R. Lopez 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 2 0 1 -2 -1
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Korver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 48 27 47/83 11/28 16/18 21 234 9 4 22 5 43 +10 214
Thunder
Starters
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
C. Paul
D. Gallinari
N. Noel
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 22 6 6 9/19 4/6 0/0 1 36 2 0 2 1 5 -8 40
C. Paul 17 5 5 6/11 3/5 2/2 1 31 1 0 3 0 5 -7 30
D. Gallinari 14 7 3 4/17 2/10 4/5 3 29 2 0 0 1 6 -1 29
N. Noel 14 3 6 6/9 0/0 2/2 4 29 0 2 2 1 2 -1 29
T. Ferguson 5 1 1 2/6 1/5 0/0 1 24 0 1 0 0 1 -8 9
Starters
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
C. Paul
D. Gallinari
N. Noel
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 22 6 6 9/19 4/6 0/0 1 36 2 0 2 1 5 -8 40
C. Paul 17 5 5 6/11 3/5 2/2 1 31 1 0 3 0 5 -7 30
D. Gallinari 14 7 3 4/17 2/10 4/5 3 29 2 0 0 1 6 -1 29
N. Noel 14 3 6 6/9 0/0 2/2 4 29 0 2 2 1 2 -1 29
T. Ferguson 5 1 1 2/6 1/5 0/0 1 24 0 1 0 0 1 -8 9
Bench
D. Schroder
M. Muscala
H. Diallo
D. Bazley
A. Nader
S. Adams
A. Roberson
D. Burton
D. Hall
J. Patton
L. Dort
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 25 6 5 9/12 3/5 4/6 5 29 3 0 4 1 5 +18 40
M. Muscala 12 3 3 4/9 4/9 0/0 2 18 0 0 2 1 2 -1 19
H. Diallo 10 0 0 5/6 0/0 0/0 2 21 3 0 1 0 0 -1 12
D. Bazley 0 4 2 0/2 0/2 0/2 1 18 0 1 1 0 4 -1 8
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Dort - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 119 35 31 45/91 17/42 12/17 20 235 11 4 15 5 30 -10 216
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores