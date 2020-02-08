MIA
SAC

No Text

Kings make 19 3-pointers, thump Heat 105-97

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) After an uneven start, the Sacramento Kings found some patience and broke down Miami's zone defense. It nearly resulted in another franchise record.

Coach Luke Walton was just as impressed with his team's defense.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Buddy Hield added 21 and the Kings used 19 3-pointers to beat the Miami Heat 105-97 on Friday night.

''Every time Miami kind of started putting the pressure on us, our guys did a really nice job of responding to them and kind of getting control of the game again,'' Walton said. ''As the game went, our guys really adapted nicely to how the flow and physicality of the game were going.''

De'Aaron Fox had 16 points and eight assists as the Kings won their fifth in seventh games. Nemanja Bjelica added 15 points and eight assists.

Eight days after setting a franchise record with 21 3-pointers, Sacramento nearly matched it while going 19 of 44 beyond the arc. Bogdanovic had six 3s, and Hield and Bjelica had five apiece.

That was a much better result than earlier this season when the Kings made 13 of 51 3s in an overtime loss in Miami.

''We have great shooters,'' Bjelica ssaid. ''We had some bad decisions, especially myself at the end of the first half. But then in the third quarter, we made some easy cuts, easy buckets, opened the floor and hit some important 3s.''

Defensively, the Kings turned 20 Miami turnovers into 31 points.

''In this league, you have to be able to defend,'' Fox said. ''There are nights where sometimes the ball just doesn't fall, but you have to be able to rely on your defense. Right now, we're doing pretty well on both sides of the ball.''

Bam Adebayo had 26 points and seven rebounds for Miami. Duncan Robinson added 18 points, six assists and five rebounds.

The Heat played short-handed, although it won't be for long. All-Star Jimmy Butler did not play after straining his right shoulder in a loss to the Clippers on Wednesday, but got good news after an MRI test on his shoulder came back negative. Newcomers Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder - acquired in a trade from Memphis earlier this week - were also held out.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra didn't use the shortage as an excuse.

''We just didn't play a smart game. We had a lot of mental errors and mental breakdowns,'' Spoelstra said. ''We did bring the physical part, but not the mental part. It was really sloppy with our decision making and it tumbled to over to both sides of the floor.''

Sacramento took advantage and earned a split of the season series with Miami.

The Kings trailed midway through the third quarter, then took over. Harry Giles scored on a putback, followed by consecutive 3s from Bjelica and Bogdanovic. Hield later added a 3-pointer and Fox made a steal near midcourt and went in for an easy layup.

Sacramento went on another big run in the fourth and led by 17.

ANXIOUS IGGY

Iguodala says he's looking forward to getting back on the court after spending the past few months making his rounds on TV and radio while his stalemate with Memphis went on.

''It was kind of good for me to step away to see what that life would be like,'' Iguodala said. ''It was a good experience. I was probably too busy.''

Iguodala, 36, last played June 13, 2019, in the playoffs for Golden State but says he feels great after the time away. A two-year, $30 million extension from the Heat didn't hurt, either.

''I still feel like I have a lot of time left and I think it'll show,'' he said said. ''I'm sure I can get out there right now but I want to be in a position where I'm not being a hindrance. I want to be a plus and a positive every step of the way.''

TIP-INS

Heat: Derrick Jones Jr. had nine points and six rebounds while starting in place of Butler. ... Tyler Herro (ankle) did not play. ... Miami lost for the first time in eight games this season when Robinson made at least six 3s. He went 6 of 9 beyond the arc.

Kings: Kent Bazemore sparked the surge in the fourth quarter with a pair of layups and a dunk that came after he made a steal from behind in the backcourt. He later added a blocked shot.

UP NEXT

Heat: play at the Trail Blazers on Sunday. Miami is looking to sweep the two-game season series with Portland for the second straight year.

Kings: host the Spurs on Saturday in the second half of a back-to-back. Sacramento won all three games against San Antonio last season, but lost in overtime at AT&T Center earlier this season.

