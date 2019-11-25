Bucks vs. Jazz odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 25 predictions from advanced computer

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 13-3 overall and 5-1 at home, while Utah is 11-5 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Bucks' only loss in their past 12 games was to Utah. The Jazz have won three straight despite blowing double-digit leads in the second half. Milwaukee is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Jazz odds, while the over-under is set at 218.5. Before entering any Jazz vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Bucks strolled past Detroit with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 104-90. Milwaukee has now won seven straight games since losing to Utah on Nov. 8. Giannis Antetokounmpo notched his 16th consecutive double-double to open the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Milwaukee is averaging 119.9 points per game in November.

Meanwhile, Utah was able to grind out a solid victory over New Orleans on Saturday, winning 128-120. No one put up better numbers for Utah than Donovan Mitchell. He shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with a season-high 37 points, five dimes and seven boards.

Rudy Gobert missed the game with an ankle injury. Tony Bradley started in his place and has season highs of 14 points and nine rebounds.

In the first meeting between the two teams, Bojan Bogdanovic hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for a 103-100 Utah victory.

The Bucks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.6, which places them second in the league. The Jazz enter the game with only 102.4 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league.

