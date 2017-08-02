Carmelo Anthony is 'at peace,' won't answer question about his future with Knicks

Along with Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony has been the most talked about NBA player this summer. Will he stay with the New York Knicks next season? Is he willing to waive his no-trade clause for a deal with the Houston Rockets? For his part, the 10-time All-Star says he's finally "at peace" with his situation.

"An emotional roller coaster, an emotional roller coaster,'' Anthony told the New York Post of the past 12 months. "But I had to find peace. I had to come to peace with myself and come to peace with kind of the situation I'm in and kind of try to find happiness. I kind of lost that a little bit, but I'm finding it now and it feels good."

Although there's been plenty of buzz about the Knicks looking to move him -- and reports suggest Anthony is willing to waive his no-trade clause for Houston -- he didn't directly respond about playing anywhere, including New York.

Responding to a question asking about the chances he's at Knicks in training camp, he said: "I don't know. I'm not talking about basketball right now."

"I'm good. We're in Baltimore right now. I just cut a ribbon. That's all I'm focusing on right now. I got a medal from the mayor today. So I'm good. I'm not really thinking about anything else at this point. I'm at peace. I've been at peace a long time ago. Now I'm just trying to enjoy my days at this point."

Even with a regime change in New York from Phil Jackson to Scott Perry, it seems clear New York wants to start a new slate that doesn't involve the 10-time All-Star. But to this point, they've still not found a common ground with a team that could send Anthony elsewhere -- which at this point seems to be to Houston or bust for the 33-year-old.