Middleton, Bledsoe help Bucks beat Kings minus Antetokounmpo

  • Feb 10, 2020

MILWAUKEE (AP) Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe scored 28 points apiece to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Sacramento Kings 123-111 on Monday night, as the Bucks won without new father Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, missed the game after he and his girlfriend welcomed their first child, a son whose birth he announced earlier Monday on his Twitter account.

Milwaukee trailed 90-88 after three quarters, but opened the final period with 13 consecutive points as Sacramento missed its first five shots. Bledsoe capped the run with back-to-back 3 pointers to put the Bucks up 101-90.

Bogdan Bogdanovic hit two free throws to pull the Kings within 103-97 with 5:58 remaining, but the Bucks pushed the lead back to 111-100 on a 3-pointer by Donte DiVincenzo.

Harrison Barnes had 23 points and De'Aaron Fox added 17 for the Kings, who had won four of their previous five.

Brook Lopez added 20 points for the Bucks, who improved their NBA-best record to 46-7. Milwaukee is 4-6 when trailing after three quarters.

Sacramento, which trailed 38-24 after one quarter, took its first lead at 57-56 on Nemanja Bjelica's layup with 37 seconds left in the half. After making 16 of 31 shots in the first quarter, including 5 of 12 from beyond the arc, the Bucks were just 6 of 21 in their 19-point second quarter.

TIP-INS

Kings: Forward Jabari Parker, acquired at the trade deadline from Atlanta - where he missed 20 of his last 21 games with a right shoulder impingement - was inactive Monday for the third consecutive game with Sacramento. Coach Luke Walton said there is a chance Parker could play Wednesday at Dallas.

Bucks: Milwaukee signed veteran forward Marvin Williams on Monday and waived forward Dragan Bender. Williams, in his 15th season, averaged 6.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 41 games with Charlotte this season. The 6-foot-8 Williams, the second overall pick in the 2005 draft by the Atlanta Hawks, has averaged 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over his career. Bender averaged 3.7 points in seven games with the Bucks and also played in 13 games for the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

UP NEXT

Kings are at Dallas on Wednesday.

Bucks are at Indianapolis on Wednesday.

1st Quarter
SAC Kings 24
MIL Bucks 38

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41   Ersan Ilyasova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
11:28   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
11:11 +2 Eric Bledsoe made layup, assist by Ersan Ilyasova 0-2
10:59   Nemanja Bjelica missed jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
10:48 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wesley Matthews 0-5
10:31 +2 Harry III Giles made jump shot 2-5
10:18   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
10:15   Out of bounds turnover on Harry III Giles  
9:55 +2 Eric Bledsoe made turnaround jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 2-7
9:43 +2 Harry III Giles made dunk, assist by De'Aaron Fox 4-7
9:31 +2 Brook Lopez made jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 4-9
9:20 +2 Harry III Giles made layup, assist by Harrison Barnes 6-9
9:13   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
8:54   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
8:45   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
8:39 +3 De'Aaron Fox made 3-pt. jump shot 9-9
8:21 +2 Brook Lopez made reverse layup 9-11
8:06 +2 Harrison Barnes made driving layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 11-11
7:53   Personal foul on Harry III Giles  
7:49 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 11-14
7:37   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
7:31   Lost ball turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Nemanja Bjelica  
7:22   Harrison Barnes missed driving layup  
7:19   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
7:19 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made dunk 13-14
7:11   Ersan Ilyasova missed turnaround jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
7:03   Shooting foul on Ersan Ilyasova  
7:03   Nemanja Bjelica missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:03   SAC team rebound  
7:03 +1 Nemanja Bjelica made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-14
6:50   3-second violation turnover on Brook Lopez  
6:32   De'Aaron Fox missed finger-roll layup  
6:30   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
6:29   Nemanja Bjelica missed hook shot  
6:29   MIL team rebound  
6:29   Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
6:14 +2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup, assist by Wesley Matthews 14-16
5:59   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
5:43 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 14-19
5:34   Personal foul on Sterling Brown  
5:30   Offensive foul on De'Aaron Fox  
5:30   Turnover on De'Aaron Fox  
5:17   Brook Lopez missed hook shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
5:13   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo  
5:09   Donte DiVincenzo missed layup  
5:08   Offensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
5:05   Khris Middleton missed dunk  
5:05   MIL team rebound  
4:57   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Offensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
4:54 +3 Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 14-22
4:38 +2 Harrison Barnes made reverse layup 16-22
4:24 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 16-24
4:24   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
4:24 +1 Khris Middleton made free throw 16-25
4:15   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
4:07 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot 16-28
4:05   Full timeout called  
3:53   Lost ball turnover on Harrison Barnes, stolen by Sterling Brown  
3:44   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
3:32   Cory Joseph missed floating jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
3:20   Sterling Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
3:12   Offensive foul on Harry III Giles  
3:12   Turnover on Harry III Giles  
3:01   Donte DiVincenzo missed driving layup  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
2:53   Kent Bazemore missed driving layup  
2:50   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
2:44   Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
2:24   Robin Lopez missed hook shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
2:12 +2 Cory Joseph made driving layup 18-28
2:12   Shooting foul on Kyle Korver  
2:12   Cory Joseph missed free throw  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
2:03 +2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup 18-30
1:46 +2 Cory Joseph made driving layup 20-30
1:31 +2 Kyle Korver made jump shot 20-32
1:15   Kent Bazemore missed driving layup  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
1:09   Eric Bledsoe missed layup, blocked by Kent Bazemore  
1:09   MIL team rebound  
1:09   MIL team rebound  
0:56   Offensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
0:55 +2 Pat Connaughton made dunk 20-34
0:45   Buddy Hield missed alley-oop shot  
0:45   Offensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
0:44 +2 Buddy Hield made dunk 22-34
0:33 +2 Eric Bledsoe made reverse layup 22-36
0:11 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made dunk, assist by Kent Bazemore 24-36
0:02 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made driving layup 24-38
0:00   Yogi Ferrell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   SAC team rebound  
0:00   SAC team rebound  
0:00   SAC team rebound  

