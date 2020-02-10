|
+2
Cory Joseph made jump shot
26-38
11:25
Ersan Ilyasova missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:23
Offensive rebound by Pat Connaughton
11:17
Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:17
SAC team rebound
11:17
Personal foul on Ersan Ilyasova
11:05
+2
Yogi Ferrell made jump shot
28-38
10:50
Kyle Korver missed floating jump shot
10:47
Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica
10:41
Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:37
Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe
10:28
Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:25
Defensive rebound by Yogi Ferrell
10:23
Yogi Ferrell missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:22
SAC team rebound
10:22
Personal foul on Kyle Korver
10:13
Yogi Ferrell missed driving layup
10:11
Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
10:00
Wesley Matthews missed turnaround jump shot
9:58
Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica
9:53
+2
Kent Bazemore made driving layup, assist by Yogi Ferrell
30-38
9:53
Shooting foul on Eric Bledsoe
9:53
+1
Kent Bazemore made free throw
31-38
9:41
+2
Eric Bledsoe made driving layup
31-40
9:26
Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:24
Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes
9:19
Kent Bazemore missed reverse layup, blocked by Ersan Ilyasova
9:15
Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
9:12
Bad pass turnover on Wesley Matthews
9:12
Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe
8:54
Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:51
Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton
8:47
Personal foul on Buddy Hield
8:40
+2
Brook Lopez made hook shot
31-42
8:20
+2
Bogdan Bogdanovic made jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes
33-42
8:01
Personal foul on Kent Bazemore
8:01
Offensive foul on Brook Lopez
8:01
Turnover on Brook Lopez
7:50
Offensive foul on Cory Joseph
7:50
Turnover on Cory Joseph
7:42
Personal foul on Harrison Barnes
7:33
Brook Lopez missed layup
7:30
Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph
7:20
Kent Bazemore missed layup
7:18
Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews
7:16
Out of bounds turnover on Donte DiVincenzo
7:16
Unsportsmanlike technical foul
7:16
Khris Middleton missed free throw
7:16
SAC team rebound
7:05
De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup, blocked by Brook Lopez
7:01
Defensive rebound by Sterling Brown
7:01
Sterling Brown missed layup, blocked by Cory Joseph
6:59
SAC team rebound
6:25
+2
Brook Lopez made turnaround jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton
36-44
6:46
+3
Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot
36-42
6:25
+2
Brook Lopez made turnaround jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton
36-44
6:13
+3
Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox
39-44
5:49
Brook Lopez missed turnaround jump shot
5:49
Offensive rebound by Brook Lopez
5:49
Shooting foul on Buddy Hield
5:49
+1
Brook Lopez made 1st of 2 free throws
39-45
5:49
+1
Brook Lopez made 2nd of 2 free throws
39-46
5:41
De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup, blocked by Brook Lopez
5:39
Defensive rebound by Sterling Brown
5:34
Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:32
Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield
5:15
Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:13
Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton
5:01
Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:59
Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox
4:51
+3
Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox
42-46
4:35
Shooting foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic
4:35
+1
Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws
42-47
4:35
+1
Khris Middleton made 2nd of 2 free throws
42-48
4:27
Personal foul on Ersan Ilyasova
4:27
+1
Harrison Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
43-48
4:27
+1
Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws
44-48
4:09
Khris Middleton missed turnaround jump shot
4:06
Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox
4:01
Out of bounds turnover on Buddy Hield
3:45
+3
Sterling Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe
44-51
3:21
+2
Harrison Barnes made driving layup
46-51
3:12
Bad pass turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Buddy Hield
3:06
+2
Buddy Hield made finger-roll layup
48-51
2:55
Sterling Brown missed driving layup
2:53
Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield
2:45
Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:42
Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
2:33
+3
Sterling Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe
48-54
2:19
De'Aaron Fox missed layup
2:18
Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
2:12
+2
Pat Connaughton made layup, assist by Khris Middleton
48-56
1:59
+2
De'Aaron Fox made driving layup
50-56
1:41
Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot
1:39
Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic
1:37
Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:33
SAC team rebound
1:13
Out of bounds turnover on Ersan Ilyasova
1:31
+3
Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox
53-56
1:13
Out of bounds turnover on Ersan Ilyasova
1:02
Shooting foul on Ersan Ilyasova
1:02
+1
De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws
54-56
1:02
+1
De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws
55-56
0:45
Eric Bledsoe missed driving layup
0:45
Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph
0:37
+2
Nemanja Bjelica made alley-oop shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic
57-56
0:30
Khris Middleton missed layup
0:30
Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph
0:26
Personal foul on Sterling Brown
0:26
+1
De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws
58-56
0:26
De'Aaron Fox missed 2nd of 2 free throws
0:24
Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
0:07
Shooting foul on Kent Bazemore
0:07
Eric Bledsoe missed 1st of 2 free throws
0:07
MIL team rebound
0:07
+1
Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws
58-57
0:00
Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:00
SAC team rebound
0:00
End of period
