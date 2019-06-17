2019 NBA Draft order, date, time: Where each team is picking in the first and second round
We're less than a week before the 2019 NBA Draft
Lost amidst a competitive NBA Finals, a devastating injury to the Achilles of Warriors star Kevin Durant and a collectively mad postseason that may end with the Toronto Raptors winning their first title ever is that another NBA-altering event -- the annual draft -- has snuck up on us. And fast.
The draft will take place Thursday when the Pelicans, barring a significant surprise, will be keeping their first overall draft spot after winning it in shocking fashion at the lottery last month. And barring something even more surprising, they'll be expending their pick on Duke super star Zion Williamson, the presumptive No. 1 who became the consensus National Player of the Year as a freshman and has been the expected top pick for months.
And after they make the first selection, the Pelicans will turn around and do it again at No. 4 after acquiring the pick from the Lakers in this weekend's blockbuster deal that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.
It's entirely possible the order could look drastically by Thursday. For now, though, this is what the draft order looks like a week out from selection day.
2019 NBA Draft
Watch live NBA Draft coverage from CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 sports news network. Also available for free on the CBS Sports app or can be seen here
- When: Thursday, 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center in New York
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN App
Round 1 order
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Pick reportedly to be traded to New Orleans
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
Pick acquired via trade with Dallas
|11
|12
|13
|14
Pick acquired via trade with Sacramento
|15
|16
|17
|Pick reportedly to be traded to Atlanta
|18
|19
|20
Pick acquired via trade with Los Angeles Clippers
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
Pick acquired via trade with Houston
|27
Pick acquired via trade with Denver
|28
|29
Pick acquired via trade with Toronto
|30
Round 2 order
|1-31
Pick acquired via trade with New York
|2-32
|3-33
Pick acquired via trade with Cleveland
|4-34
Pick acquired via trade with Chicago
|5-35
|6-36
Pick acquired via trade with Washington
|7-37
|8-38
Pick acquired via trade with Memphis
|9-39
|10-40
Pick acquired via trade with Minnesota
|11-41
Pick acquired via trade with Los Angeles Lakers
|12-42
Pick acquired via trade with Sacramento
|13-43
Pick acquired via trade with Miami
|14-44
Pick acquired via trade with Charlotte
|15-45
|16-46
Pick acquired via trade with Brooklyn
|17-47
Pick acquired via trade with Orlando
|18-48
|19-49
|20-50
|21-51
|22-52
Pick acquired via trade with Oklahoma City
|23-53
|24-54
|25-55
Pick acquired via trade with Houston
|26-56
Pick acquired via trade with Portland
|27-57
Pick acquired via trade with Denver
|28-58
|29-59
|30-60
Pick acquired via trade with Milwaukee
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Raptors hold championship parade
The Raptors and their fans embraced the franchise's first NBA title with a championship parade...
-
Raptors parade marred by shooting
The specifics of the incident are unclear at this time
-
Report: Grizz in talks on Conley trade
Memphis' leader could be on the move this summer, and it appears he has several potential...
-
How to watch the 2019 NBA Draft
The 2019 NBA Draft is set for Thursday, June 20
-
Warriors congratulate Raptors with ad
This was a classy move by the Warriors
-
Mock Draft: Top picks look set
The Pelicans acquiring the No. 4 pick from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade won't be the...