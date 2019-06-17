2019 NBA Draft order, date, time: Where each team is picking in the first and second round

Lost amidst a competitive NBA Finals, a devastating injury to the Achilles of Warriors star Kevin Durant and a collectively mad postseason that may end with the Toronto Raptors winning their first title ever is that another NBA-altering event -- the annual draft -- has snuck up on us. And fast.

The draft will take place Thursday when the Pelicans, barring a significant surprise, will be keeping their first overall draft spot after winning it in shocking fashion at the lottery last month. And barring something even more surprising, they'll be expending their pick on Duke super star Zion Williamson, the presumptive No. 1 who became the consensus National Player of the Year as a freshman and has been the expected top pick for months.

And after they make the first selection, the Pelicans will turn around and do it again at No. 4 after acquiring the pick from the Lakers in this weekend's blockbuster deal that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.

It's entirely possible the order could look drastically by Thursday. For now, though, this is what the draft order looks like a week out from selection day.

2019 NBA Draft

When : Thursday, 7 p.m. ET

: Thursday, 7 p.m. ET Where : Barclays Center in New York

: Barclays Center in New York TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming: ESPN App

