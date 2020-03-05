WAS
POR

No Text

Lillard scores 22 in return from injury, Blazers top Wizards

  • AP
  • Mar 05, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Damian Lillard had 22 points in his return from a groin injury and Carmelo Anthony scored 25 as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Washington Wizards 125-104 on Wednesday night.

''I felt pretty good,'' Lillard said. ''I moved pretty well, I was able to do a lot of things. I didn't want to overdo it when I saw the kind of game we were playing - the balance was good. We had a comfortable lead, I picked my moments to explode, take off and cut hard. Get in the stance and fight over screens, and I didn't feel restricted.''

Hassan Whiteside recorded his 48th double-double of the season for Portland, finishing with 24 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks. CJ McCollum, like Lillard, had 22 points and five assists.

It was Lillard's first game in three weeks after missing six with a groin strain.

''It was weird,'' Lillard said about missing his first Blazers road trip in eight seasons. ''I was playing NBA 2K. That was my first time playing it, too. Since the game came out. I can't tell you how long it was since I played the game.''

Washington guard Bradley Beal, who began the day as the NBA's second-leading scorer behind Houston star James Harden, had 29 points. But the Blazers made Beal work for it as he went 10 for 29 (35%) from the field.

He was guarded by Trevor Ariza for much of the night.

''He's a pest. That's what he does,'' Beal said.

Anthony started strong. The 17-year veteran scored 14 points in the first, his most in any quarter this season, to help the Blazers to a 37-30 lead.

''I don't normally play him for the entire first quarter, but he had bounce. It was good to see,'' Portland coach Terry Stotts said.

Lillard missed his first couple of shots but connected on a 3-pointer for his first basket with 5:49 left in the first period. The star guard then hit another 3 with 4:46 remaining in the second.

While Beal put on a show for the Wizards, second-leading scorer Davis Bertans struggled to get his shot to fall. A 42% 3-point shooter coming in, Bertans made only one of his first seven 3s. He finished with 20 points.

Lillard connected on his fourth 3 in the third quarter as the Blazers extended their lead to 24. Portland held a 100-79 lead after three.

A deep 3-pointer by Bertans cut it to 104-93 with 7:37 left, prompting a Blazers timeout. The Wizards only managed to score three points in the ensuing 3:36, as Portland went on a 13-3 run to help put the game away.

With 4:01 left, the Wizards pulled Beal and Bertans.

TIP-INS

Wizards: After providing a spark off the bench Tuesday, Jerome Robinson got a start in this one. ''I wanted to give other guys that started a role off the bench and just see how that goes,'' coach Scott Brooks said. ''He's got a lot of opportunities the remainder of the season to see if we can get better. I thought his defense was a big spark coming back from a big deficit. We need it. We need all of the defenders we can possibly get.'' The Wizards are ranked last in the NBA in defensive rating.

Trail Blazers: Even with Lillard back, Stotts would like to see McCollum's strong play continue with his All-Star teammate healthy. ''The impressive thing was he took a leadership role on the court,'' Stotts said of McCollum. ''He scored when he had to, he assisted, he did things you would want him to do. I think one of our goals, not only this year but next year, to make that happen more often even when Dame is on the court. It was good to see him do that and hopefully it can happen more often.'' In the six games he played without Lillard, McCollum averaged 33.3 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Friday at home vs. Atlanta.

Trail Blazers: Friday at Phoenix.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
WAS Wizards 30
POR Trail Blazers 37

