CHI
WAS

No Text

Beal scores 30, Wizards beat Bulls 126-114

  • AP
  • Feb 11, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Just when it looked as if Washington's defense was going the cost the team a victory, the Wizards found a way to hold on.

Bradley Beal scored 30 points, and Washington held off Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls for a 126-114 win on Tuesday night.

LaVine scored 19 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Bulls whittle an 18-point deficit down to six points. His 3 made it 114-108 with 1:54 left, but the Wizards responded with six straight points.

''I thought we kept the pace up,'' said Wizards point guard Ish Smith, who had nine assists and no turnovers. ''Defensively, we did a great job. Zach went a little crazy towards the end, but we did a great job on both ends.''

Rui Hachimura added 20 points for Washington, which won for the fourth time in six games. Shabazz Napier and Ian Mahinmi had 15 apiece.

LaVine shot 15 of 21 from the field, including 8 for 11 from 3-point range. He is slated to compete in the 3-point contest during the All-Star festivities in Chicago this weekend.

''LaVine makes big shots,'' Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. ''He made shots that were contested. We try to take it out of his hands (but) he was still able to shoot between the two defenders - but that's what he does.''

Tomas Satoransky added 19 points for Chicago, which enters the break on a six-game losing streak. The Bulls had won four straight versus Washington.

''I thought it took us too long to get our defensive legs underneath us,'' coach Jim Boylen said.

The Wizards led by seven at halftime and Beal's 3-pointer capped a quick 9-2 burst to open the third quarter.

Four straight points by Mahinmi finished a 10-0 run that gave Washington its biggest lead at 94-73 with 4:17 left in the third.

''We just gave them everything that they wanted in the third quarter,'' LaVine said. ''In transition they exploited our defense, played it well, and they got second chance points, too. You can't keep up with that.''

Chicago rallied to start the fourth, and LaVine's five straight points capped a 13-3 run that made it 103-95 with 6:48 remaining.

GOING FOR DISTANCE

A two-time winner of the slam dunk competition, LaVine said he'll be competitive in the 3-point contest.

''I'm looking forward to it,'' he said. ''If people think I'm just a high flyer still, I think they are just a casual NBA fan who checks their phone type stuff. I'm not doing it for them. I really ain't doing it for them. I'm doing it for something I haven't done before. I think it's going to be fun. I think I have a chance to win.''

BRYANT BACK AFTER BREAK

Brooks said center Thomas Bryant won't return until after the All-Star break. Bryant has missed three straight games with a sore right foot.

The 6-foot-10 Bryant was re-evaluated Monday. Brooks said the results were great, but Bryant, who is averaging 12.9 points and 7.4 rebounds, will miss Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

''He's going to have the All-Star break and hopefully if things continue to progress in the direction they have, he will be back our next game,'' he said.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Had won three straight at Capital One Arena. ... It was LaVine's 17th 30-plus point game of the season. ... LaVine (168) passed Justin Holiday (161 in 2017-18), Jamal Crawford (165 in 2003-04) and Ben Gordon (166, 2005-06) and is now in second place for most 3-pointers in a season by a Bull.

Wizards: Went 4-2 on their longest homestand of the season. ... Beal set a career high with his 11th straight game with 25 or more points.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Cleveland on Feb. 20.

Wizards: At New York on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
CHI Bulls 26
WAS Wizards 36

