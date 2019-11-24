SAC
Barnes, Bogdanovic lead Kings past Wizards, 113-106

  Nov 24, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Harrison Barnes matched his season high with 26 points on 7-of-8 shooting, Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Washington Wizards 113-106 on Sunday night.

Buddy Hield added 18 points, including a late 3-pointer that put Sacramento's lead at multiple possessions for good, and Richaun Holmes had 16 points and 10 rebounds. The Kings won for the seventh time in 10 games to improve to 7-8.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 20 points, ended his string of 30 or more at a career-best five games. Isaiah Thomas added 17, and Moritz Wagner had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

After each team led by as many as seven during a first half that finished tied at 57, The Kings built their lead as large as nine on a 17-8 third-quarter run. Bogdanovic scored eight points in the stretch, including an early 3-pointer, a driving reverse layup and then a free throw that stretched it to 88-79 with 1:41 left in the quarter.

The Kings kept the lead at multiple baskets until Thomas' baseline 3-pointer cut it to 100-97 with 4:11 left.

Hield immediately answered with a 3-pointer. The Wizards thought they had cut it to two points inside of 2 minutes, only to learn that Thomas' Bryant's apparent putback shortly after Hield's 3 had been overruled for a shot clock violation following video review.

TIP INS:

Kings: Went 2 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 11 of 31 . G Cory Joseph (heel) started despite being limited to 23 minutes in Friday's loss at Brooklyn ... Bogdanovic (hamstring tightness) was a game-time decision, having missed Friday with hamstring tightness.

Wizards: Beal's 30-point streak was the fourth-longest in franchise history. With another game, he would've tied Bernard King, who scored 30-plus in six straight from Nov. 3 to Nov. 16 of 1990. ... Wagner's double-double was the second of his career. The second-year pro's first came on Nov. 15 in a 137-116 win at Minnesota.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Boston on Monday night.

Wizards: At Denver on Tuesday night.

Points 113 106
Field Goals 39-81 (48.1%) 42-92 (45.7%)
3-Pointers 11-31 (35.5%) 13-34 (38.2%)
Free Throws 24-28 (85.7%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 47 52
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 33 33
Team 8 7
Assists 22 29
Steals 9 5
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 13 16
Fouls 17 23
Technicals 0 0
R. Holmes PF 22
16 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
B. Beal SG 3
20 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
away team logo Kings 7-8 24333323113
home team logo Wizards 5-9 27302821106
away team logo Kings 7-8 105.0 PPG 41.8 RPG 22.5 APG
home team logo Wizards 5-9 120.1 PPG 42.6 RPG 28.8 APG
H. Barnes SF 15.1 PPG 4.9 RPG 2.0 APG 48.1 FG%
B. Beal SG 30.3 PPG 4.7 RPG 7.1 APG 47.3 FG%
H. Barnes SF 26 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
B. Beal SG 20 PTS 3 REB 8 AST
48.1 FG% 45.7
35.5 3PT FG% 38.2
85.7 FT% 75.0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Barnes 26 4 1 7/8 3/3 9/11 1 34 0 0 3 0 4 +16 29
B. Hield 18 2 5 4/14 3/7 7/7 2 36 0 0 2 1 1 +2 28
R. Holmes 16 10 1 7/9 0/0 2/2 3 36 2 4 1 1 9 +1 33
C. Joseph 10 2 5 5/10 0/1 0/0 3 35 2 0 0 0 2 -1 24
N. Bjelica 6 12 3 3/11 0/4 0/0 2 29 3 1 5 4 8 -1 23
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 21 4 4 7/16 3/9 4/6 0 27 1 0 1 0 4 +2 33
D. Dedmon 7 0 1 2/6 1/4 2/2 3 11 1 0 1 0 0 +6 9
J. James 5 1 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 3 16 0 0 0 0 1 +2 8
Y. Ferrell 4 4 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 4 +8 10
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Guy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ariza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 113 39 22 39/81 11/31 24/28 17 236 9 5 13 6 33 +35 197
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 20 3 8 8/18 2/6 2/2 3 41 0 0 2 2 1 -4 37
I. Thomas 17 2 2 6/11 4/7 1/1 5 29 0 1 3 0 2 -14 21
T. Bryant 14 8 2 7/10 0/0 0/2 3 28 0 0 3 5 3 -1 23
R. Hachimura 7 4 1 2/7 1/2 2/2 0 23 1 0 1 0 4 -8 13
T. Brown Jr. 0 2 3 0/6 0/1 0/0 2 14 1 0 0 0 2 -2 9
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Bertans 12 6 2 4/10 4/9 0/0 3 29 1 1 0 1 5 +4 24
J. McRae 12 3 4 4/9 1/2 3/3 4 23 1 0 2 0 3 -8 22
M. Wagner 12 11 4 6/9 0/2 0/0 2 18 0 0 2 3 8 -8 29
I. Smith 7 5 3 3/9 1/4 0/0 0 24 1 0 2 0 5 +6 17
C. Miles 3 1 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 1 5 0 0 1 1 0 -6 3
I. Bonga 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 2
A. Schofield 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
J. Robinson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Chiozza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Mathews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 45 29 42/92 13/34 9/12 23 237 5 2 16 12 33 -35 200
