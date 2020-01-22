WAS
MIA

No Text

Heat waste lead, then rally to beat Wizards 134-129 in OT

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

MIAMI (AP) The Miami Heat built a huge lead, wasted every bit of it, benched their entire starting five and wound up having to go to overtime yet again.

Clearly, they like being uncomfortable.

Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Jimmy Butler scored nine of his 24 points in overtime and the Heat wasted a 21-point cushion before beating the Washington Wizards 134-129 on Wednesday night.

Butler also had 10 assists and seven rebounds for the Heat, who improved to 20-1 at home and 8-0 in overtime this season. Goran Dragic had 22 points and 10 assists, Kendrick Nunn scored 14 points and Duncan Robinson finished with 13 for the Heat.

''I think we just turn it up to another level,'' Herro said of Miami's OT success. ''We don't know we're going to win, but we try to turn it up to another level.''

Bradley Beal had a game-high 38 points for Washington on 16 for 24 shooting. Davis Bertans scored 24, Isaiah Thomas and Jordan McRae each had 14 and Ian Mahinmi scored 10 for the Wizards.

Washington fell to 1-6 in games decided by five points or less. Miami is 10-4 in such games. The Heat took 36 free throws to Washington's 20, a discrepancy Beal noticed.

''It's kind of sad that we get disrespected, especially myself, disrespected the way I do,'' Beal said. ''I attack the basket. We can look at my last three drives and I got fouled on all three of them. It is what it is.''

Beal scored with 22.2 seconds left in overtime to get Washington within 131-129. Butler made one of two free throws to push the lead to three, and Beal got a great look on a stepback 3-pointer that would have tied the game.

It hit the back of the iron, bounced over the top of the backboard and Dragic sealed it with a pair of free throws with 7.3 seconds left.

Miami led by as many as 21 in the second quarter, settled for a 19-point lead at the half and seemed well on its way to another home win.

Until things changed, that is.

The Wizards needed about three minutes to slice Miami's lead to 10. Another couple minutes later, it was down to three. And that was enough for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra - who pulled all five of his starters with 6:41 left in the quarter.

For the next 10 minutes and 28 seconds, all five starters stayed on the bench. The backups lost the lead briefly before reclaiming it and going up by as many as 10 on a 3-pointer by Dragic with 9:40 left. Spoelstra put Butler and Bam Adebayo back into the game with 8:13 remaining, hoping Miami could close things out.

They could not.

The Wizards, down by 10, went on a 19-6 run capped by back-to-back layups by Beal that gave his team a 118-115 lead with 1:35 left. Herro set up James Johnson for a corner 3 a minute later to tie the game, both teams sputtered on their final possessions of regulation and to overtime they went.

Perhaps the best on-court sight for the Wizards on Wednesday came about eight hours before the game, when rookie Rui Hachimura was able to go through a full on-court workout for the first time since he injured his groin on Dec. 16.

''Hope to get him back sometime before All-Star break, but there's no rush,'' Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. ''We're going to be careful on his comeback because he hasn't played. We'll ramp it up slowly with some off days, recovery days.''

TIP-INS

Wizards: Washington started 0 for 8 on 3-pointers and was 4 for 22 from beyond the arc in the first half. The Wizards then started 4 for 5 from deep in the second half, part of the run that gave them the lead. ... Anzejs Pasecniks (sprained left ankle) was out but may play Thursday and Moe Wagner (sprained left ankle) was cleared for non-contact activities.

Heat: Miami is 38-1 all-time in home games and 48-2 overall when scoring 125 or more points. ... Former Heat intern Anthony Walker Jr., a linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, was in attendance. ... Robinson made his first 3-point attempt for the fifth consecutive game.

TURNABOUT

When the teams last played on Dec. 30, the Wizards outscored the Heat by 18 in the second quarter. This time, the Heat won the second quarter by 16 and took a 69-50 lead into the half.