--

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
MIA Heat 28
SAC Kings 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:48   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
11:43   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
11:35 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 3-0
11:19   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
11:12   Out of bounds turnover on Duncan Robinson  
11:02 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 3-3
10:42   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:28 +2 Harry III Giles made dunk, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 3-5
10:15   Lost ball turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
9:57 +2 Harry III Giles made jump shot 3-7
9:46   Bad pass turnover on Kendrick Nunn, stolen by Harry III Giles  
9:38   Personal foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
9:31 +2 Harrison Barnes made jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 3-9
9:15   Out of bounds turnover on Kelly Olynyk  
9:04 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 3-11
8:46   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:40 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 6-11
8:25   Personal foul on Bam Adebayo  
8:17 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 6-14
8:06 +2 Bam Adebayo made driving dunk 8-14
7:56   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
7:56   De'Aaron Fox missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:56   SAC team rebound  
7:56   De'Aaron Fox missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
7:47   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
7:36   Harrison Barnes missed layup  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
7:32   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
7:26 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 11-14
7:13   Out of bounds turnover on Harrison Barnes  
7:03   Offensive foul on Goran Dragic  
7:03   Turnover on Goran Dragic  
6:51 +2 Harry III Giles made dunk, assist by De'Aaron Fox 11-16
6:35 +2 Bam Adebayo made layup, assist by Duncan Robinson 13-16
6:19 +2 De'Aaron Fox made fade-away jump shot 13-18
6:08 +2 Bam Adebayo made alley-oop shot, assist by Duncan Robinson 15-18
5:56 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot 15-20
5:43   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
5:27 +2 Harrison Barnes made driving dunk, assist by Buddy Hield 15-22
5:13   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Offensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
5:11 +2 Kelly Olynyk made dunk 17-22
4:59   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
4:44 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 20-22
4:28 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 20-25
4:02   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
3:45   Bad pass turnover on Buddy Hield, stolen by Goran Dragic  
3:41   Out of bounds turnover on Goran Dragic  
3:31   Nemanja Bjelica missed hook shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:14   Goran Dragic missed turnaround jump shot  
3:12   Offensive rebound by KZ Okpala  
3:12   KZ Okpala missed dunk  
3:12   MIA team rebound  
3:12   Personal foul on Harrison Barnes  
3:04   Bam Adebayo missed hook shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
2:58   Lost ball turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Goran Dragic  
2:50   Kendrick Nunn missed floating jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
2:37   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
2:22 +2 Bam Adebayo made layup, assist by Kelly Olynyk 22-25
2:05 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 22-28
1:55   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
1:40 +2 Kendrick Nunn made layup, assist by Goran Dragic 24-28
1:18   Out of bounds turnover on Nemanja Bjelica  
1:05 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot 26-28
0:54 +2 Kent Bazemore made reverse layup, assist by Buddy Hield 26-30
0:40   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:37   Offensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
0:28   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
0:26   MIA team rebound  
0:26   Personal foul on Yogi Ferrell  
0:26 +1 Chris Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 27-30
0:26 +1 Chris Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-30
0:06   Personal foul on KZ Okpala  
0:03   Offensive foul on Yogi Ferrell  
0:03   Turnover on Yogi Ferrell  
0:00   Bad pass turnover on Duncan Robinson, stolen by Kent Bazemore  
0:00   Yogi Ferrell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Duncan Robinson  
0:00   SAC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIA Heat 22
SAC Kings 22