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:48 +2 Thaddeus Young made layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 2-0
11:25   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
11:10   Luke Kornet missed layup  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Ish Smith  
10:56 +2 Rui Hachimura made jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 2-2
10:42   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
10:33 +2 Isaac Bonga made reverse layup, assist by Ish Smith 2-4
10:20   Chandler Hutchison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
10:04 +3 Ish Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonga 2-7
9:53 +2 Luke Kornet made alley-oop shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 4-7
9:35   Offensive foul on Rui Hachimura  
9:35   Turnover on Rui Hachimura  
9:23   Thaddeus Young missed floating jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
9:09   Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky  
9:02 +2 Ian Mahinmi made layup 4-9
8:40   Personal foul on Ian Mahinmi  
8:32   Thaddeus Young missed layup, blocked by Rui Hachimura  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Ish Smith  
8:22 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 4-11
8:05   Thaddeus Young missed hook shot  
8:05   CHI team rebound  
8:03   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Ish Smith  
7:54 +2 Isaac Bonga made driving layup 4-13
7:48 +2 Tomas Satoransky made dunk 6-13
7:28   Bradley Beal missed reverse layup  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
7:20   Chandler Hutchison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
7:09   Ian Mahinmi missed driving dunk, blocked by Chandler Hutchison  
7:06   Offensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
7:05 +2 Rui Hachimura made dunk 6-15
6:56 +2 Chandler Hutchison made driving dunk, assist by Tomas Satoransky 8-15
6:47   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:47 +1 Bradley Beal made free throw 8-16
6:35   Rui Hachimura missed floating jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
6:22   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
6:22   Zach LaVine missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:22   CHI team rebound  
6:22 +1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-16
6:10 +2 Moe Wagner made layup, assist by Bradley Beal 9-18
5:49   Tomas Satoransky missed floating jump shot  
5:46   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
5:45 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cristiano Felicio 12-18
5:27   Bradley Beal missed reverse layup  
5:26   Offensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
5:24 +2 Rui Hachimura made dunk 12-20
5:10   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
5:04   Lost ball turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by Moe Wagner  
4:54 +2 Ish Smith made driving layup 12-22
4:37   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
4:27   Moe Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
4:16   Offensive foul on Coby White  
4:16   Turnover on Coby White  
4:03   Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
3:53   Cristiano Felicio missed floating jump shot  
3:50   Offensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
3:44 +2 Zach LaVine made floating jump shot 14-22
3:32 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup, assist by Moe Wagner 14-24
3:32   Shooting foul on Cristiano Felicio  
3:32   Bradley Beal missed free throw  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
3:17   Shooting foul on Moe Wagner  
3:17 +1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 15-24
3:17 +1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-24
3:03   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
2:52 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 18-24
2:46 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 18-27
2:30   Bad pass turnover on Thaddeus Young, stolen by Troy Brown Jr.  
2:23 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 18-30
2:08   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
2:02   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Coby White  
1:44 +2 Cristiano Felicio made layup, assist by Zach LaVine 20-30
1:31 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 20-33
1:22   Offensive foul on Cristiano Felicio  
1:22   Turnover on Cristiano Felicio  
1:06   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
0:55 +2 Chandler Hutchison made floating jump shot, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 22-33
0:45   Troy Brown Jr. missed floating jump shot  
0:43   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
0:31   Shooting foul on Jerome Robinson  
0:31 +1 Coby White made 1st of 2 free throws 23-33
0:31 +1 Coby White made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-33
0:09 +3 Jerome Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Moe Wagner 24-36
0:02 +2 Coby White made layup 26-36
0:00   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   WAS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CHI Bulls 36
WAS Wizards 33