2nd Quarter
SAC Kings 34
MIL Bucks 19

Time Team Play Score
11:38 +2 Cory Joseph made jump shot 26-38
11:25   Ersan Ilyasova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Offensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
11:17   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   SAC team rebound  
11:17   Personal foul on Ersan Ilyasova  
11:05 +2 Yogi Ferrell made jump shot 28-38
10:50   Kyle Korver missed floating jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
10:41   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
10:28   Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Yogi Ferrell  
10:23   Yogi Ferrell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   SAC team rebound  
10:22   Personal foul on Kyle Korver  
10:13   Yogi Ferrell missed driving layup  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
10:00   Wesley Matthews missed turnaround jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
9:53 +2 Kent Bazemore made driving layup, assist by Yogi Ferrell 30-38
9:53   Shooting foul on Eric Bledsoe  
9:53 +1 Kent Bazemore made free throw 31-38
9:41 +2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup 31-40
9:26   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
9:19   Kent Bazemore missed reverse layup, blocked by Ersan Ilyasova  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
9:12   Bad pass turnover on Wesley Matthews  
9:12   Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe  
8:54   Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
8:47   Personal foul on Buddy Hield  
8:40 +2 Brook Lopez made hook shot 31-42
8:20 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 33-42
8:01   Personal foul on Kent Bazemore  
8:01   Offensive foul on Brook Lopez  
8:01   Turnover on Brook Lopez  
7:50   Offensive foul on Cory Joseph  
7:50   Turnover on Cory Joseph  
7:42   Personal foul on Harrison Barnes  
7:33   Brook Lopez missed layup  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
7:20   Kent Bazemore missed layup  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
7:16   Out of bounds turnover on Donte DiVincenzo  
7:16   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:16   Khris Middleton missed free throw  
7:16   SAC team rebound  
7:05   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Sterling Brown  
7:01   Sterling Brown missed layup, blocked by Cory Joseph  
6:59   SAC team rebound  
6:25 +2 Brook Lopez made turnaround jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 36-44
6:46 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot 36-42
6:25 +2 Brook Lopez made turnaround jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 36-44
6:13 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 39-44
5:49   Brook Lopez missed turnaround jump shot  
5:49   Offensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
5:49   Shooting foul on Buddy Hield  
5:49 +1 Brook Lopez made 1st of 2 free throws 39-45
5:49 +1 Brook Lopez made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-46
5:41   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Sterling Brown  
5:34   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
5:15   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
5:01   Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
4:51 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 42-46
4:35   Shooting foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
4:35 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 42-47
4:35 +1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-48
4:27   Personal foul on Ersan Ilyasova  
4:27 +1 Harrison Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 43-48
4:27 +1 Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-48
4:09   Khris Middleton missed turnaround jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
4:01   Out of bounds turnover on Buddy Hield  
3:45 +3 Sterling Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 44-51
3:21 +2 Harrison Barnes made driving layup 46-51
3:12   Bad pass turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Buddy Hield  
3:06 +2 Buddy Hield made finger-roll layup 48-51
2:55   Sterling Brown missed driving layup  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
2:45   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
2:33 +3 Sterling Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 48-54
2:19   De'Aaron Fox missed layup  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
2:12 +2 Pat Connaughton made layup, assist by Khris Middleton 48-56
1:59 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 50-56
1:41   Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
1:37   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   SAC team rebound  
1:13   Out of bounds turnover on Ersan Ilyasova  
1:31 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 53-56
1:13   Out of bounds turnover on Ersan Ilyasova  
1:02   Shooting foul on Ersan Ilyasova  
1:02 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 54-56
1:02 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-56
0:45   Eric Bledsoe missed driving layup  
0:45   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
0:37 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made alley-oop shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 57-56
0:30   Khris Middleton missed layup  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
0:26   Personal foul on Sterling Brown  
0:26 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 58-56
0:26   De'Aaron Fox missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:24   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
0:07   Shooting foul on Kent Bazemore  
0:07   Eric Bledsoe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:07   MIL team rebound  
0:07 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-57
0:00   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   SAC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SAC Kings 32
MIL Bucks 31

Time Team Play Score
11:28   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Sterling Brown  
11:28 +3 Sterling Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 58-60
11:15 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made layup, assist by Harry III Giles 60-60
11:03   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
11:01