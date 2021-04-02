The Utah Jazz will take on the Chicago Bulls at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 36-11 overall and 20-2 at home, while Chicago is 19-27 overall and 10-11 on the road. The Bulls are 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 games as a road underdog. The Jazz, meanwhile, are 16-5 against the spread in their last 21 games as a home favorite.

Jazz vs. Bulls spread: Jazz -12

Jazz vs. Bulls over-under: 224 points

Jazz vs. Bulls money line: Jazz -950, Bulls +625

What you need to know about the Jazz



Utah has won seven straight games, including a 111-107 triumph on Wednesday over Memphis. Mike Conley led the way with 26 points and seven assists.

Donovan Mitchell, who missed Wednesday's game due to a personal issue, leads Utah in scoring with 25.7 points per game, while Rudy Gobert pulls down 13.3 rebounds per game and Conley deals 5.5 assists per outing. Utah scores 116.8 points per game, while allowing 108.0 on defense. The Jazz lead the Northwest Division by 6.5 games over Denver.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago dropped its fifth straight game on Wednesday, falling 121-116 to the Phoenix Suns. Nikola Vucevic dropped a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Zach LaVine (ankle), who's listed as questionable for Friday's game against Utah, leads Chicago with 27.5 points per game. Thaddeus Young pulls down 6.5 rebounds and Tomas Satoransky dishes 4.9 assists per outing. Chicago scores 112.7 points and allows 113.7 points per game, and trails Milwaukee in the Central Division by 10.5 games.

