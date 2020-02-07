DAL
WAS

No Text

Beal's last-second layup helps Wizards beat Mavericks

  • AP
  • Feb 07, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Bradley Beal's last-second layup handed the Dallas Mavericks another loss without Luka Doncic.

They felt as though things slipped away well before that.

Beal made a layup with 0.2 seconds left to finish with 29 points and give the Washington Wizards a 119-118 victory Friday night over Dallas, which has dropped three of five since Doncic went out with a sprained right ankle. The Mavericks committed 14 turnovers that turned into 23 Wizards points, and they weren't themselves defensively in part because Kristaps Porzingis got into foul trouble.

''The game was lost throughout,'' Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. ''We had too many miscommunications, and it was a collection of defensive mistakes over 47 minutes and 58.2 seconds or whatever it was that led to this. Just very disappointing.''

Beal's heroics came after Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. drew a blocking foul and hit one of two free throws with 1.8 seconds left.

''He was reading the defense really well and it's a great play, good screen, good finish,'' coach Scott Brooks said.

Beal fell one point short of reaching 30 for an eighth consecutive game, but felt great about getting the 18-32 Wizards to the edge of a playoff position in the Eastern Conference. They're three games back of the eighth seed.

''It just meant a lot to win at the end of the day,'' said Beal, who was 11 of 28 from the field. ''We've got four or five home games before the break. We can take full advantage of that and be sitting right in the playoff picture.''

Washington made 19 of 38 3-pointers. Davis Bertans was responsible for five of them and finished with 20 points.

''We've just got to do a better job guarding guys,'' Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith said. ''We've got to limit the wide-open 3s.''

Rookie Rui Hachimura took it to Porzingis, getting the Mavericks center into foul trouble and finishing with 17. Porzingis, who played without a protective face mask two nights after breaking his nose, picked up his fifth early in the fourth quarter and had 11 points in just 21:16.

Shuffling Porzingis in and out didn't help the Mavericks' rhythm, especially on defense, where players blamed a lack of communication.

''This team is way too close to not talk as much as we did tonight,'' Jalen Brunson said. ''We have very good chemistry, we all enjoy each other, so this is a very uncharacteristic night for us not talking defensively.''

DONCIC UPDATE

Doncic is progressing in his rehab, and the Mavericks hope he can play at least one game before the All-Star break, which begins for them after a game against Sacramento on Feb. 12. This is the second time Doncic sprained his right ankle this season, and it's unclear what kind of maintenance it'll need over the next few weeks and months.

''Any time you have any body part that's been injured a couple times, the training staff's going to watch it very closely,'' Carlisle said.

STAYING PAT

Unlike previous years, Dallas made no moves at Thursday's NBA trade deadline. That didn't surprise Carlisle.

''We like the roster,'' he said. ''We've liked it from the beginning of the year. The important thing now is to work on our health going into the break.''

The Wizards acquired 2018 first-round pick Jerome Robinson and fellow guard Shabazz Napier in a pair of deals in which they sent Isaiah Thomas to the Clippers and Jordan McRae to the Nuggets. Napier played against the Mavericks, while Robinson is expected to make his Washington debut Sunday.

''It was two great moves for us going forward,'' Brooks said. ''They're both going to get good opportunities to see where they are as players and hopefully we can develop them as the rest of the season comes along.''

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Seth Curry returned after missing two games with left knee tightness and led Dallas with 20 points off the bench. ... G Jose Juan Berea missed a second consecutive game with a sprained left ankle. ... The Mavericks had seven players in double figures.

Wizards: Bertans passed Gilbert Arenas for the most 3-pointers in team history through the first 50 games of a season. ... Napier scored 14 points in his Wizards debut.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: play perhaps their final game of this stretch without Doncic when they visit the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

Wizards: continue their lengthy home stand by hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
DAL Mavericks 33
WAS Wizards 29

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made reverse layup, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 2-0
11:30 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 2-2
11:19   Personal foul on Isaac Bonga  
11:08 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made driving dunk, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 4-2
10:53 +3 Rui Hachimura made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 4-5
10:44   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
10:38   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
10:24   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
10:18 +3 Courtney Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 7-5
10:05   Ish Smith missed reverse layup  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:58   Courtney Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
9:49 +3 Isaac Bonga made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rui Hachimura 7-8
9:22   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:17   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
9:10   Personal foul on Courtney Lee  
9:04   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:54 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made finger-roll layup 9-8
8:27   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:15   Bad pass turnover on Kristaps Porzingis, stolen by Isaac Bonga  
8:10 +2 Rui Hachimura made dunk, assist by Isaac Bonga 9-10
7:53   Jalen Brunson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
7:35   Bradley Beal missed floating jump shot, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
7:30 +2 Jalen Brunson made floating jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 11-10
7:16   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonga, stolen by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
7:00   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
6:54   Out of bounds turnover on Ish Smith  
6:34 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 14-10
6:14   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:05 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 17-10
5:52   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:43   Bad pass turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr., stolen by Rui Hachimura  
5:35 +2 Rui Hachimura made running Jump Shot 17-12
5:22   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19   Offensive rebound by Seth Curry  
5:16   Delon Wright missed reverse layup  
5:16   WAS team rebound  
5:16   Personal foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
5:02 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 17-14
4:50   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Ish Smith  
4:40   Davis Bertans missed finger-roll layup  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
4:33 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 20-14
4:14   Isaac Bonga missed running Jump Shot  
4:12   Offensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
4:12 +2 Moe Wagner made dunk 20-16
4:02 +2 Maxi Kleber made dunk, assist by Seth Curry 22-16
3:48 +2 Bradley Beal made driving dunk, assist by Ish Smith 22-18
3:25   Delon Wright missed jump shot  
3:21   Offensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
3:19   Ryan Broekhoff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
3:15   Courtney Lee missed dunk  
3:11   Shooting foul on Moe Wagner  
3:11 +1 Seth Curry made 1st of 3 free throws 23-18
3:11 +1 Seth Curry made 2nd of 3 free throws 24-18
3:11 +1 Seth Curry made 3rd of 3 free throws 25-18
3:01   Personal foul on Courtney Lee  
2:57   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
2:39   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
2:30 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot 25-21
2:18   Lost ball turnover on Seth Curry, stolen by Moe Wagner  
2:15   Personal foul on Maxi Kleber  
2:08 +2 Moe Wagner made alley-oop shot, assist by Bradley Beal 25-23
1:50   Personal foul on Moe Wagner  
1:41   Ryan Broekhoff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
1:36 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 28-23
1:23 +3 Troy Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Moe Wagner 28-26
1:15 +2 Delon Wright made finger-roll layup, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 30-26
1:15   Shooting foul on Shabazz Napier  
1:15   Delon Wright missed free throw  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
1:07 +2 Shabazz Napier made driving layup 30-28
1:00   Delon Wright missed driving layup, blocked by Shabazz Napier  
1:00   DAL team rebound  
0:50   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:47   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
0:34   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
0:28   Personal foul on Seth Curry  
0:28   Davis Bertans missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:28   WAS team rebound  
0:28 +1 Davis Bertans made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-29
0:04   Seth Curry missed driving layup  
0:04   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
0:03   Maxi Kleber missed dunk  
0:03   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
0:00   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   WAS team rebound  

