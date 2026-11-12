The Golden State Warriors' fairytale start to the season got a dose of reality on Wednesday when Stephen Curry went down with what the team announced as right abdominal soreness early in the first quarter against the Rockets. He was quickly ruled out for the game, and so far there is no timetable on how long he might be sidelined.

Any absence would be a blow for the Warriors, who are not equipped to cover for a Curry injury, let alone an extended one. Curry has gotten off to an MVP-level start, averaging 30.1 PPG on 50.3/45.7/98.7 shooting splits, and Golden State entered Wednesday's matchup in Houston having won eight straight games for the first time since the 2021-22 championship season.

But this was always a fingers-crossed situation with an aging roster. Already down Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porziņģis, and with Brandon Williams and Gary Payton II also on the shelf and wing Will Richard playing through a ligament tear in his thumb, the Warriors have little, if any, margin for any more injuries.

Curry was seen grabbing at his abdominal area after hitting his first 3 of the game.

This comes at a particularly tough time for the Warriors, who are entering their most difficult schedule stretch so far. After Houston, they'll visit San Antonio, and then Dallas and New Orleans on a back-to-back.

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The Warriors have opened up at 8-3 with the second-best offense in the league, but that can go south very quickly if Curry is going to be sidelined for any length of time. At this point, all they can do is hold their breath that it's just a minor tweak that won't cost him much time.