Time Team Play Score
11:48 +2 Moe Wagner made layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 26-38
11:28 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coby White 29-38
11:13   Personal foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
11:08   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
10:56   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
10:45   Troy Brown Jr. missed floating jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
10:38   Chandler Hutchison missed hook shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
10:29 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davis Bertans 29-41
10:12   Bad pass turnover on Shaquille Harrison, stolen by Troy Brown Jr.  
10:07 +2 Shabazz Napier made layup, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 29-43
9:50   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
9:39   Traveling violation turnover on Shabazz Napier  
9:28   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
9:21   Shooting foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
9:21 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 2 free throws 29-44
9:21 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-45
9:11   Coby White missed driving layup  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
9:00   Shooting foul on Chandler Hutchison  
9:00 +1 Moe Wagner made 1st of 2 free throws 29-46
9:00   Moe Wagner missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
8:49   Shooting foul on Shabazz Napier  
8:49 +1 Coby White made 1st of 2 free throws 30-46
8:49 +1 Coby White made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-46
8:36   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
8:18   Bad pass turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Troy Brown Jr.  
8:15   Traveling violation turnover on Moe Wagner  
8:03   Luke Kornet missed floating jump shot  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
7:57 +2 Luke Kornet made running Jump Shot, assist by Coby White 33-46
7:57   Shooting foul on Davis Bertans  
7:57   Luke Kornet missed free throw  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
7:44   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
7:39 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 36-46
7:26 +2 Bradley Beal made running Jump Shot 36-48
7:12   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Offensive rebound by Coby White  
6:58   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
6:53   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
6:49 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 39-48
6:34   Shooting foul on Thaddeus Young  
6:34 +1 Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws 39-49
6:34 +1 Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-50
6:22 +2 Tomas Satoransky made floating jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 41-50
6:12   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
5:47 +2 Tomas Satoransky made finger-roll layup 43-50
5:37   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
5:25 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk, assist by Tomas Satoransky 45-50
5:02   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot  
4:59   Offensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
4:59 +2 Shabazz Napier made dunk 45-52
4:49 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot 48-52
4:39   Shooting foul on Thaddeus Young  
4:39 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 48-53
4:39 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-54
4:26   Personal foul on Jerome Robinson  
4:22 +3 Tomas Satoransky made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cristiano Felicio 51-54
4:06 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 51-56
3:58   Chandler Hutchison missed layup, blocked by Rui Hachimura  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
3:50 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 51-59
3:39 +3 Tomas Satoransky made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 54-59
3:20 +2 Rui Hachimura made jump shot 54-61
3:01   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
2:53 +2 Rui Hachimura made dunk, assist by Ish Smith 54-63
2:39   Cristiano Felicio missed dunk, blocked by Ish Smith  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Ish Smith  
2:28   Ian Mahinmi missed dunk, blocked by Thaddeus Young  
2:24   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
2:23   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
2:15   Tomas Satoransky missed layup  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
2:09   Shooting foul on Thaddeus Young  
2:09   Jerome Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:09   WAS team rebound  
2:09 +1 Jerome Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-64
1:55 +3 Chandler Hutchison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coby White 57-64
1:38   Bad pass turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Coby White  
1:31 +2 Zach LaVine made layup, assist by Coby White 59-64
1:20   Shooting foul on Tomas Satoransky  
1:20 +1 Ian Mahinmi made 1st of 2 free throws 59-65
1:20   Ian Mahinmi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
1:02   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:59   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
0:58 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cristiano Felicio 62-65
0:51   Personal foul on Chandler Hutchison  
0:51 +1 Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws 62-66
0:51 +1 Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-67
0:40   Personal foul on Jerome Robinson  
0:30   Violation  
0:20   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:17   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
0:00 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 62-69
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CHI Bulls 20
WAS Wizards 31

Time Team Play Score
11:50   Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
11:45   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
11:27   Offensive foul on Thaddeus Young  
11:27   Turnover on Thaddeus Young  
11:08   Isaac Bonga missed hook shot  
11:05   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
11:05 +2 Ian Mahinmi made dunk 62-71
11:05   Out of bounds turnover on Tomas Satoransky  
10:47 +2 Rui Hachimura made jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 62-73
10:38   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga  
10:38 +1 Tomas Satoransky made 1st of 2 free throws 63-73
10:38 +1 Tomas Satoransky made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-73
10:22 +2 Ish Smith made driving layup 64-75
10:04   Chandler Hutchison missed reverse layup  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
9:57   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Offensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
9:52   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   WAS team rebound  
9:52   Personal foul on Chandler Hutchison  
9:45   Violation  
9:39 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rui Hachimura 64-78
9:20 +2 Tomas Satoransky made layup, assist by Chandler Hutchison 66-78
9:07 +2 Ian Mahinmi made layup, assist by Bradley Beal 66-80
9:07   Shooting foul on Luke Kornet  
9:07   Ian Mahinmi missed free throw  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
8:53 +2 Luke Kornet made dunk, assist by Zach LaVine 68-80
8:38 +2 Rui Hachimura made jump shot 68-82
8:26   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
8:26   Chandler Hutchison missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:26   CHI team rebound  
8:26   Chandler Hutchison missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
8:03   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
7:52   Chandler Hutchison missed floating jump shot  
7:49