Bucks vs. Jazz odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 25 predictions from advanced computer
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Jazz and Bucks. Here are the results:
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 13-3 overall and 5-1 at home, while Utah is 11-5 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Bucks' only loss in their past 12 games was to Utah. The Jazz have won three straight despite blowing double-digit leads in the second half. Milwaukee is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Jazz odds, while the over-under is set at 218.5. Before entering any Jazz vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It's off to a profitable start on all-top rated picks again this season, and entered Week 5 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 9-4 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Bucks vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Bucks strolled past Detroit with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 104-90. Milwaukee has now won seven straight games since losing to Utah on Nov. 8. Giannis Antetokounmpo notched his 16th consecutive double-double to open the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Milwaukee is averaging 119.9 points per game in November.
Meanwhile, Utah was able to grind out a solid victory over New Orleans on Saturday, winning 128-120. No one put up better numbers for Utah than Donovan Mitchell. He shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with a season-high 37 points, five dimes and seven boards.
Rudy Gobert missed the game with an ankle injury. Tony Bradley started in his place and has season highs of 14 points and nine rebounds.
In the first meeting between the two teams, Bojan Bogdanovic hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for a 103-100 Utah victory.
The Bucks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.6, which places them second in the league. The Jazz enter the game with only 102.4 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league.
So who wins Jazz vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Jazz vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
