|
12:00
|
|
|
Dwight Powell vs. Deandre Ayton (Jae Crowder gains possession)
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Josh Richardson shooting foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)
|
|
11:49
|
|
+1
|
Devin Booker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-1
|
11:49
|
|
+1
|
Devin Booker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-2
|
11:37
|
|
|
Mikal Bridges blocks Luka Doncic's two point driving layup
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Mikal Bridges misses two point layup
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Josh Richardson defensive rebound
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|
|
11:09
|
|
+3
|
Mikal Bridges makes three point jump shot (Devin Booker assists)
|
0-5
|
10:59
|
|
|
Mikal Bridges personal foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Chris Paul personal foul (Dwight Powell draws the foul)
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Suns defensive rebound
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton offensive foul (Off the ball) (Dwight Powell draws the foul)
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Mikal Bridges blocks Luka Doncic's two point driving layup
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Luka Doncic offensive rebound
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses two point putback layup
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Luka Doncic offensive rebound
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses two point putback layup
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Jae Crowder defensive rebound
|
|
10:01
|
|
+2
|
Devin Booker makes two point layup
|
0-7
|
9:46
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
+2
|
Josh Richardson makes two point reverse layup (Dorian Finney-Smith assists)
|
2-7
|
9:25
|
|
|
Luka Doncic shooting foul (Mikal Bridges draws the foul)
|
|
9:25
|
|
+1
|
Mikal Bridges makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-8
|
9:25
|
|
+1
|
Mikal Bridges makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-9
|
9:13
|
|
+3
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dwight Powell assists)
|
5-9
|
9:02
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton blocks Josh Richardson's three point jump shot
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Devin Booker defensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
+3
|
Devin Booker makes three point jump shot
|
5-12
|
8:30
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton offensive foul (Off the ball) (Dwight Powell draws the foul)
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
7:53
|
|
+2
|
Dwight Powell makes two point driving layup (Luka Doncic assists)
|
7-12
|
7:45
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith personal foul (Damian Jones draws the foul)
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Josh Richardson defensive rebound
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Josh Richardson misses two point hook shot
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Damian Jones defensive rebound
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Chris Paul misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Dwight Powell defensive rebound
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Damian Jones shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|
|
7:03
|
|
+1
|
Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-12
|
7:03
|
|
+1
|
Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-12
|
6:53
|
|
|
Devin Booker turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Suns 60 second timeout
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Damian Jones blocks Dwight Powell's two point dunk
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Devin Booker defensive rebound
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. personal foul (Jae Crowder draws the foul)
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Damian Jones turnover (offensive goaltending)
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Damian Jones personal foul (Loose ball) (Dwight Powell draws the foul)
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Josh Richardson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Mikal Bridges defensive rebound
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Devin Booker misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Josh Richardson defensive rebound
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Josh Richardson turnover (bad pass) (Damian Jones steals)
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Cameron Payne misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Devin Booker personal foul (Tim Hardaway Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Mavericks offensive rebound
|
|
5:13
|
|
+1
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-12
|
5:02
|
|
|
Devin Booker turnover (lost ball) (Tim Hardaway Jr. steals)
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Cameron Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
4:47
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Payne makes two point jump shot
|
10-14
|
4:40
|
|
|
Mavericks 60 second timeout
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Maxi Kleber misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Mikal Bridges defensive rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
+3
|
Mikal Bridges makes three point jump shot (Cameron Payne assists)
|
10-17
|
3:45
|
|
|
Dwight Powell offensive foul (Off the ball) (Devin Booker draws the foul)
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Dwight Powell turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Mikal Bridges misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Suns offensive rebound
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|
|
3:19
|
|
+2
|
Luka Doncic makes two point floating jump shot
|
12-17
|
3:19
|
|
|
Damian Jones shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|
|
3:19
|
|
+1
|
Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
13-17
|
3:06
|
|
+2
|
Devin Booker makes two point jump shot (Deandre Ayton assists)
|
13-19
|
2:49
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Devin Booker defensive rebound
|
|
2:38
|
|
+2
|
Devin Booker makes two point floating jump shot
|
13-21
|
2:25
|
|
|
Maxi Kleber misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Devin Booker defensive rebound
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Maxi Kleber defensive rebound
|
|
2:03
|
|
+2
|
Luka Doncic makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
15-21
|
1:54
|
|
|
Suns 60 second timeout
|
|
1:44
|
|
+2
|
Deandre Ayton makes two point jump shot (Jae Crowder assists)
|
15-23
|
1:32
|
|
+2
|
Trey Burke makes two point jump shot
|
17-23
|
1:13
|
|
|
Chris Paul turnover (bad pass) (James Johnson steals)
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Trey Burke misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Jae Crowder defensive rebound
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Chris Paul misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Mavericks defensive rebound
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton personal foul (Loose ball) (Maxi Kleber draws the foul)
|
|
0:59
|
|
+1
|
Maxi Kleber makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-23
|
0:59
|
|
+1
|
Maxi Kleber makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-23
|
0:44
|
|
|
Jae Crowder misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Jalen Brunson defensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Cameron Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Jalen Smith offensive foul (Off the ball) (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Jalen Smith turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
0:16
|
|
+3
|
Maxi Kleber makes three point jump shot (Jalen Brunson assists)
|
22-23
|
0:02
|
|
|
Chris Paul misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|