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by KZ Okpala  
11:38   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
11:37   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
11:16   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
11:12   Offensive foul on Kent Bazemore  
11:12   Turnover on Kent Bazemore  
10:57   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
10:48   Personal foul on KZ Okpala  
10:37   Kent Bazemore missed driving layup, blocked by Chris Silva  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Chris Silva  
10:30   Lost ball turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Yogi Ferrell  
10:18 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kent Bazemore 28-33
9:59   Gabe Vincent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
9:49   Offensive foul on Kent Bazemore  
9:49   Turnover on Kent Bazemore  
9:38   Out of bounds turnover on Goran Dragic  
9:27   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
9:27 +1 Buddy Hield made free throw 28-34
9:20 +2 Buddy Hield made driving layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 28-36
9:20   Shooting foul on Chris Silva  
9:20 +1 Buddy Hield made free throw 28-37
8:59 +2 KZ Okpala made layup, assist by Gabe Vincent 30-37
8:59   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
8:59   KZ Okpala missed free throw  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
8:49   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
8:37   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
8:23 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 30-40
8:17   Gabe Vincent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
7:50   Yogi Ferrell missed reverse layup  
7:50   MIA team rebound  
7:39 +2 Bam Adebayo made alley-oop shot, assist by Goran Dragic 32-40
7:13   Lost ball turnover on Nemanja Bjelica, stolen by KZ Okpala  
7:10 +2 KZ Okpala made dunk 34-40
7:10   Shooting foul on Buddy Hield  
7:10 +1 KZ Okpala made free throw 35-40
6:54   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Tolliver, stolen by KZ Okpala  
6:52 +2 KZ Okpala made dunk 37-40
6:28   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
6:22   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
6:22 +2 Harrison Barnes made dunk 37-42
6:09   Offensive foul on Kendrick Nunn  
6:09   Turnover on Kendrick Nunn  
5:56   Personal foul on Gabe Vincent  
5:40 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 37-45
5:19   Offensive foul on Bam Adebayo  
5:19   Turnover on Bam Adebayo  
5:05   Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
4:54   Kent Bazemore missed fade-away jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
4:32   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
4:14 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 37-48
4:02   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
3:57 +2 Bam Adebayo made jump shot 39-48
3:44   Out of bounds turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
3:34   Gabe Vincent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Anthony Tolliver  
3:23 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 39-50
3:11   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
3:11   Bam Adebayo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:11   MIA team rebound  
3:11 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-50
2:57   Bad pass turnover on Kent Bazemore, stolen by Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:54   Shooting foul on Kent Bazemore  
2:54   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:54   MIA team rebound  
2:54 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-50
2:31   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Gabe Vincent  
2:20   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
2:20 +1 Kendrick Nunn made 1st of 2 free throws 42-50
2:20 +1 Kendrick Nunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-50
2:10   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
2:00 +2 Kendrick Nunn made driving layup 45-50
1:44   Bad pass turnover on Nemanja Bjelica, stolen by Goran Dragic  
1:42   Shooting foul on Buddy Hield  
1:42   Goran Dragic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:42   MIA team rebound  
1:42 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-50
1:23   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
1:14   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
1:04   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
0:55   Shooting foul on Harrison Barnes  
0:55 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 47-50
0:55   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:55   Offensive rebound by Chris Silva  
0:53   Chris Silva missed layup, blocked by De'Aaron Fox  
0:49   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
0:38 +2 Buddy Hield made layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 47-52
0:20 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 50-52
0:00   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   SAC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MIA Heat 26
SAC Kings 31

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Harrison Barnes missed floating jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
11:30   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
11:28   MIA team rebound  
11:14 +2 Bam Adebayo made alley-oop shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 52-52
11:04   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
11:00   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
11:00 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 53-52
11:00 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-52
10:43   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
10:32   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
10:24   Harrison Barnes missed driving layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
10:23   Offensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
10:22 +2 Harry III Giles made dunk 54-54
10:01 +2 Bam Adebayo made layup, assist by Duncan Robinson 56-54
9:44 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 56-57
9:29   Offensive foul on Duncan Robinson  
9:29   Turnover on Duncan Robinson  
9:19 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 56-60
9:06 +2 Kendrick Nunn made driving layup 58-60
8:44   Bad pass turnover on