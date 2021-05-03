There are eight games on the Monday NBA schedule that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated. It looked through expected defensive battles like the Pistons vs. Magic (O/U: 210 at William Hill Sportsbook) and expected barnburners like Wizards vs. Pacers (O/U: 246). After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a great parlay.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,400 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,400 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 19 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are the Projection Model's top three picks for Monday's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

ATL POR -2 236 67% See Pick Here WAS IND -3.5 246 67% See Pick Here LAL DEN 4 214.5 65% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 29 percent of the time. That works out to an expected return of $203 for a $100 bet.

The Hawks are 13-8 against the spread in their last 21 games vs. teams that win 45-55 percent of games. The Wizards are 4-9 against the spread in their last 13 games when the spread was between +3.5 to +6.5. The Lakers are 7-9 against the spread in their last 16 games vs teams allowing more than 102 points per game.

Before you make any individual game bets, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about Hawks vs. Trail Blazers, Wizards vs. Pacers, and Lakers vs. Nuggets. Combine all three of these picks for a shot at a huge payday.