2nd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 31
WAS Wizards 33

Time Team Play Score
11:39 +2 Rui Hachimura made jump shot, assist by Davis Bertans 33-31
11:20   Personal foul on Davis Bertans  
11:11   Dorian Finney-Smith missed jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
11:01   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
10:42   Justin Jackson missed floating jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
10:28 +2 Rui Hachimura made jump shot 33-33
10:13 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 36-33
10:01   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:57   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Offensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
9:53   Justin Jackson missed dunk  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
9:45 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 36-36
9:18 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made jump shot 38-36
8:56   Shabazz Napier missed jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
8:46   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
8:37   Shabazz Napier missed running Jump Shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
8:30   Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
8:19   Jalen Brunson missed running Jump Shot  
8:17   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:17   Bad pass turnover on Kristaps Porzingis, stolen by Troy Brown Jr.  
8:12 +2 Rui Hachimura made floating jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 38-38
7:50   Lost ball turnover on Kristaps Porzingis, stolen by Bradley Beal  
7:50   Personal foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
7:39   Personal foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
7:28 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made driving dunk 38-40
7:09 +2 Jalen Brunson made floating jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 40-40
6:57 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 40-42
6:39 +3 Justin Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 43-42
6:31   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
6:31 +1 Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws 43-43
6:31   Rui Hachimura missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
6:08   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
5:56   Rui Hachimura missed floating jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
5:46 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made finger-roll layup, assist by Delon Wright 45-43
5:33   Personal foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:17   Rui Hachimura missed fade-away jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Courtney Lee  
4:59   Seth Curry missed driving layup, blocked by Ian Mahinmi  
4:55   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
4:53   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
4:45 +2 Delon Wright made reverse layup 47-43
4:29 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 47-45
4:13 +3 Courtney Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 50-45
4:00 +3 Troy Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 50-48
3:44 +2 Delon Wright made finger-roll layup 52-48
3:35 +2 Ish Smith made driving layup 52-50
3:17   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:17 +1 Seth Curry made free throw 53-50
3:07   Seth Curry missed floating jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
2:56   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
2:51 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ian Mahinmi 53-53
2:36 +2 Maxi Kleber made alley-oop shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 55-53
2:17   Isaac Bonga missed floating jump shot  
2:17   Team rebound  
1:58 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 58-53
1:48 +2 Ish Smith made reverse layup 58-55
1:34 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 60-55
1:25   Offensive foul on Ian Mahinmi  
1:25   Turnover on Ian Mahinmi  
1:09   Shooting foul on Davis Bertans  
1:09 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 61-55
1:09 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-55
0:58 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 62-57
0:58   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
0:58 +1 Bradley Beal made free throw 62-58
0:38   Jalen Brunson missed floating jump shot  
0:37   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
0:32 +2 Ish Smith made reverse layup, assist by Davis Bertans 62-60
0:09   Seth Curry missed driving layup  
0:05   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
0:05 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made dunk 64-60
0:01   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
0:00   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
0:00 +2 Ian Mahinmi made dunk 64-62
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 29
WAS Wizards 30

Time Team Play Score
11:49 +3 Rui Hachimura made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 64-65
11:32   Personal foul on Ian Mahinmi  
11:17 +2 Jalen Brunson made hook shot 66-65
11:05   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
11:05 +1 Ian Mahinmi made 1st of 2 free throws 66-66
11:05 +1 Ian Mahinmi made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-67
10:50 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made layup, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 68-67
10:37   Rui Hachimura missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Ish Smith  
10:34   Isaac Bonga missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Offensive rebound by Ish Smith  
10:22   Out of bounds turnover on Ian Mahinmi  
10:11   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
10:05   Offensive foul on Bradley Beal  
10:05   Turnover on Bradley Beal  
9:50   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
9:41   Bradley Beal missed running Jump Shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
9:35   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Ish Smith  
9:27 +2 Ian Mahinmi made dunk, assist by Ish Smith 68-69
9:12   Courtney Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Offensive rebound by Courtney Lee  
9:08 +2 Courtney Lee made dunk