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:37   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
11:13   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   POR team rebound  
11:00   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
10:51   Rui Hachimura missed hook shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
10:38   Offensive foul on Hassan Whiteside  
10:38   Turnover on Hassan Whiteside  
10:23   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
10:20   Offensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
10:10 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup, assist by Rui Hachimura 2-0
9:56   Lost ball turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Moe Wagner  
9:52   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
9:49   Moe Wagner missed dunk, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
9:36   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
9:29 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 2-2
9:29   Shooting foul on Jerome Robinson  
9:29   CJ McCollum missed free throw  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
9:19   Rui Hachimura missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
9:19   WAS team rebound  
9:04 +2 Moe Wagner made dunk, assist by Shabazz Napier 4-2
8:48 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot 4-5
8:37 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 7-5
8:21 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by CJ McCollum 7-7
8:08   Bradley Beal missed floating jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
8:05   Shooting foul on Jerome Robinson  
8:05 +1 Trevor Ariza made 1st of 2 free throws 7-8
8:05 +1 Trevor Ariza made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-9
7:55 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rui Hachimura 10-9
7:43 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 10-12
7:31   Lost ball turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
7:27 +2 Trevor Ariza made driving layup, assist by Damian Lillard 10-14
7:10 +2 Rui Hachimura made floating jump shot, assist by Moe Wagner 12-14
6:56 +2 Hassan Whiteside made hook shot, assist by Damian Lillard 12-16
6:55   Full timeout called  
6:39 +2 Shabazz Napier made floating jump shot 14-16
6:24   Personal foul on Rui Hachimura  
6:10 +2 Carmelo Anthony made fade-away jump shot 14-18
5:59 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 17-18
5:49 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Ariza 17-21
5:36 +2 Moe Wagner made dunk, assist by Bradley Beal 19-21
5:18   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   POR team rebound  
5:10 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 19-23
4:59   Out of bounds turnover on Shabazz Napier  
4:44 +3 Carmelo Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 19-26
4:31   Bradley Beal missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
4:29   Offensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
4:29   Personal foul on Carmelo Anthony  
4:21   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:21 +1 Bradley Beal made free throw 20-26
4:14 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 23-26
3:58   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
3:47   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:32 +3 Carmelo Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hassan Whiteside 23-29
3:15   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:06   Damian Lillard missed floating jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
2:59   Lost ball turnover on Troy Brown Jr., stolen by Damian Lillard  
2:58   Personal foul on Moe Wagner  
2:58   Full timeout called  
2:52 +2 Carmelo Anthony made alley-oop shot, assist by Trevor Ariza 23-31
2:34   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   POR team rebound  
2:33   Personal foul on Moe Wagner  
2:33 +1 CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws 23-32
2:33   CJ McCollum missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
2:14 +2 Davis Bertans made layup, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 25-32
1:58   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
1:58   Trevor Ariza missed free throw  
1:58   POR team rebound  
1:46   Carmelo Anthony missed fade-away jump shot  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
1:37 +2 Jerome Robinson made jump shot 27-32
1:21 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot 27-35
0:55   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:52   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
0:49 +2 Carmelo Anthony made driving dunk, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 27-37
0:45 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 30-37
0:32   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   Offensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
0:30   Bad pass turnover on Gary Trent Jr., stolen by Isaac Bonga  
0:07   Bad pass turnover on Troy Brown Jr., stolen by Trevor Ariza  
0:01   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  

