Cavaliers vs. Raptors odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 31 predictions from advanced computer model

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 22-11 overall and 13-5 at home, while Cleveland is 10-22 overall and 4-12 on the road. The Raptors defeated the Cavaliers 133-113 on Dec. 16 in the most recent meeting between the two teams. Toronto stumbles into Tuesday's contest having lost three of its last four games. This game ends a three-game road trip for the Cavaliers, who split the first two. Toronto is favored by eight-points in the latest Raptors vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over-under is set at 218.5.

The Raptors needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 98-97 to Oklahoma City on Sunday. OG Anunoby had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court. Toronto was outscored 22-17 in the final quarter. Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet each scored 20 points for the Raptors.

Meanwhile, Cleveland didn't have too much breathing room in its contest with Minnesota on Saturday, but the Cavaliers still walked away with a 94-88 win. Collin Sexton (18 points) and Darius Garland (18 points) were the top scorers for Cleveland. Tristan Thompson recorded his 16th double-double of the season with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Kevin Love missed the game because of a hip contusion, but he's expected to return for tonight's game.

The Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.2, which places them second in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Cavaliers have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.7 from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

