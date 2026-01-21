As the Celtics and Pacers, the last two Eastern Conference champions, prepare to face each other Wednesday night, it's hard to ignore the distinct paths they've taken after significant injuries altered their futures last spring. Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles on May 12 in Game 4 of a second-round playoff series against the Knicks. Tyrese Haliburton similarly tore his Achilles six weeks later, in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

In the nine months since both All-Stars suffered crushing injuries, the Celtics and Pacers find themselves on polar ends of the NBA's hierarchy. Boston enters Tuesday's matchup with a 26-16 record, good enough for the No. 2 spot in the East standings. No one expected that the Celtics would be nearly as competitive without Tatum, much less a top seed team in the conference.

Meanwhile, Indiana sits at the bottom of the conference with a 10-34 record and the Pacers are on their way to securing a high lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. It may seem like the Celtics are succeeding while the Pacers are failing, but both have found paths that could lead to success as these two teams try to fight their way back to contention.

Celtics aren't waving the white flag

When Boston started the offseason by trading Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday in an effort to shave their payroll, it hinted that the Celtics would be taking a step back this season. Halfway through the regular season, that hasn't happened. Jaylen Brown is averaging the most points of his career (29.8), rebounds (6.6) and assists (4.7). He's leading the league in made shots per game (10.9), and has found his 3-point efficiency again after shooting a career-low from beyond the arc last season.

Just as teams like the Pistons, Raptors and Magic are taking advantage of a weakened Eastern Conference, so too are the Celtics, proving that even without Tatum this is still a dangerous team. Tatum's absence is certainly felt, but it's also helped reigning Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard, who is averaging a career high in points as a full-time starter. Derrick White has also seen a bump in production, and while Boston isn't as feared as it was during its title run in 2024, the C's are still a force offensively.

They generate the third-most open 3s (designated by a defender within 4-6 feet of the shooter), and rank ninth in converting them (34.8%). They're taking the second-most 3s overall, and have the second-best offense in the league at the time of writing this.

Then there's Anfernee Simons, who has played well in his bench role after coming over from the Trail Blazers. Sure, he's seen a dip in his scoring, but his efficiency has risen with better shot selection. He's taking fewer 3s (but making them at a near career high), and is taking more mid-range shots.

And more than that, Simons has improved as a defender, making him someone who actually makes an impact on that end of the floor. He has the fourth-best plus-minus on the Celtics (+4.0), and has been lauded on a few occasions by Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla for his effort on that end of the floor. Simons' performance now forces this question for the Celtics: do you trade him, or keep him at the Feb. 5 deadline?

There's been so much positive about Boston's season, and the Celtics could also be getting Tatum back. If he's fully healthy and ready to go, why not take a chance at making a run in the playoffs? That's certainly something Boston will be considering in March and April.

Pacers taking the longer road back

Indiana could've very well been in a similar position to the Celtics right now. Most of the roster that competed in the Finals is still there, and while they certainly miss Haliburton and Myles Turner, there was a world in which the Pacers could've at least been contending for a play-in spot.

But that's not what happened. Instead, the Pacers have completely bottomed out, owning the second-worst record in the league. It's been pretty ugly at times, like the 13-game losing streak they just snapped in early January. Or allowing 152 points to the Utah Jazz. It's been a lost season for the Pacers, but some good could actually come out of this in the end, and it's all thanks to a trade the Pacers made during the NBA Finals in June.

While the Pacers were game-planning for the Thunder, the front office was making moves, and reacquired its own 2026 first-round pick for its own 2025 first-round pick, which they sent to the Pelicans. That move was made before Haliburton tore his Achilles. It will likely land in the top five of this year's draft.

There's also no way the Pacers knew they'd be this abysmal, either. But they are, and fortunately all this losing could actually pay off as Haliburton returns next season. There's a legit possibility that Indiana could land the No. 1 overall pick and draft a generational star to pair with Haliburton, making the Pacers' future even brighter.

The circumstances aren't what the Pacers would want, and if they could, they'd probably trade places with the Celtics right now. But this season could prove to be an unexpected benefit if they land someone like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson or Cameron Boozer.

At season's end, the Celtics and Pacers could both end up being successful in ways no one expected. They're going down different paths to get there, but it's proof that there isn't just one correct way to navigate a star player's injury.