WALL UPDATE

Hachimura's workout wasn't the only injury news for Washington on Wednesday. Injured Wizards point guard John Wall - who hasn't played in an NBA game since Dec. 26, 2018, and isn't expected to return at any point this season - told The Washington Post that he spent part of the day in a gym at a downtown Miami hotel playing 5-on-5, a run that included former Heat players Amar'e Stoudemire and Michael Beasley.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit Cleveland on Thursday.

Heat: Host the L.A. Clippers on Friday.

1st Quarter
WAS Wizards 27
MIA Heat 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42   Ian Mahinmi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
11:24   Personal foul on Isaac Bonga  
11:12   3-second violation turnover on Meyers Leonard  
10:55   Isaiah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
10:50   Offensive foul on Bam Adebayo  
10:50   Turnover on Bam Adebayo  
10:36   Gary Payton II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
10:30   Shooting foul on Gary Payton II  
10:30   Duncan Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:30   MIA team rebound  
10:30 +1 Duncan Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-1
10:22   Out of bounds turnover on Isaiah Thomas  
10:07 +2 Meyers Leonard made jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 0-3
9:57   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
9:34   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Gary Payton II  
9:21   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   WAS team rebound  
9:13   Isaiah Thomas missed floating jump shot  
9:11   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Thomas  
9:05   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
8:56 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 0-6
8:46 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 2-6
8:34   Jimmy Butler missed hook shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
8:21 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 4-6
8:04   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Gary Payton II  
7:51   Traveling violation turnover on Bradley Beal  
7:39   Shooting foul on Bradley Beal  
7:39 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 4-7
7:39 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-8
7:25   Traveling violation turnover on Isaac Bonga  
7:16   Kendrick Nunn missed driving layup, blocked by Ian Mahinmi  
7:16   MIA team rebound  
7:12 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 4-11
6:58 +2 Isaiah Thomas made jump shot 6-11
6:41 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 6-14
6:28   Personal foul on Jimmy Butler  
6:16   Ian Mahinmi missed hook shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
6:03   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
6:02   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
6:00   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
5:41   Isaiah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
5:36   Ian Mahinmi missed dunk, blocked by Meyers Leonard  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
5:22   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
5:22 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 6-15
5:22 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-16
5:16   Personal foul on Meyers Leonard  
5:08 +2 Bradley Beal made driving dunk 8-16
4:47   Shooting foul on Davis Bertans  
4:47 +1 Meyers Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 8-17
4:47   Meyers Leonard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thomas  
4:35 +2 Thomas Bryant made reverse layup, assist by Davis Bertans 10-17
4:25 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot 10-19
4:10 +2 Davis Bertans made finger-roll layup 12-19
4:00   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
3:54   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
3:44 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 12-21
3:29 +2 Davis Bertans made finger-roll layup, assist by Isaiah Thomas 14-21
3:10 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 14-24
2:46 +2 Thomas Bryant made hook shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 16-24
2:29   Bad pass turnover on Kendrick Nunn, stolen by Troy Brown Jr.  
2:22 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 19-24
2:07   Bam Adebayo missed driving dunk, blocked by Thomas Bryant  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
2:01   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
1:48 +3 Jordan McRae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davis Bertans 22-24
1:31 +2 Goran Dragic made driving layup 22-26
1:13   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
1:02   James Johnson missed reverse layup, blocked by Davis Bertans  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
0:54   Jordan McRae missed fade-away jump shot  
0:52   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
0:36 +2 Bam Adebayo made hook shot, assist by Goran Dragic 22-28
0:36   Shooting foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
0:36   Bam Adebayo missed free throw  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
0:30   Personal foul on James Johnson  
0:28 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 24-28
0:07 +2 James Johnson made driving layup 24-30
0:00 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 27-30
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
WAS Wizards 23
MIA Heat 39

