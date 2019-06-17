2019 NBA Draft order, date, time: Where each team is picking in the first and second round

We're less than a week before the 2019 NBA Draft

Lost amidst a competitive NBA Finals, a devastating injury to the Achilles of Warriors star Kevin Durant and a collectively mad postseason that may end with the Toronto Raptors winning their first title ever is that another NBA-altering event -- the annual draft -- has snuck up on us. And fast.

The draft will take place Thursday when the Pelicans, barring a significant surprise, will be keeping their first overall draft spot after winning it in shocking fashion at the lottery last month. And barring something even more surprising, they'll be expending their pick on Duke super star Zion Williamson, the presumptive No. 1 who became the consensus National Player of the Year as a freshman and has been the expected top pick for months. 

And after they make the first selection, the Pelicans will turn around and do it again at No. 4 after acquiring the pick from the Lakers in this weekend's blockbuster deal that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.

It's entirely possible the order could look drastically by Thursday. For now, though, this is what the draft order looks like a week out from selection day.

2019 NBA Draft

  • When: Thursday, 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in New York
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: ESPN App

Round 1 order

1

2

3

4
Pick reportedly to be traded to New Orleans
5

6

7

8

9

10

Pick acquired via trade with Dallas

11

12

13

14

Pick acquired via trade with Sacramento

15

16

17
Pick reportedly to be traded to Atlanta
18

19

20

Pick acquired via trade with Los Angeles Clippers

21

22

23

24

25

26

Pick acquired via trade with Houston

27

Pick acquired via trade with Denver

28

29

Pick acquired via trade with Toronto

30

Round 2 order

1-31

Pick acquired via trade with New York

2-32

3-33

Pick acquired via trade with Cleveland

4-34

Pick acquired via trade with Chicago

5-35

6-36

Pick acquired via trade with Washington

7-37

8-38

Pick acquired via trade with Memphis

9-39

10-40

Pick acquired via trade with Minnesota

11-41

Pick acquired via trade with Los Angeles Lakers

12-42

Pick acquired via trade with Sacramento

13-43

Pick acquired via trade with Miami

14-44

Pick acquired via trade with Charlotte

15-45

16-46

Pick acquired via trade with Brooklyn

17-47

Pick acquired via trade with Orlando

18-48

19-49

20-50

21-51

22-52

Pick acquired via trade with Oklahoma City

23-53

24-54

25-55

Pick acquired via trade with Houston

26-56

Pick acquired via trade with Portland

27-57

Pick acquired via trade with Denver

28-58

29-59

30-60

Pick acquired via trade with Milwaukee

