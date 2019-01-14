Celtics vs. Nets odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 7-2 run

D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets host the Kyrie Irving-less Boston Celtics on Monday, and tipoff from the Barclays Center is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Nets have won four straight home games and face a Celtics team that is far from full strength. Even so, the Celtics are listed as three-point road favorites, while the over-under for total points is 218.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Nets odds. Before you make any Celtics vs. Nets picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model is aware that the Celtics have owned the Nets, winning the past 10 head-to-head games. Furthermore, Boston has shown that it can beat the Nets without the help of Irving. The Celtcs beat Brooklyn without Irving, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford and Jayson Tatum last season, so they are more than confident being led into battle by Terry Rozier on Monday.

Boston's stifling defense (third in the NBA in defensive efficiency) helps the Celtics stay in any game, even if their offense sputters. As such, they aren't as negatively impacted by the loss of a key offensive piece like Irving as some teams would be.

But just because the Celtics have had Brooklyn's number in the past doesn't mean they will cover one of the tightest NBA spreads of the night.

The model is also well aware that the Nets are 8-2 against the spread in their past 10 home games. The timing of this game also couldn't be much better for the Nets, who draw a shorthanded Boston team coming off consecutive losses. In fact, Boston has dropped five of its past six road games, and Irving's absence offers Brooklyn a unique opportunity to steal a game against one of the East's best teams.

Brooklyn is led by Russell, who has been red-hot lately. He has topped 20 points in six of his past seven games, averaging 22 points, seven assists, and nearly three made 3-pointers during that time.