Time Team Play Score
11:46   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
11:33   Ish Smith missed floating jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
11:15   James Johnson missed driving layup, blocked by Thomas Bryant  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
11:10   Troy Brown Jr. missed reverse layup, blocked by Derrick Jones Jr.  
11:10   WAS team rebound  
11:07   Jordan McRae missed jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
10:57 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot 27-32
10:45   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
10:43   Personal foul on Thomas Bryant  
10:29   Tyler Herro missed jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
10:20 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made finger-roll layup, assist by Jordan McRae 29-32
10:09 +2 Kelly Olynyk made finger-roll layup, assist by Goran Dragic 29-34
9:57 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made finger-roll layup, assist by Thomas Bryant 31-34
9:49   Shooting foul on Ish Smith  
9:49 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 31-35
9:49 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-36
9:24 +2 Jordan McRae made floating jump shot 33-36
9:03 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 33-39
8:47   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
8:42   Shooting foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
8:42 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 33-40
8:42 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-41
8:26   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   MIA team rebound  
8:17   Tyler Herro missed reverse layup  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
8:16 +2 Kelly Olynyk made dunk 33-43
7:56 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 36-43
7:40 +2 James Johnson made dunk, assist by Goran Dragic 36-45
7:32   Ian Mahinmi missed layup  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
7:22 +3 Tyler Herro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 36-48
7:05   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
6:57 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Herro 36-51
6:44   Davis Bertans missed layup  
6:37   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
6:37 +2 Ian Mahinmi made dunk 38-51
6:32   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Davis Bertans  
6:32   Personal foul on Kelly Olynyk  
6:17 +2 Davis Bertans made hook shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 40-51
6:01 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk, assist by Jimmy Butler 40-53
5:51   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
5:50   Personal foul on Bradley Beal  
5:40   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Isaac Bonga  
5:36   Shooting foul on Tyler Herro  
5:36 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 41-53
5:36 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-53
5:15   Tyler Herro missed hook shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
5:08 +2 Bradley Beal made finger-roll layup 44-53
4:48 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving dunk, assist by Bam Adebayo 44-55
4:27   Isaac Bonga missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
4:16   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
4:16 +1 Kendrick Nunn made 1st of 2 free throws 44-56
4:16 +1 Kendrick Nunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-57
3:53   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:47   Lost ball turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Jordan McRae  
3:45   Out of bounds turnover on Isaac Bonga  
3:34   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
3:29   Offensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
3:27 +2 Kendrick Nunn made dunk 44-59
3:08   Bradley Beal missed reverse layup  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:06   Lost ball turnover on Kendrick Nunn, stolen by Isaac Bonga  
3:06   Out of bounds turnover on Isaac Bonga  
3:02 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 44-62
2:45   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Offensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
2:41   Offensive foul on Bradley Beal  
2:41   Turnover on Bradley Beal  
2:41   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:41   Jimmy Butler missed free throw  
2:41   MIA team rebound  
2:27   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:15 +2 Jimmy Butler made floating jump shot 44-64
1:57   Personal foul on Duncan Robinson  
1:50   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
1:43   Out of bounds turnover on Bam Adebayo  
1:30 +2 Jordan McRae made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Thomas 46-64
1:21 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup 46-66
1:21   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
1:21 +1 Jimmy Butler made free throw 46-67
1:11   Personal foul on Kendrick Nunn  
1:11   Isaiah Thomas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:11   WAS team rebound  
1:11 +1 Isaiah Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-67
0:47   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
0:45   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thomas  
0:39   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
0:39   Troy Brown Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:39   WAS team rebound  
0:39 +1 Troy Brown Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-67
0:33   Shooting foul on Jordan McRae  
0:33 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 48-68
0:33 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-69
0:23   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
0:23 +1 Jordan McRae made 1st of 2 free throws 49-69
0:23 +1 Jordan McRae made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-69
0:04   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Johnathan Williams  
0:00   Isaiah Thomas missed floating jump shot  
0:00   WAS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  