2nd Quarter
WAS Wizards 31
POR Trail Blazers 35

Time Team Play Score
11:36   Jerome Robinson missed jump shot  
11:34   WAS team rebound  
11:34   Personal foul on Caleb Swanigan  
11:28   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Mario Hezonja  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
11:28   Personal foul on Anzejs Pasecniks  
11:08 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 30-39
10:55   Personal foul on Caleb Swanigan  
10:55   Offensive foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
10:55   Turnover on Troy Brown Jr.  
10:46 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot, assist by Caleb Swanigan 30-41
10:33   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
10:28   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
10:14 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made driving layup 32-41
10:01   Anfernee Simons missed jump shot, blocked by Jerome Robinson  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Anzejs Pasecniks  
9:50   Personal foul on Caleb Swanigan  
9:50   Full timeout called  
9:40 +2 Anzejs Pasecniks made driving layup, assist by Davis Bertans 34-41
9:25   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
9:16   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
9:07 +3 Anfernee Simons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mario Hezonja 34-44
8:47 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made floating jump shot 36-44
8:31   Bad pass turnover on Caleb Swanigan, stolen by Isaac Bonga  
8:29   Isaac Bonga missed layup  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
8:25   Bad pass turnover on Caleb Swanigan, stolen by Troy Brown Jr.  
8:21   Troy Brown Jr. missed driving layup  
8:20   Offensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
8:20 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made dunk 38-44
8:05 +2 Anfernee Simons made hook shot, assist by CJ McCollum 38-46
8:05   Shooting foul on Davis Bertans  
8:05 +1 Anfernee Simons made free throw 38-47
7:43   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
7:32   Backcourt turnover on Mario Hezonja  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
7:11   Personal foul on Isaac Bonga  
6:53   Gary Trent Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
6:46 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davis Bertans 41-47
6:33 +3 Mario Hezonja made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Swanigan 41-50
6:23 +2 Davis Bertans made turnaround jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonga 43-50
6:09   Mario Hezonja missed alley-oop shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
6:03 +3 Jerome Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 46-50
6:02   Full timeout called  
5:45   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
5:37   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
5:24   Shooting foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
5:24 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 2 free throws 47-50
5:24   Shabazz Napier missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
5:13 +2 Hassan Whiteside made layup, assist by Damian Lillard 47-52
5:13   Shooting foul on Moe Wagner  
5:13 +1 Hassan Whiteside made free throw 47-53
4:56   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
4:56 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 48-53
4:56 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-53
4:46 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 49-56
4:30 +2 Rui Hachimura made driving dunk 51-56
4:22   Personal foul on Anzejs Pasecniks  
4:22 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 51-57
4:22 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-58
4:14   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Offensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
4:10   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:56   Shooting foul on Jerome Robinson  
3:56 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 51-59
3:56 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-60
3:38   Rui Hachimura missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
3:26   Personal foul on Anzejs Pasecniks  
3:26 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 51-61
3:26 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-62
3:09   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Carmelo Anthony  
3:03   CJ McCollum missed jump shot, blocked by Shabazz Napier  
3:01   Offensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
2:59 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Trevor Ariza 51-64
2:48 +2 Isaac Bonga made layup, assist by Bradley Beal 53-64
2:32 +2 Damian Lillard made jump shot 53-66
2:15 +2 Rui Hachimura made dunk, assist by Davis Bertans 55-66
1:58   Shooting foul on Davis Bertans  
1:58 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 55-67
1:58 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-68
1:45 +2 Rui Hachimura made layup, assist by Isaac Bonga 57-68
1:33   Damian Lillard missed driving layup  
1:29   Offensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
1:29   Damian Lillard missed dunk  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
1:16 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 59-68
1:16   Shooting foul on Trevor Ariza  
1:16   Bradley Beal missed free throw  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:04 +2 Hassan Whiteside made layup 59-70
0:57 +2 Bradley Beal made dunk, assist by Rui Hachimura 61-70
0:45   Personal foul on Shabazz Napier  
0:45 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 61-71
0:45 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-72
0:30   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
0:12   Bad pass turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by Bradley Beal  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
WAS Wizards 18
POR Trail Blazers 28

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
11:33   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
11:23   Moe Wagner missed layup  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
11:16   Shooting foul on Carmelo Anthony  
11:16 +1 Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws 62-72
11:16   Rui Hachimura missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
10:55 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 62-75
10:29 +2 Moe Wagner made dunk, assist by Bradley Beal 64-75
10:19 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot 64-77
10:19   Shooting foul on Rui Hachimura  
10:19 +1 CJ McCollum made free throw 64-78
10:12   Jerome Robinson missed driving layup, blocked by Damian Lillard  
10:11   POR team rebound  
9:56 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot 64-80
9:40   Bad pass turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Carmelo Anthony  
9:40   Bad pass turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Carmelo Anthony  
9:31   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
9:22   Bradley Beal missed driving layup  
9:20   Offensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
9:14   Shabazz Napier missed driving layup  
9:14   POR team rebound  
8:57 +2 Hassan Whiteside made alley-oop shot, assist by CJ McCollum 64-82
8:41   Rui Hachimura missed floating jump shot  
8:39   WAS team rebound  
8:35   Moe Wagner missed reverse layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
8:28 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 64-85
8:16 +2 Shabazz Napier made reverse layup 66-85
8:02   Offensive foul on Hassan Whiteside  
8:02   Turnover on Hassan Whiteside  
7:39 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 68-85
7:28   Hassan Whiteside missed floating jump shot  
7:26   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
7:25 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 68-87
7:13   Jerome Robinson missed jump shot  
7:11